Pentagon asks U.S. forces in South Korea to provide equipment for Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Harghita: Prezentare a 'Hărţii digitale a apelor minerale-BalneoMap'

Harghita: Prezentare a ‘Hărţii digitale a apelor minerale-BalneoMap’

Harta digitală a apelor minerale – BalneoMap, realizată la iniţiativa Clusterului Regional Balneoturistic Transylvania şi susţinută de Departamentul pentru Dezvoltare Durabilă din Guvernul României, a fost prezentată, ieri, şi la Miercurea-Ciuc, după ce… [citeste mai departe]

Secuii anunță mari proteste în 10 martie, de Ziua Libertății. Sunt așteptați și maghiarii care trăiesc în străinătate

Secuii anunță mari proteste în 10 martie, de Ziua Libertății. Sunt așteptați și maghiarii care trăiesc în străinătate

Președintele Consiliului Național Secuiesc (CNS) Izsák Balázs a amintit că, din cauza pandemiei, în ultimii ani au trebuit gândite comemorări… [citeste mai departe]

Un copil de 10 ani a impuscat mortal un alt copil pentru ca l-a invins la un joc video. Nu cer decat sa se faca dreptate"

Un copil de 10 ani a impuscat mortal un alt copil pentru ca l-a invins la un joc video. Nu cer decat sa se faca dreptate“

Un copil in varsta de 10 ani din Mexic a impuscat mortal un alt copil de 11 ani pentru ca l a invins la un joc video, au informat miercuri mai multe mass… [citeste mai departe]

103 ani de la înființarea Colegiului Național "Alexandru Ioan Cuza"

103 ani de la înființarea Colegiului Național “Alexandru Ioan Cuza”

Eveniment 103 ani de la înființarea Colegiului Național “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” ianuarie 19, 2023 11:58 Ca în fiecare an, pe 24 Ianuarie, omagierea domnitorului Alexandru Ioan Cuza este un prilej de dublă bucurie pentru reprezentanții colegiului ce-i poartă… [citeste mai departe]

Mortalitatea maternă a crescut cu 60% faţă de anul precedent - România are cea mai mare rată a mortalităţii infantile din Uniunea Europeană

Mortalitatea maternă a crescut cu 60% faţă de anul precedent - România are cea mai mare rată a mortalităţii infantile din Uniunea Europeană

După doi ani de scădere, mortalitatea maternă a crescut considerabil în România, în 2020 şi 2021, perioadă… [citeste mai departe]

Simpozion „Unirea Principatelor Române", la Muzeul de istorie Roman

Simpozion „Unirea Principatelor Române”, la Muzeul de istorie Roman

Muzeul de Istorie Roman sărbătorește împlinirea a 164 de ani de la Unirea Principatelor Române prin organizarea unui simpozion pe această temă, vineri, 20 ianuarie 2023, de la orele 12, la sediul din str. Cuza Vodă, nr. 36 (Casa Nevruzzi). Programul manifestării… [citeste mai departe]

Ninsorile abundente au determinat închiderea temporară a ambelor piste ale Aeroportului Manchester

Ninsorile abundente au determinat închiderea temporară a ambelor piste ale Aeroportului Manchester

Aeroportul Manchester din nordul Angliei şi-a închis temporar ambele piste, joi, în contextul ninsorilor abundente, după ce serviciul britanic de meteorologie Met Office a emis noi atenţionări de căderi… [citeste mai departe]

Indicele ROBOR, în scădere joi

Indicele ROBOR, în scădere joi

Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni, în funcţie de care se calculează costul creditelor de consum în lei cu dobândă variabilă, a scăzut joi la 7,27% pe an, de la 7,30% pe an, în şedinţa precedentă, conform datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR). La începutul anului trecut, indicele ROBOR la 3 luni era 3,02% pe an, iar la începutul… [citeste mai departe]

Manchester City – cel mai bogat club din lume pentru al doilea an consecutiv

Manchester City – cel mai bogat club din lume pentru al doilea an consecutiv

Clubul englez Manchester City s-a clasat pentru al doilea an consecutiv pe prima poziţie în clasamentul celor mai bogate cluburi ale lumii, conform clasamentului publicat joi de agenţia Deloitte, potrivit news.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă meteo COD PORTOCALIU de ninsori și viscol. Vântul va sufla cu peste 100 km la oră. Vezi zonele vizat

Alertă meteo COD PORTOCALIU de ninsori și viscol. Vântul va sufla cu peste 100 km la oră. Vezi zonele vizat

Alertă meteo COD PORTOCALIU de ninsori și viscol. Vântul va sufla cu peste 100 km la oră. Vezi zonele vizat Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis o nouă alertă cod portocaliu… [citeste mai departe]


Pentagon asks U.S. forces in South Korea to provide equipment for Ukraine

Publicat:
Pentagon asks U.S. forces in South Korea to provide equipment for Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense has asked its forces stationed in to provide equipment to help Ukraine in the war against Russia, the U.S. military said on Thursday, adding the move has “zero impact” on its operations in the Asian country, according to Reuters. U.S. (USFK), which has some 28,500 troops […] The post Pentagon asks U.S. forces in to provide equipment for Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Putin ally Patrushev says Russia is now fighting NATO in Ukraine

13:00, 10.01.2023 - One of President Vladimir Putin‘s closest allies said on Tuesday that Moscow was now fighting the U.S.-led NATO military alliance in Ukraine and that the West was trying to wipe Russia from the political map of the world, according to Reuters. Putin casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle…

Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain deal

16:36, 04.01.2023 - Ukraine’s efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine is a major global grain producer…

France’s defense minister goes to Ukraine to boost support

14:16, 28.12.2022 - France’s defense minister arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss further military support for Ukraine, insisting the French government’s backing is unflagging while efforts are made to reach an eventual negotiated end to Russia’s invasion, according to AP News. French Minister for the Armed Forces…

EU and Iran to continue working on nuclear deal, Borrell says

13:20, 20.12.2022 - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine and the ongoing repression of opposition in the country, but said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to Reuters. “Necessary meeting with…

EU leaders head for tussle over rescue plans for industry

10:51, 15.12.2022 - European Union leaders will argue on Thursday over how to prop up their countries’ industries, which have been whacked by soaring energy prices since the outbreak of war in Ukraine and now face the threat of subsidy-fuelled U.S. competition, according to Reuters. Poorer EU countries want a coordinated…

EU Commission pledges E250mln to Republic of Moldova to tackle energy crisis

14:25, 10.11.2022 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid an official visit to Republic of Moldova on Thursday, where she announced a E250mln support package to help the nation overcome an acute winter energy crisis amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. Von der Leyen said that the Republic…

Romania plans to boost Black Sea talks, military procurement

10:35, 26.10.2022 - Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia‘s war in Ukraine towards the Black Sea, the country’s supreme defence council said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of…


Stiri populare

