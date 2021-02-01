PM Citu: We cannot afford to waste even one dose of anti-COVID vaccine

PM Citu: We cannot afford to waste even one dose of anti-COVID vaccinePublicat:
Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday stated that Romania cannot afford to waste even one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and specified that the information according to which 70,000 people would have been immunized without being scheduled is "unsupported" by the actual data, according to AGERPRES.
"Here things must be very clear: we do not allow ourselves to waste any dose of vaccine. (...) This information, as I understood from Mr Gheorghita, is not supported by the actual data. The data show that there were almost 1,000 or so people who have been vaccinated and 1,300 people outside the country.…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
COVID-19 vaccination campaign smooth, with elderly, chronically ill making up 75pct of 2nd stage appointments
12:46, 17.01.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu says the appointment scheduling for Romania's second stage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign is going on smoothly, with over 75% of people over 65, the most affected by the novel coronavirus, to be vaccinated during next. "The appointments are going on smoothly. The…
Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 11,912 people - immunized within past 24 hours
20:35, 04.01.2021 - The national committee for coordinating the anti-COVID vaccine informs that, in the past 24 hours, were immunized against the coronavirus, with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, 11,912 people, according to the data from the National Institute for Public Health, through the National Electronic Vaccination…
Last 24 hrs see 5,554 new cases of COVID-19, nationwide tests amount to 16,225
14:05, 29.11.2020 - As many as 5,554 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, following the conduct of 16,225 tests at the national level, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Sunday. The above-mentioned are cases that have not previously had a positive…
Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 7,753; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 30,740
14:10, 24.11.2020 - As many as 7,753 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 30,740 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients…
GCS: 4,207 new cases of COVID-19, tests processed in past 24 hours - 9,938
14:25, 23.11.2020 - A number of 4,207 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours, following 9,938 tests processed at national level, the Group of Strategic Communication (GCS) informs on Monday, according to AGERPRES. These are cases that have not previously had a positive…
Romania's new COVID-19 case count - 4,931; tests performed in the last 24 hours - 11,266
13:50, 16.11.2020 - As many as 4,931 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 11,266 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients…
Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 9,489; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 37,136
14:36, 13.11.2020 - As many as 9,489 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 37,136 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday, according to AGERPRES.These…
Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 3,240; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 11,445
14:15, 09.11.2020 - As many as 3,240 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.These are cases…