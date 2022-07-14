Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The bilateral relationship between Romania and France is at a three-decade high, ever since our countries share the same values and principles, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, on the occasion of Bastille Day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday he will meet President Emmanuel Macron in France next week to reset a bilateral relationship that was damaged when the previous Australian government canceled a submarine contract, according to AP News. Albanese said Macron had invited him…

- President Emmanuel Macron on Monday was faced with trying to salvage a ruling majority and with it his economic reform agenda after voters punished his centrist Ensemble alliance in France‘s parliamentary election, according to Reuters. Macron made history in the French legislative elections on Sunday,…

- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been diagnosed with shingles and will therefore hold talks scheduled in Germany and Romania only remotely, a NATO official said on Thursday, according to Reuters. “The Secretary-General will conduct his planned visit to Germany and Romania remotely rather…

- French diplomats went on strike on Thursday for the first time in 20 years in protest at a perceived lack of recognition, fewer means, and reforms pushed by President Emmanuel Macron that they say could hurt France‘s global standing, according to Reuters. Hundreds of diplomatic staff at home and abroad,…

- CFA Romania an association of investment professionals, said on Thursday it expects the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 2.3% in 2022, and the budget gap to be equivalent to 6.9% of GDP, according to See News. “Against the risk aversion background triggered by the Russian invasion of…

- Romania is considering changing its tax system, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday in a surprise announcement, and his leftist coalition partners stated they wanted to replace the current flat income tax rate with a progressive one, according to Reuters. Ciuca’s Liberals introduced a flat…

- Romania is pledging an additional E3.2mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, while also reaffirming support for the reconstruction of the war-ravaged country said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, according to See News. Ciuca reiterated Romania’s political, diplomatic, humanitarian and economic support for…