PNL's Orban on Hungarian Govt's support in Covasna and Harghita:National security unaffected as long as no discrimination at play

Accident grav în județul Braşov: Doi copii au murit și trei adulți au fost răniți

Accident grav în județul Braşov: Doi copii au murit și trei adulți au fost răniți

Încă un accident extrem de grav a avut loc pe o şosea din România. S-a petrecut pe drumul judeţean care leagă localităţile braşovene Tărlungeni și Budila. Implicate au fost două maşini şi o căruţă. Doi copii au murit în urma… [citeste mai departe]

Prea repede revenire cu picioarele pe… gazon, dar încă nimic nu-i pierdut ca obiectiv! E nevoie totuși, neapărat, de ceea ce-i lipsește Petrolului încă din returul Ligii a III-a: un număr 10 care să știe foarte bine să conducă tot jocul!

Prea repede revenire cu picioarele pe… gazon, dar încă nimic nu-i pierdut ca obiectiv! E nevoie totuși, neapărat, de ceea ce-i lipsește Petrolului încă din returul Ligii a III-a: un număr 10 care să știe foarte bine să conducă tot jocul!

O… [citeste mai departe]

Un CEO celebru din regiune explică de ce SUNTEM SĂRACI: Plătim cele mai mari DĂRI la stat din regiune

Un CEO celebru din regiune explică de ce SUNTEM SĂRACI: Plătim cele mai mari DĂRI la stat din regiune

CEO-ul Terapia, Dragoş Damian,  explică de ce românii sunt relativ cei mai săraci din regiune. Dragoș Damian atenționează că în vreme ce statul impozitează la sânge salariile românilor cu venituri… [citeste mai departe]

Cisternă plină cu benzină și motorină, RĂSTURNATĂ pe șosea, la Cheia, în urma unui accident rutier: 1 mort și 3 răniți

Cisternă plină cu benzină și motorină, RĂSTURNATĂ pe șosea, la Cheia, în urma unui accident rutier: 1 mort și 3 răniți

În urma impactului, cisterna s-a răsturnat. La faţa locului au fost mobilizate o autospecială de stingere şi trei ambulanţe SMURD, din care… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arată sora lui Mario Fresh. Puțini oameni au văzut-o până acum, dar toți au întors capul după ea la un eveniment

Cum arată sora lui Mario Fresh. Puțini oameni au văzut-o până acum, dar toți au întors capul după ea la un eveniment

Mario Fresh și Raluca Gălățanu, sora lui, au atras privirile la un eveniment monden din Capitală, iar cei care nu au știut că cei doi sunt frați au crezut… [citeste mai departe]

Petkovic e „şeriful“: Nemţoaica a câştigat „Winners Open“, la Cluj. Cât valorează victoria ei

Petkovic e „şeriful“: Nemţoaica a câştigat „Winners Open“, la Cluj. Cât valorează victoria ei

Andrea Petkovic (33 de ani) a ajuns în România din postura de a doua favorită, după Alize Cornet (31 de ani, 59 WTA). Dacă franţuzoaica a părăsit competiţia după primul meci, în schimb,… [citeste mai departe]

Firmele din România vor putea să aducă mai mulţi muncitori străini

Firmele din România vor putea să aducă mai mulţi muncitori străini

Firmele din România vor putea să aducă mai mulţi muncitori străini decât se putea iniţial. Guvernul vrea să dubleze contingentul, ajungând astfel de 50.000 pentru 2021. Un proiect de hotărâre în acest sens a fost realizat de Ministerul Muncii. Anul trecut a… [citeste mai departe]

Poliția, condusă pentru prima dată de o femeie. Ce își propune Ana Revenco să realizeze

Poliția, condusă pentru prima dată de o femeie. Ce își propune Ana Revenco să realizeze

Ana Revenco este prima femeie care se va afla la conducere Ministerului Afacerilor Interne. Noua ministră a afacerilor internea fost prezentată efectivului MAI, la data de 6 august, de către prim-ministra Natalia Gavrilița,… [citeste mai departe]

Ne prăbușim continuu! Și totuși…

Ne prăbușim continuu! Și totuși…

REȘIȚA – Atât de mult rău se întâmplă zilnic, atât de multe sunt tristețile din realitățile apropiate și îndepărtate, încât nici nu ne mai dăm seama că nefirescul a devenit firesc! Copleșitoarea pandemie care a îndepărtat oameni, a distrus afaceri, a stins milioane de vieți și a dat un mapamond peste cap mai scâncește palid… [citeste mai departe]


PNL's Orban on Hungarian Govt's support in Covasna and Harghita:National security unaffected as long as no discrimination at play

Publicat:
PNL's Orban on Hungarian Govt's support in Covasna and Harghita:National security unaffected as long as no discrimination at play

Chairman of the (PNL) said today in that the Hungarian government's financial engagement in development projects in the Covasna and Harghita counties does not impinge on national security as long as "there is no discrimination at play".

"I have always said that this support [from the ] cannot be granted on ethnic grounds. If such a support program is carried out, it should be aimed at all Romanian citizens, regardless of whether they are of Romanian, Hungarian or German ethnicity. As long as the support is not…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


