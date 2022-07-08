PM Ciuca sends Muslim believers wishes of peace and good health on Kurban Bayrami holiday

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that he discussed with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the Ministers about amendments to the Fiscal Code, showing that a modernization of the entire framework is required.

The flat tax rate must be applied as established and as initially provided for, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday, Agerpres reports.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday in western Cluj that Romania supports and helps the Republic of Moldova on its European course, but also Ukraine and Georgia.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday in Cluj that the future of our youth must be seen in the context of European values, which is why the young must directly participate in promoting these values.

The main cause of the rise in inflation in the last period is the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday, adding that it is the Government's duty to adapt to this situation and to come up with solid measures.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Wednesday, that Romania is unaffected at this time, after Gazprom has cut off the supply of gas to Bulgaria and Poland.

Romania's Land Forces have always been a reference both for the other service branches and for the entire nation, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca remarks in a congratulations message sent on Monday on the occasion of Land Forces Day.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that overcoming the difficult context our country is going through requires two key elements: trust in Romania's economy and cooperation between the private sector and the Romanian state.