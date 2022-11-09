PNL's Stroe: We understand PSD's desire to distance itself from effects of energy crisis

PNL's Stroe: We understand PSD's desire to distance itself from effects of energy crisisPublicat:
National Liberal Party (PNL) spokesperson Ionut Stroe says, in response to the social-democratic campaign, that the liberals understand "the Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s desire to distance itself from the effects of the global energy crisis", but that it does not enter into any image game.
