Orban urges ‘deal’ with Putin, rejects Ukraine NATO membershipPublicat:
The West should make a “deal” with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine’s new security architecture, which shouldn’t include the return of Crimea nor membership in the NATO military alliance, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to Bloomberg. The Hungarian leader, who has faced criticism over his efforts to undermine western sanctions that […] The post Orban urges ‘deal’ with Putin, rejects Ukraine NATO membership appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Eastern Europe hit by heat wave as storms lash west of region
12:20, 30.08.2023 - The heat that’s baked the Mediterranean this summer has shifted to eastern Europe, with temperatures exceeding 39C. Romania issued extreme heat warnings, with the mercury climbing to similar levels on Wednesday, while authorities in Republic of Moldova put out wildfire alerts, according to Bloomberg.…
Hungarian president pushes past Orban to reset Ukraine relations
15:05, 24.08.2023 - Hungary’s president took the lead in trying to reset relations with Ukraine, meeting her counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a bid to push past Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Kremlin-friendly rhetoric, according to Bloomberg. Hungarian President Katalin Novak said she held “meaningful” talks with Zelenskyy…
Wheat rises after Ukraine attacks threaten Black Sea exports
14:15, 07.08.2023 - Wheat extended gains after Ukraine used sea drones to cripple a Russian naval vessel and an oil tanker over the weekend, posing a risk for a key export route for Russian commodities through the Black Sea, according to Bloomberg. Top wheat shipper Russia moves most of its grain through the waterway.…
Romania to hold rates as fiscal risks weighed
11:55, 07.08.2023 - Romania’s central bank will likely keep its key interest rate on hold for a fifth straight meeting as policymakers weigh potential easing against stubborn inflation and fiscal risks, according to Bloomberg. The bank’s board will keep the benchmark rate unchanged at 7% on Monday, according to all economists…
Global coal use set to stay at record levels this year, IEA says
12:35, 28.07.2023 - The world’s coal demand is expected to remain at all-time highs this year as increased industrial use offsets a fall in power generation, according to Bloomberg. Coal consumption rose by 3.3% to a record 8.3 billion tons in 2022 and will stay at those levels this year as demand in Asia stays robust,…
Japan to propose global natural gas reserve to avoid shortages
08:25, 17.07.2023 - Japan plans to propose a global stockpile for natural gas, similar to the emergency reserve in the oil sector, to help avoid future shortages and stabilize prices, according to Bloomberg. The nation’s government will suggest that the International Energy Agency should create a gas stockpiling framework…
Belgian government signs nuclear extension deal with France’s Engie
10:50, 30.06.2023 - Belgium has agreed with operator Engie to extend the use of the country’s nuclear reactors by 10 years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Belgium’s governing coalition to rethink plans to rely more on natural gas, according to Euractiv. According to the agreement, Belgium was to have exited…
China’s foreign minister urges Blinken to stabilize ties in call
11:05, 14.06.2023 - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Secretary of State Antony Blinken the US should stop hurting China’s security interests in the name of competition in a call before the American official’s expected trip to Beijing, according to Bloomberg. Qin also urged the US to effectively manage differences…