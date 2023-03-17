OMV Petrom, Transgaz sign 276 mln euro natural gas delivery deal

Stiri Recomandate

Datoria externă a României a depăşit 150 miliarde de euro în premieră / Avertismentul BNR

Datoria externă a României a crescut în ianuarie 2023 cu 7,5 miliarde de euro, până la 150 miliarde de euro, ajungând astfel la aproape triplul rezervelor, care la finalul lunii februarie se afla la 52 miliarde… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| INCIDENT în Autogara Alba Iulia: Un bărbat a avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale după ce A LEȘINAT în mijlocul străzii

FOTO| INCIDENT în Autogara Alba Iulia: Un bărbat a avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale după ce A LEȘINAT în mijlocul străzii FOTO| INCIDENT în Autogara… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a murit după ce a confundat sticla de bere cu cea de ... benzină

Autoritățile au fost alertate de rudele bărbatului, care l-au găsit pe acesta mort în propria casă. Ajunși la fața locului, oamenii legii nu au observat semne de violență.Trupul neînsuflețit a fost transportat la Serviciul de Medicină Legală Neamț.… [citeste mai departe]

ANRE, despre noile reglementări privind facturile la gaze

Noile reglementări elaborate de Autoritatea Naţională de Reglementare în Domeniul Energiei (ANRE) sporesc drepturile clienţilor finali şi simplifică informaţiile din factura de gaze naturale, informează instituţia, printr-un comunicat.„În cadrul şedinţei Comitetului de reglementare din… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima oră | Klaus Iohannis sesizează CCR cu o lege votată de majoritatea PSD-PNL din Parlament

Președintele României, Klaus Iohannis, a trimis Curții Constituționale vineri, 17 martie 2023, o sesizare de neconstituționalitate asupra Legii pentru modificarea și completarea Legii nr. 45/2009 privind… [citeste mai departe]

Dmitri Medvedev: „Americanii au luat-o razna!”

Fostul preşedinte rus Dmitri Medvedev a declarat, vinery, că americanii „au luat-o razna'” şi a cerut să nu existe milă faţă de ei, comentând în acest fel incidentul de marţi, cu o dronă americană MQ-9 şi două avioane de luptă ruseşti de tip Su-27, petrec [citeste mai departe]

#ConstantaEsteBine: 17 martie 2023 Matematica lunii martie Ne indreptam cu pasi repezi spre Echinoctiul de primavara

Ne indreptam cu pasi repezi spre Echinoctiul de primavara.Mai avem trei zile si ajungem acolo.3, 2, 1 si Echinoctiu fericit curand In seara aceasta ne intalnim sa povestim… [citeste mai departe]

Încă o clădire din zona centrală a municipiului Câmpulung Moldovenesc a fost reabilitată: clădirea Poștei Române veche din 1902 (foto)

Încă o clădire din zona centrală a municipiului Câmpulung Moldovenesc a fost reabilitată, a anunțat primarul Mihăiță… [citeste mai departe]

Echipamente digitale de 9 milioane de euro pentru școlile din Cluj-Napoca. Prin PNRR

Primăria Cluj-Naoca depune, în cadrul Planului Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR). un proiect pentru dotarea cu mobilier, materiale didactice și echipamente digitale a unui număr de 64 de licee, școli și grădinițe din oraș. [citeste mai departe]

Video - Serpico, După-amiază de câine, 12 oameni furioşi, între cele şase filme de Sidney Lumet în varinată restaurată, la TIFF 2023

Cea de-a 22-a ediţie a Festivalului Internaţional de Film Transilvania propune o incursiune în universul cinematografic… [citeste mai departe]


OMV Petrom, Transgaz sign 276 mln euro natural gas delivery deal

Romanian oil and gas company OMV Petrom said that it signed a contract worth approximately 276 million euro for the delivery of natural gas with the national gas transmission system operator Transgaz, according to . The contract was concluded for a sixteen-year period, from September 2026 to September 2042, and its estimated value is […] The post OMV Petrom, Transgaz sign 276 mln euro natural gas delivery deal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

