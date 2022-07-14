Stiri Recomandate

Mai multe avioane militare şi civile vor survola Bucureştiul săptămâna viitoare, cu prilejul Zilei Aviației, ce este sărbătorită pe 20 iulie. Vor putea fi văzute aeronave F-16, Eurofighter Typhoon, An-30, C-130 Hercules, C-27J Spartan, Boeing 737 sau Extra 300 şi 330. În zilele de 14, 15, 18 şi 19 iulie… [citeste mai departe]

Lege promulgată: 4 mai – Ziua naţională a sportului cu balonul oval

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat, joi, legea privind instituirea în data de 4 mai a Zilei naţionale a sportului cu balonul oval. Ziua naţională a sportului cu balonul oval va fi marcată de către Federaţia Română de Rugby, de cluburi sportive/asociaţii… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul dur al unei atlete din Ucraina, la adresa sportivilor ruși: „Nu vreau să văd pe pista de concurs ucigaşi”

Atleta ucraineană Iaroslava Mahucih a declarat că „ucigaşii” ruşi nu-şi au loc la Campionatele Mondiale de atletism care vor debuta vineri la Eugene (Oregon),… [citeste mai departe]

Timpi foarte buni pentru Delia Safcencu la Campionatele Europene de Înot

Sportivele legitimate la Clubul Sportiv Municipal Pitești, Delia Safcencu și Alexandra Curcan, pregătite de antrenorul Nicolae Viorel Ciobanu, au participat la Campionatele Europene de Înot pentru Juniori, competiție găzduită de Complexul Olimpic de Natație… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Ministerului Afacerilor Interne, prefectul Claudia Gilia transmite gânduri de recunoștință tuturor angajaților 

Ziua Ministerului Afacerilor Interne, prefectul Claudia Gilia transmite gânduri de recunoștință tuturor angajaților din aceste structuri. ” Astăzi este ziua… [citeste mai departe]

Stejăreii antrenaţi de Victor Bezuşcu, pe locul 12 la turneul de la Zabki

Naţionala de rugby în 7 juniori U18 a României s-a clasat pe locul 12 la Boys 7s Championship, competiţie desfăşurată, timp de patru zile, în Polonia, la Zabki. „Stejăreii” antrenaţi de Victor Bezuşcu, preşedintele CS Cleopatra Mamaia, care a avut… [citeste mai departe]

Compania „VALAN ICC”, despre starea moldovenilor implicați în accidentul aeronautic în Grecia

Comandantul aeronavei și mecanicul de bord al elicopterului prăbușit în Grecia, în timpul unei misiuni de stingere a incendiilor, sunt cetățeni ai Republicii Moldova. Pentru moment, ei sunt spitalizați,… [citeste mai departe]

Victor Ponta ia în derâdere întâlnirea dintre Maia Sandu şi Kovesi: Se luptă doamnele cu corupţii, dar nu pot să iasă pe stradă că le ia Cristi Rizea la fugareală

Ex-premierul României Victor Ponta a luat în derâdere… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Simona Bucura Oprescu, mesaj de Ziua națională a Franței: „LA MULȚI ANI, PACE ȘI PROSPERITATE CETĂȚENILOR FRANCEZI!”

Franța, prieten de nădejde al României, este una dintre marile națiuni ale Europei care au pus bazele unei Uniuni Europene. De-a… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciucă: Romania and France, at a three-decade high relationship

Publicat:
said, on Thursday, on the occasion of , the bilateral relationship between Romania and France is at a three-decade high, ever since our countries share the same values and principles. „July 14 has a special resonance for French citizens and for all free and democratic nations, which remain attached to […] The post PM Ciuca: Romania and France, at a three-decade high relationship appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

