PNL's Orban on Hungarian Govt's support in Covasna and Harghita:National security unaffected as long as no discrimination at play

- Prime Minister Florin Citu, who is running for Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) against incumbent leader Ludovic Orban, says that the party has slipped into "dictatorship" as members are "afraid of having an option". Citu participates in the Election Conference of the PNL Bucharest…

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, said on Tuesday that there was no discussion in the coalition on budget rectification and said it must be done by "taking into account existing realities" . "We did not discuss the subject of budget…

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that "there is no reason to discuss reshuffle today", reiterating that he is satisfied with the work of the Liberal ministers, and "there is an additional act, a procedure to be followed" within the coalition. "In my…

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban on Monday accused the Social Democratic Party (PSD) of a "disinformation campaign" over the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), stressing that the document was not rejected by the European Commission, but "it is being publicly analyzed…

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban declared on Friday during a visit to Bacau County that PNL is a serious party, in which the competition is constructive, a party that must remain united whatever the outcome of the internal competition. "PNL is a serious party, a united…

- Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban declared on Monday in Pitesti (northwest of Bucharest) that the COVID-19 vaccination could be conducted for a charge in the future, based on the influenza vaccination model. Orban did not specify when vaccination…

- National Liberal Party (PNL) national chairman Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that he is convinced that he will win a new term of office as the national head of the party, adding that, as far as the information that Prime Minister Florin Citu could be supported by the Cluj chapter goes, Citu has so…

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Monday that putting up the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for parliamentary debate would be "very complicated" and that he doesn't understand why the Social Democrats are pushing to link the PNRR debate in Parliament…