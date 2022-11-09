PNL's Stroe: We understand PSD's desire to distance itself from effects of energy crisis

Stiri Recomandate

YouTube a anunțat miercuri că a depășit 80 de milioane de abonați la serviciile sale cu plată în întreaga lume, un câștig de 30 de milioane de abonați într-un an pentru platforma care își propune să devină un jucător important în industria muzicală, potrivit AFP. [citeste mai departe]

Doi bărbați în vârstă de 35, respectiv 36 de ani, din Topliceni, au fost duși în arestul poliției, fiind acuzați de comiterea a două fapte penale care au condus la producerea unui accident rutier soldat cu cinci victime. S-a întâmplat… [citeste mai departe]

Pompierii militari au intervenit, miercuri, pentru stingerea unui incendiu izbucnit la un bloc de locuinţe din municipiul Fălticeni, cauza fiind scăpările de gaze de la o butelie, a informat ISU Suceava. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.… [citeste mai departe]

Retragerea Rusiei din Herson a fost întâmpinată favorabil în Rusia de unele figuri cunoscute ca fiind pro-război, observă „The Guardian”, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

USR îi solicită preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis să nu promulge legile justiţiei în forma actuală şi consideră că decizia Curţii Constituţionale de respingere a sesizărilor USR privind aceste legi, în lipsa unui aviz al Comisiei de la Veneţia, arată că „CCR a ajuns un simplu… [citeste mai departe]

Liberalii au reacționat miercuri după ce social-democrații au prezentat un grafic cu evoluția prețurilor după liberalizarea prețurilor la energie sub mandat liberal: Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Angajaţii Spitalului Judeţean de Urgenţă din Sfântu Gheorghe au câştigat procesul pentru voucherele de vacanţă pe anul 2020, dar, deşi sentinţa este definitivă, nu… [citeste mai departe]

Lucian Heiuș, președintele ANAF, a vorbit miercuri seara, la Digi24, despre activitatea ANAF. Acesta a spus că la București… [citeste mai departe]

După cum vă scriam la amiază: doar împreună putem luptă și putem să ne atingem obiectivele sportive! Rapidul a dat un nou exemplu minunată de unitate și curaj, dând o palmă puternică pentru Baia Mare. Moment inedit pentru fotbalul mondial oferit de meciul Rapid… [citeste mai departe]


PNL's Stroe: We understand PSD's desire to distance itself from effects of energy crisis

(PNL) spokesperson says, in response to the social-democratic campaign, that the liberals understand "the (PSD)'s desire to distance itself from the effects of the global energy crisis", but that it does not enter into any image game.

