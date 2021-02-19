PM Citu: I hope Romania will enter the Schengen area this year

Stiri Recomandate

Don Pasquale trece... în online (Cultura)

Don Pasquale trece... în online (Cultura)

Opera Brașov vă invită sâmbătă, 20 februarie 2021, de la ora 18.30, online, LIVE, să vă bucurați de momente reprezentative din opera bufă „Don Pasquale” de Gaetano Donizetti. Lucrarea a fost jucată pentru prima dată în istorie pe 3 ianuarie 1843, la Sala Ventadour de la Théâtre Italien din Paris și a avut un succes… [citeste mai departe]

Prognoza meteo pentru luna martie: Ziua Femeii aduce primăvara. Cum să îți alegi Baba și ce calcule trebuie să faci

Prognoza meteo pentru luna martie: Ziua Femeii aduce primăvara. Cum să îți alegi Baba și ce calcule trebuie să faci

Meteorologii anunţă, în prognoza făcută publică vineri, un început de martie cu temperaturi mai ridicate decât cele normale şi precipitaţii reduse pe tot parcursul… [citeste mai departe]

Cîţu: „Sper ca anul acesta să intrăm în Schengen”. Când ar putea să fie adoptată moneda Euro

Cîţu: „Sper ca anul acesta să intrăm în Schengen”. Când ar putea să fie adoptată moneda Euro

România ar putea adera la spaţiul Schengen în acest an și va adopta euro după 2024 – 2025, susține primul ministru, Florin Cîţu. Cîțu a spus că România este pregătită să intre în spaţiul Schengen… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Bărbat arestat preventiv în dosarul de furt al unui autoturism de 20.000 de euro din Alba Iulia

VIDEO: Bărbat arestat preventiv în dosarul de furt al unui autoturism de 20.000 de euro din Alba Iulia

Unul dintre cei doi bărbați reținuți în urma perchezițiilor de miercuri dimineață în dosarul de furt al unui autoturism în valoare de 20.000 de euro din Alba Iulia a fost arestat preventiv pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Bode, contrazis de specialiști: Saltelele pneumatice au eficiență redusă în misiuni

Bode, contrazis de specialiști: Saltelele pneumatice au eficiență redusă în misiuni

Specialiștii ISU susțin că saltelele pneumatice au o eficacitate scăzută în timpul misiunilor din cauza dimensiunilor mari care nu permit amplasarea lor lângă clădirile înalte. Discuțiile au apărut după... [citeste mai departe]

Rareș Bogdan cere tăierea veniturilor bugetarilor: „Din 110 miliarde cheltuieli anuale cu salariile, 27 miliarde sunt SPORURI!!!!!”

Rareș Bogdan cere tăierea veniturilor bugetarilor: „Din 110 miliarde cheltuieli anuale cu salariile, 27 miliarde sunt SPORURI!!!!!”

Rareș Bogdan cere tăierea veniturilor bugetarilor: „Din 110 miliarde cheltuieli anuale cu salariile, 27 miliarde sunt SPORURI!!!!!”… [citeste mai departe]

Incaltaminte din piele pentru femei - ce sa alegi pentru a arata bine?

Incaltaminte din piele pentru femei - ce sa alegi pentru a arata bine?

Daca vorbim de incaltaminte in tendinte, clar spunem pantofi retro, pantofi cu platforma, pantofi stiletto sau incaltaminte cu accente metalice. Si totusi cum alegem incaltamintea pentru care ni se potriveste. Hai sa descoperim cateva recomandari ale specialistilor… [citeste mai departe]

BLOOMBERG | Spania mizează pe cetățenii săi să se înscrie într-un plan de pensii facultative

BLOOMBERG | Spania mizează pe cetățenii săi să se înscrie într-un plan de pensii facultative

Spania speră să îi încurajeze pe cetăţenii săi să se pregătească de pensie printr-un plan de pensii facultative, în încercarea de a-i convinge să nu se bazeze numai pe pensia de la stat, transmite Bloomberg. [citeste mai departe]

Situația drumurilor județene – 19 februarie 2021

Situația drumurilor județene – 19 februarie 2021

La nivelul județului Cluj nu există drumuri județene blocate sau închise. 1.193 de tone de material antiderapant folosite în intervențiile pe drumurile județene Consiliul Judeţean Cluj informează participanţii la trafic [citeste mai departe]

Luna martie va începe cu temperaturi mai mari decât cele normale

Luna martie va începe cu temperaturi mai mari decât cele normale

Meteorologii anunţă, în prognoza făcută publică vineri, un început de martie cu temperaturi mai ridicate decât cele normale şi precipitaţii reduse pe tot parcursul lunii viitoare, scrie news.ro . Săptămâna 22.02.2021 – 01.03.2021 Valorile termice vor fi mai ridicate decât… [citeste mai departe]


PM Citu: I hope Romania will enter the Schengen area this year

PM Citu: I hope Romania will enter the Schengen area this year

expressed his hope, on Thursday, that Romania will enter the Schengen area this year, mentioning that everything depends on a favorable Cooperation and (CVM) report, on the observance of the recommendations of the , of the and the correction of "what the PSD [] has ruined in court".

"I hope that this year [Romania will enter Schengen]. Romania has been ready to enter the Schengen area since 2011. This discussion with CVM has appeared, we must correct this problem this year. We…

Romania's accession to Schengen, discussed by chairman of Senate Foreign Policy Committee with German Ambassador

15:30, 18.02.2021 - The Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania and our country's accession to Schengen, a "legitimate objective" that remains valid through a "possible gradual procedure", were among the topics addressed by the chairman of the Senate Foreign Policy Committee, Titus Corlatean, and the ambassador…

PM Florin Citu: Romania's economic growth in Q4 2020 - biggest in EU

16:10, 16.02.2021 - Romania had the biggest economic growth in the European Union during the fourth quarter of 2020, Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Tuesday at the end of governing coalition session, which took place at the House of Parliament, according to AGERPRES. "Very good news today for Romania's…

PM Citu, European Council President discuss about vaccination in EU, CVM and Schengen

15:50, 12.02.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu met today with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, as part of an official visit to Brussels, with the talks approaching subjects related to ensuring the continuity of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign at EU level, the elimination of the Co-operation and…

Dan Barna: By April 30 at latest, PNRR to be officially sent to Brussels

18:45, 28.01.2021 - Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna announced on Thursday that the series of working meetings dedicated to updating the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) has been opened, adding that by April 30 at the latest, PNRR will be officially sent to the European Commission, according to a Government…

PM Citu: Romania, fully prepared to enter Schengen area

19:06, 26.01.2021 - Romania is "fully prepared" to enter the Schengen area, Prime Minister Florin Citu told his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte. "Yesterday we had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte. We analyzed the promising prospects of cooperation between Romania…

PM Citu on Justice: Priority now is to get rid of CVM

12:56, 14.01.2021 - Romanian government's priority right now is to get rid of the Control and Verification Mechanism (CVM), on Thursday said the Romanian Prime minister, Florin Citu, in reference to the Justice field. "Here, the CVM (...), we also had a discussion with Mr Stelian Ion [Justice minister, ed. n.],…

PM Citu: We will repeal Law regarding alienation of state owned shares of national companies

11:55, 14.01.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday that the Law regarding the alienation of state-owned shares in national companies will be repealed, as a signal for the capital market, in the sense of attracting new foreign investments in Romania. "This is not about alienating shares, is it…

PM Citu approves request to European Commission for Romania to get 8 million extra doses of vaccine

17:26, 12.01.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu has announced having approved on Tuesday the submission to the European Commission of a request for Romania to get an extra 8 million doses of BioNTech / Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine out of 200 million additionally negotiated at European level. "We are securing the vaccine doses…


