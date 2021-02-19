PM Citu: I hope Romania will enter the Schengen area this year

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania and our country's accession to Schengen, a "legitimate objective" that remains valid through a "possible gradual procedure", were among the topics addressed by the chairman of the Senate Foreign Policy Committee, Titus Corlatean, and the ambassador…

- Romania had the biggest economic growth in the European Union during the fourth quarter of 2020, Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Tuesday at the end of governing coalition session, which took place at the House of Parliament, according to AGERPRES. "Very good news today for Romania's…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu met today with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, as part of an official visit to Brussels, with the talks approaching subjects related to ensuring the continuity of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign at EU level, the elimination of the Co-operation and…

- Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna announced on Thursday that the series of working meetings dedicated to updating the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) has been opened, adding that by April 30 at the latest, PNRR will be officially sent to the European Commission, according to a Government…

- Romania is "fully prepared" to enter the Schengen area, Prime Minister Florin Citu told his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte. "Yesterday we had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte. We analyzed the promising prospects of cooperation between Romania…

- Romanian government's priority right now is to get rid of the Control and Verification Mechanism (CVM), on Thursday said the Romanian Prime minister, Florin Citu, in reference to the Justice field. "Here, the CVM (...), we also had a discussion with Mr Stelian Ion [Justice minister, ed. n.],…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday that the Law regarding the alienation of state-owned shares in national companies will be repealed, as a signal for the capital market, in the sense of attracting new foreign investments in Romania. "This is not about alienating shares, is it…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu has announced having approved on Tuesday the submission to the European Commission of a request for Romania to get an extra 8 million doses of BioNTech / Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine out of 200 million additionally negotiated at European level. "We are securing the vaccine doses…