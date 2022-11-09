PNL's Stroe: We understand PSD's desire to distance itself from effects of energy crisis

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The chairman of the Social-Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, does not rule out the possibility that the social democrats will give up the position of Minister of National Defense in favor of the National Liberal Party (PNL), told Agerpres.

The PSD (Social Democratic Party) ministers have met all the milestones established for the third quarter of 2022 under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) of Romania, the Social Democrats stated on Wednesday, while saying they were willing to help the Minister of Energy in this respect

The energy crisis felt by the whole of Europe has made us even more united in our efforts to find solutions and ensure the necessary energy both for this winter and for future generations, under sustainable conditions and respect for the environment, stated Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) are trying to profile themselves on topical issues, sometimes before consulting with the coalition partner, but this does not represent a "catastrophe".

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that it would be "inhumane" for state pensions in Romania to increase by less than 10%.

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Tuesday, in a post on his Facebook page, that his party will take all measures to protect the citizens and the companies that produce in Romania, so that they can face the situation produced by the energy crisis.

Deputy Chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD) Mihai Tudose declared, on Tuesday, in a press conference, that the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, should have been dismissed from the Government, because "much of today's chaos", in the managed field, is because of him.

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), in the ruling coalition, Marcel Ciolacu, said that there will be a meeting today of the leaders of the ruling coalition to discuss energy prices.