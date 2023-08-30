Orban urges ‘deal’ with Putin, rejects Ukraine NATO membership

Stiri Recomandate

Reporteri prădați de hoți, sub amenințarea armei, chiar în timp ce relatau despre o serie de jafuri din Chicago

O echipă de ştiri de la o televiziune din Chicago care relata despre o serie de jafuri a ajuns la rândul ei să fie jefuită după ce a fost acostată, sub ameninţarea armei,… [citeste mai departe]

Clujeanul Alex Bologa s-a calificat la Jocurile Paralimpice de la Paris! Sportivul a câștigat Mondialele pentru nevăzători

Alex Bologa s-a calificat la jocurile paralimpice de la Paris în urma medaliei de aur obținute la judo la Jocurile Mondiale ale Nevăzătorilor din Regatul… [citeste mai departe]

Personalitati Constanta: Cornel Stavru, tenorul a carui voce a rasunat pe scenele din Romania si din strainatate

A provenit dintr o straveche familie de greci, pe linie materna. Mama lui, Eli Dulcaridis a fost in anii 30 presedinte al Comunitatii Elene din Constanta A cantat cu Ansamblul… [citeste mai departe]

Drogurile ajung în Cluj din Bistrița – percheziții, trei persoane reținute – VIDEO

Polițiștii Serviciului de Combatere a Criminalităţii Organizate Bistriţa-Năsăud, împreună cu procurorii D.I.I.C.O.T. – Biroul Teritorial Bistrița-Năsăud, au pus în aplicare pe 29 august opt mandate de percheziție domiciliară,… [citeste mai departe]

Semnele prin care poți să îți dai seama că adolescentul tău consumă droguri. La ce trebuie să fii atent

Unul dintre cele mai mari coșmaruri ale părinților este îngrijorarea că copilul lor adolescent ar putea să consume droguri. Cu toate acestea, consumul de droguri printre adolescenți… [citeste mai departe]

Colega de salon a Alexandrei, gravida care a murit la spitalul din Botoșani, rupe tăcerea: Când am ridicat capul, era vânătă!

Colega de salon a Alexandrei, gravidă care a murit la spitalul din Botoșani, rupe tăcerea: Când am ridicat capul, era vânătă!Uua dintre colegele… [citeste mai departe]

În ședința Consiliului Județean Dâmbovița, au fost aprobate primele ajutoare financiare care vor ajunge la familiile afectate de exploziile din comuna Crevedia

În ședința Consiliului Județean Dâmbovița, au fost aprobate primele ajutoare… [citeste mai departe]

Replica Vaticanului pentru Ucraina: `Papa Francisc nu susține imperialismul, ci valorile culturii ruse`

Serviciul de Presă a Sfântului Scaun a transmis marți, 29 august, un comunicat către jurnaliști referitor la cuvintele Papei Francisc, adresate unor tineri catolici ruși, reuniți la Sankt Petersburg.… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Iași: Ordin de prefect pentru verificarea instalaţiilor de depozitare şi comercializare a carburanţilor, inclusiv GPL

Continuă controalele la staţiile GPL şi la benzinăriile din toată ţara, iar cele neconforme vor fi închise. La Iași, au început de astăzi. Prefectul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Intervenție de urgență în Marea Neagră. O navă cu 8 persoane la bord riscă să se scufunde

O navă tip cargo se află în pericol de scufundare în rada exterioară a Portului Constanţa, iar două ambarcaţiuni aparţinând Agenţiei Române de Salvare a Vieţii Omeneşti pe Mare (ARSVOM) s-au deplasat… [citeste mai departe]


Orban urges ‘deal’ with Putin, rejects Ukraine NATO membership

Orban urges ‘deal’ with Putin, rejects Ukraine NATO membership

should make a “deal” with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine’s new security architecture, which shouldn’t include the return of Crimea nor membership in the NATO military alliance, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to Bloomberg. leader, who has faced criticism over his efforts to undermine western sanctions that […] The post Orban urges ‘deal’ with Putin, rejects Ukraine NATO membership appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Eastern Europe hit by heat wave as storms lash west of region

12:20, 30.08.2023 - The heat that’s baked the Mediterranean this summer has shifted to eastern Europe, with temperatures exceeding 39C. Romania issued extreme heat warnings, with the mercury climbing to similar levels on Wednesday, while authorities in Republic of Moldova put out wildfire alerts, according to Bloomberg.…

Hungarian president pushes past Orban to reset Ukraine relations

15:05, 24.08.2023 - Hungary’s president took the lead in trying to reset relations with Ukraine, meeting her counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a bid to push past Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Kremlin-friendly rhetoric, according to Bloomberg. Hungarian President Katalin Novak said she held “meaningful” talks with Zelenskyy…

Wheat rises after Ukraine attacks threaten Black Sea exports

14:15, 07.08.2023 - Wheat extended gains after Ukraine used sea drones to cripple a Russian naval vessel and an oil tanker over the weekend, posing a risk for a key export route for Russian commodities through the Black Sea, according to Bloomberg. Top wheat shipper Russia moves most of its grain through the waterway.…

Romania to hold rates as fiscal risks weighed

11:55, 07.08.2023 - Romania’s central bank will likely keep its key interest rate on hold for a fifth straight meeting as policymakers weigh potential easing against stubborn inflation and fiscal risks, according to Bloomberg.  The bank’s board will keep the benchmark rate unchanged at 7% on Monday, according to all economists…

Global coal use set to stay at record levels this year, IEA says

12:35, 28.07.2023 - The world’s coal demand is expected to remain at all-time highs this year as increased industrial use offsets a fall in power generation, according to Bloomberg. Coal consumption rose by 3.3% to a record 8.3 billion tons in 2022 and will stay at those levels this year as demand in Asia stays robust,…

Japan to propose global natural gas reserve to avoid shortages

08:25, 17.07.2023 - Japan plans to propose a global stockpile for natural gas, similar to the emergency reserve in the oil sector, to help avoid future shortages and stabilize prices, according to Bloomberg.  The nation’s government will suggest that the International Energy Agency should create a gas stockpiling framework…

Belgian government signs nuclear extension deal with France’s Engie

10:50, 30.06.2023 - Belgium has agreed with operator Engie to extend the use of the country’s nuclear reactors by 10 years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Belgium’s governing coalition to rethink plans to rely more on natural gas, according to Euractiv. According to the agreement, Belgium was to have exited…

China’s foreign minister urges Blinken to stabilize ties in call

11:05, 14.06.2023 - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Secretary of State Antony Blinken the US should stop hurting China’s security interests in the name of competition in a call before the American official’s expected trip to Beijing, according to  Bloomberg. Qin also urged the US to effectively manage differences…


