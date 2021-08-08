PNL's Orban on Hungarian Govt's support in Covasna and Harghita:National security unaffected as long as no discrimination at play

PNL's Orban on Hungarian Govt's support in Covasna and Harghita:National security unaffected as long as no discrimination at playPublicat:
Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said today in Covasna County that the Hungarian government's financial engagement in development projects in the Covasna and Harghita counties does not impinge on national security as long as "there is no discrimination at play".
"I have always said that this support [from the Victor Orban Government] cannot be granted on ethnic grounds. If such a support program is carried out, it should be aimed at all Romanian citizens, regardless of whether they are of Romanian, Hungarian or German ethnicity. As long as the support is not…
