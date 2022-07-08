PM Ciuca sends Muslim believers wishes of peace and good health on Kurban Bayrami holiday

PM Ciuca sends Muslim believers wishes of peace and good health on Kurban Bayrami holidayPublicat:
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sends the Romanian Muslim community wishes of peace, good health and prosperity, as they prepare to celebrate Kurban Bayrami - the Feast of Sacrifice.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.
Echipa stiripesurse.ro…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Iohannis: Modernization of entire Fiscal Code framework is required
19:45, 05.07.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that he discussed with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the Ministers about amendments to the Fiscal Code, showing that a modernization of the entire framework is required. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…
PM Ciuca: Flat tax must be applied as established
13:35, 30.05.2022 - The flat tax rate must be applied as established and as initially provided for, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…
PM Ciuca: Romania supports European path of the Republic of Moldova, but also of Ukraine and Georgia
14:06, 20.05.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday in western Cluj that Romania supports and helps the Republic of Moldova on its European course, but also Ukraine and Georgia. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…
VIDEO Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca: We cannot talk about a future for our youth without trusting the European values
22:10, 19.05.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday in Cluj that the future of our youth must be seen in the context of European values, which is why the young must directly participate in promoting these values. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
PM Ciuca: Main cause of rise in inflation, war in Ukraine, it is Government's duty to come up with measures
17:41, 12.05.2022 - The main cause of the rise in inflation in the last period is the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday, adding that it is the Government's duty to adapt to this situation and to come up with solid measures. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
PM Ciuca: 'Romania unaffected at this time by gas cutoffs by Gazprom in Bulgaria, Poland'
18:25, 27.04.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Wednesday, that Romania is unaffected at this time, after Gazprom has cut off the supply of gas to Bulgaria and Poland. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…
PM Ciuca: Land Forces personnel have always answered 'Present' to all mission calls
16:50, 25.04.2022 - Romania's Land Forces have always been a reference both for the other service branches and for the entire nation, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca remarks in a congratulations message sent on Monday on the occasion of Land Forces Day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
PM Ciuca: We need trust in Romania's economy, cooperation between private sector and state
20:45, 19.04.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that overcoming the difficult context our country is going through requires two key elements: trust in Romania's economy and cooperation between the private sector and the Romanian state. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…