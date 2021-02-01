PM Citu: We cannot afford to waste even one dose of anti-COVID vaccine

Stiri Recomandate

Virgiliu Postolachi și-a schimbat echipa de club. Fotbalistul moldovean a fost împrumutat de Royal Excel Mouscron la Vendsyssel

După ce și-a făcut debutul la naționala de tineret a Moldovei, Virgiliu Postolachi și-a schimbat și echipa de club. Fotbalistul moldovean a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Pe DN7CC se vor executa lucrări

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Poliţiei Române informează că, astăzi, 1 februarie, în funcţie de condiţiile meteorologice, pe DN7CC, se vor executa lucrări după cum urmează; - km 3+000 - km 5+000, pe raza localităţilor Jiblea şi Pauşa se lucrează la decolmatare şanţuri. Circulaţia rutieră se desfăşoară pe 1/2 din cale… [citeste mai departe]

Cadre didactice din Chișinău nu și-au primit salariul: A fost pornită o anchetă

CHIȘINĂU, 1 feb – Sputnik. În unele școli din unele sectoare ale Chișinăului a întârziat plata salariilor cadrelor didactice pe care acestea urmau să le primească în ianuarie. Primarul Ion Ceban a anunțat în ședința de luni, 1 februarie,… [citeste mai departe]

PM Citu: Tommorrow, together with President Iohannis, we will make a decision regarding schools

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday informed that he will make a decision together with President Klaus Iohannis, on Tuesday, regarding the manner in which classes will be resumed in schools after February 8,… [citeste mai departe]

Rata de infectare crește la 14,5%. În ultimele 24 de ore s-au făcut doar 9.000 de teste. La ATI sunt 971 de pacienți

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost raportate 1.313 cazuri noi de COVID-19, din 8.995 de teste efectuate, PCR și teste rapide. Alți 67 de români au murit după ce s-au… [citeste mai departe]

Andreea Mitu şi Raluca Olaru au pierdut în primul tur al probei de dublu la Yarra Valley Classic

Perechea română Andreea Mitu/Raluca Olaru a fost învinsă de cuplul Arantxa Rus (Olanda)/Tamara Zidansek (Slovenia), cu 6-3, 6-4, luni, în primul tur al probei de dublu din cadrul turneului de tenis Yarra… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu: Pe termen scurt, trebuie să găsim o modalitate să construim și să modernizăm spitalele prin parteneriat public-privat

Guvernul va trebui să găsească, pe termen scurt, o modalitate pentru proiecte în parteneriat public-privat privind construcţia… [citeste mai departe]

Regatul Unit a comandat încă 40 de milioane de doze, pentru 2022, din vaccinul anti-COVID dezvoltat de Valneva

Guvernul britanic a comandat 40 de milioane de doze suplimentare, pentru 2022, din vaccinul anti-COVID-19 dezvoltat de Valneva, numărul total al dozelor solicitate laboratorului… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîţu: Vom vedea ce decizie luăm împreună cu domnul preşedinte în ceea ce priveşte şcolile

Premierul Florin Cîţu a spus că marţi, împreună cu preşedintele Klaus Iohannis, va fi luată decizia derularea cursurilor şcolare începând din 8 februarie. "Vom avea mâine toate informaţiile… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | O adolescentă româncă a murit într-un accident rutier produs în Italia. Fata a zburat prin parbrizul mașinii în care se afla

O româncă în vârstă de 15 ani a murit, duminică, în urma unui accident de circulație produs în zona localității Samone, situată… [citeste mai departe]


PM Citu: We cannot afford to waste even one dose of anti-COVID vaccine

Publicat:
PM Citu: We cannot afford to waste even one dose of anti-COVID vaccine

on Monday stated that Romania cannot afford to waste even one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and specified that the information according to which 70,000 people would have been immunized without being scheduled is "unsupported" by the actual data, according to AGERPRES.

"Here things must be very clear: we do not allow ourselves to waste any dose of vaccine. (...) This information, as I understood from , is not supported by the actual data. The data show that there were almost 1,000 or so people who have been vaccinated and 1,300 people outside the country.…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

COVID-19 vaccination campaign smooth, with elderly, chronically ill making up 75pct of 2nd stage appointments

12:46, 17.01.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu says the appointment scheduling for Romania's second stage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign is going on smoothly, with over 75% of people over 65, the most affected by the novel coronavirus, to be vaccinated during next. "The appointments are going on smoothly. The…

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 11,912 people - immunized within past 24 hours

20:35, 04.01.2021 - The national committee for coordinating the anti-COVID vaccine informs that, in the past 24 hours, were immunized against the coronavirus, with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, 11,912 people, according to the data from the National Institute for Public Health, through the National Electronic Vaccination…

Last 24 hrs see 5,554 new cases of COVID-19, nationwide tests amount to 16,225

14:05, 29.11.2020 - As many as 5,554 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, following the conduct of 16,225 tests at the national level, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Sunday. The above-mentioned are cases that have not previously had a positive…

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 7,753; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 30,740

14:10, 24.11.2020 - As many as 7,753 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 30,740 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients…

GCS: 4,207 new cases of COVID-19, tests processed in past 24 hours - 9,938

14:25, 23.11.2020 - A number of 4,207 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours, following 9,938 tests processed at national level, the Group of Strategic Communication (GCS) informs on Monday, according to AGERPRES. These are cases that have not previously had a positive…

Romania's new COVID-19 case count - 4,931; tests performed in the last 24 hours - 11,266

13:50, 16.11.2020 - As many as 4,931 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 11,266 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients…

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 9,489; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 37,136

14:36, 13.11.2020 - As many as 9,489 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 37,136 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday, according to AGERPRES.These…

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 3,240; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 11,445

14:15, 09.11.2020 - As many as 3,240 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.These are cases…


