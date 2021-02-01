PM Citu: Budget, delayed for several days

Stiri Recomandate

Virgiliu Postolachi și-a schimbat echipa de club. Fotbalistul moldovean a fost împrumutat de Royal Excel Mouscron la Vendsyssel

După ce și-a făcut debutul la naționala de tineret a Moldovei, Virgiliu Postolachi și-a schimbat și echipa de club. Fotbalistul moldovean a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Pe DN7CC se vor executa lucrări

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Poliţiei Române informează că, astăzi, 1 februarie, în funcţie de condiţiile meteorologice, pe DN7CC, se vor executa lucrări după cum urmează; - km 3+000 - km 5+000, pe raza localităţilor Jiblea şi Pauşa se lucrează la decolmatare şanţuri. Circulaţia rutieră se desfăşoară pe 1/2 din cale… [citeste mai departe]

Cadre didactice din Chișinău nu și-au primit salariul: A fost pornită o anchetă

CHIȘINĂU, 1 feb – Sputnik. În unele școli din unele sectoare ale Chișinăului a întârziat plata salariilor cadrelor didactice pe care acestea urmau să le primească în ianuarie. Primarul Ion Ceban a anunțat în ședința de luni, 1 februarie,… [citeste mai departe]

PM Citu: Tommorrow, together with President Iohannis, we will make a decision regarding schools

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday informed that he will make a decision together with President Klaus Iohannis, on Tuesday, regarding the manner in which classes will be resumed in schools after February 8,… [citeste mai departe]

Rata de infectare crește la 14,5%. În ultimele 24 de ore s-au făcut doar 9.000 de teste. La ATI sunt 971 de pacienți

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost raportate 1.313 cazuri noi de COVID-19, din 8.995 de teste efectuate, PCR și teste rapide. Alți 67 de români au murit după ce s-au… [citeste mai departe]

Andreea Mitu şi Raluca Olaru au pierdut în primul tur al probei de dublu la Yarra Valley Classic

Perechea română Andreea Mitu/Raluca Olaru a fost învinsă de cuplul Arantxa Rus (Olanda)/Tamara Zidansek (Slovenia), cu 6-3, 6-4, luni, în primul tur al probei de dublu din cadrul turneului de tenis Yarra… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu: Pe termen scurt, trebuie să găsim o modalitate să construim și să modernizăm spitalele prin parteneriat public-privat

Guvernul va trebui să găsească, pe termen scurt, o modalitate pentru proiecte în parteneriat public-privat privind construcţia… [citeste mai departe]

Regatul Unit a comandat încă 40 de milioane de doze, pentru 2022, din vaccinul anti-COVID dezvoltat de Valneva

Guvernul britanic a comandat 40 de milioane de doze suplimentare, pentru 2022, din vaccinul anti-COVID-19 dezvoltat de Valneva, numărul total al dozelor solicitate laboratorului… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîţu: Vom vedea ce decizie luăm împreună cu domnul preşedinte în ceea ce priveşte şcolile

Premierul Florin Cîţu a spus că marţi, împreună cu preşedintele Klaus Iohannis, va fi luată decizia derularea cursurilor şcolare începând din 8 februarie. "Vom avea mâine toate informaţiile… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | O adolescentă româncă a murit într-un accident rutier produs în Italia. Fata a zburat prin parbrizul mașinii în care se afla

O româncă în vârstă de 15 ani a murit, duminică, în urma unui accident de circulație produs în zona localității Samone, situată… [citeste mai departe]


PM Citu: Budget, delayed for several days

Publicat:
PM Citu: Budget, delayed for several days

said on Monday that the adoption of the state budget draft law in the Government will be delayed for several days, as he expects from the ministers proposals for reforms regarding state companies, stressing that in case solutions are not brought, they will be forced through the limits in the budget, according to AGERPRES.

"The budget for 2021 is a little late, because I have asked for something very important and I do not yield from this. Subsidies or expenditures that go to certain sectors of the public sector this year must be related to reforms. I said very…

