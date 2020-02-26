Nuclearelectrica posts profit increasing by 31.7 pct last year

Stiri Recomandate

UPT îşi trimite studenţii şi angajaţii care au trecut prin Italia să se verifice de coronavirus

UPT îşi trimite studenţii şi angajaţii care au trecut prin Italia să se verifice de coronavirus

Universitatea de Medicină şi Farmacie Timişoara a decis efectiv suspendarea cursurilor pentru studenţii care au cursurile în limbi străine, Universitatea Politehnica Timişoara ia, la rândul ei, măsuri… [citeste mai departe]

Oradea a primit un Centru mobil de pregătire a paramedicilor, în valoare de 35.000 de euro

Oradea a primit un Centru mobil de pregătire a paramedicilor, în valoare de 35.000 de euro

Oradea este al patrulea centru regional din ţară, după Bucureşti, Cluj şi Iaşi, care a primit Centru mobil de pregătire a paramedicilor, în valoare de 35.000 de euro, a declarat miercuri şeful Inspectoratului pentru… [citeste mai departe]

PNL schimbă planul, la consultările cu preşedintele: Aurescu, Boloş sau Predoiu, propuneri de premier tehnocrat (surse)

PNL schimbă planul, la consultările cu preşedintele: Aurescu, Boloş sau Predoiu, propuneri de premier tehnocrat (surse)

PNL ar putea renunţa, pe moment, la varianta Ludovic Orban premier şi ar putea propune preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis, la consultările de la Cotroceni, varianta… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă, despre posibilitatea de a deveni premier: Nici măcar nu comentez

Nicolae Ciucă, despre posibilitatea de a deveni premier: Nici măcar nu comentez

Ciucă a negat faptul că i s-ar fi propus să fie prim-ministru. "Nici măcar nu comentez o astfel de propunere", a declarat Nicoale Ciucă, înainte de şedinţa Biroului Executiv al PNL, conform Agerpres. Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a anunţat… [citeste mai departe]

Grecia a anunțat primul caz de infectare cu coronavirus: O femeie de 38 de ani din Salonic, a picat testul la scurt timp după ce s-a întors din Italia

Grecia a anunțat primul caz de infectare cu coronavirus: O femeie de 38 de ani din Salonic, a picat testul la scurt timp după ce s-a întors din Italia

Grecia confirmă primul caz de infectare cu coronavirus, fiind vorba despre o femeie care a călătorit,… [citeste mai departe]

Documentar INCENDIAR despre tăierile ilegale de păduri din România la Festivalul Internaţional de la Copenhaga

Documentar INCENDIAR despre tăierile ilegale de păduri din România la Festivalul Internaţional de la Copenhaga

Documentarul „Lemn/ Wood”, care vorbeşte despre tăierile ilegale de păduri din România, va avea premiera la Festivalul Internaţional de Film Documentar Copenhaga, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Câte zile libere vor fi acordate pentru Paște și Rusalii în 2020. Proiect pentru minivacanță, adoptat miercuri

Câte zile libere vor fi acordate pentru Paște și Rusalii în 2020. Proiect pentru minivacanță, adoptat miercuri

Angajatorii vor putea acorda tuturor salariaților zi liberă pentru sărbătorirea Paștelui și Rusaliilor la date diferite, în funcție de calendarul fiecărei confesiuni, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini cu polițiști suceveni la petrecere alături de contrabandiști

Imagini cu polițiști suceveni la petrecere alături de contrabandiști

 Imagini scandaloase, cu polițiști care petrec alături de inculpați pentru contrabandă, câțiva dintre ei și condamnați, circulă de câteva zile în mediul online. Printre altele, la petrecere apar la aceeași masă doi vicoveni anchetați pentru contrabandă și… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a ajuns de la mall la spital dupa ce s-a simțit rău

Un bărbat a ajuns de la mall la spital dupa ce s-a simțit rău

Un bărbat a fost dus la spital direct dintr-un mall din Capitală. Bărbatul se simțea rău, a mers la un cabinet medical din incinta complexului comercial și acolo a spus că s-a întors recent din Italia. În aceste condiții, au fost trimise la fața locului două mașini de pompieri,… [citeste mai departe]

Euro a mai scăzut față de cotația de ieri, dar se menține peste pragul de 4,8 lei

Euro a mai scăzut față de cotația de ieri, dar se menține peste pragul de 4,8 lei

Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, miercuri, un curs de referinţă de 4,8074 lei/euro, în scădere uşoară faţă de valoarea record atinsă marţi, potrivit news.ro.Marţi, euro a crescut la 4.8079 lei, cel mai mare nivel anunţat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Nuclearelectrica posts profit increasing by 31.7 pct last year

Publicat:
Nuclearelectrica posts profit increasing by 31.7 pct last year

The National Company Nuclearelectrica SA (SNN) posted a net profit of 541 million lei at the end of last year, an increase by 31.7 pct compared to 2018, according to the Preliminary Unaudited Individual Financial Statements sent by the company to the (BVB).

The company's total revenues last year rose to 2.378 billion lei, of which 2.365 billion lei were revenues from the sale of electricity and 12.208 million lei came from electricity transmission. The quantity of energy sold on the regulated market was of 1.376 million MWh and on the free market - 9.245 million

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

UPDATE General consolidated budget deficit - 0.04pct of GDP in January

19:16, 25.02.2020 - The execution of the general consolidated budget ended with a 460,000 million lei deficit (0.04 per cent of the GDP), in January, according to the data sent on Tuesday by the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP). In January 2019, a surplus of 700 million lei was recorded, 0.07 per cent of the GDP, respectively."Compared…

Romgaz 2019 net profit up 4.55 pct to 1.43 bln lei

16:48, 25.02.2020 - The National Natural Gas Corporation Romgaz reported a 4.55 pct growth in the 2019 preliminary net profit to 1.43 billion lei, and a turnover of 5.08 billion lei, 1.52 percent higher from the year before, shows the annual preliminary consolidated report released by the company. The turnover increase…

Transelectrica's 2019 profit at 104.4 ml lei, up 28 pct

11:43, 14.02.2020 - National electricity transmission system operator Transelectrica's net profit stood at 104.4 million lei last year, up 28 percent from the 81.3 million lei registered in 2018, shows a report sent on Friday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Transelectrica's total revenues were 2.397 billion lei in…

BVB Group ends 2019 with net profit of 6.83 mln lei, down 33 pct

12:30, 13.02.2020 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange Group (BVB) ended 2019 with a net profit of 6.83 million lei (rd 18.7 million EUR), down 33 percent compared to 2018, according to the financial data published on Thursday. At the end of 2019, the market value of all the companies listed on the regulated market of the…

Report:E-commerce market in Romania surpasses 4.3 billion euro, in 2019;Romanians bought 12 million euro worth daily

20:05, 04.02.2020 - The e-commerce sector in Romania exceeded the value of 4.3 billion euro, at the end of 2019, an increase of 22 pct over the data of 2018, the daily average of online transactions that Romanians made being approximately 12 million euro, the estimates of the Romania Association of Online Stores (ARMO)…

BVB's Tanase: 17 bond issues worth over 4 B lei have been launched in 2019

11:32, 23.12.2019 - This year, a number of 17 bond issues worth over 4 billion lei have been launched and the trend will continue in 2020, too, when it's possible to also have have stock issues, stated on Monday Director General of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Adrian Tanase, at an event of BT Leasing bonds listing…

Exports of grain and grain-based foods up 16.8 per cent in January-September

11:19, 23.12.2019 - Romania exported grains and grain-based foods worth 1.987 billion euros in January-September this year, by 16.8 per cent more compared with the same period of last year, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).  On the other hand, imports of grains and grain-based…

Ministry of Finance borrowed RON 1 billion from the banks on Thursday

21:23, 19.12.2019 - The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) borrowed RON 1 billion from banks on Thursday, through an issue of benchmark bonds with a residual maturity of 54 months, at an average yield. of 4.10 per cent per year, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The nominal value of the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 26 februarie 2020
Bucuresti 5°C | 21°C
Iasi 5°C | 20°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 16°C
Timisoara 2°C | 19°C
Constanta 10°C | 17°C
Brasov 3°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 3°C | 10°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 23.02.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 909.965,52 7.297.529,52
II (5/6) 3 101.107,28 -
III (4/6) 285 1.064,28 -
IV (3/6) 6.729 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.106.043,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 26 februarie 2020
USD 4.4186
EUR 4.8074
CHF 4.5312
GBP 5.7166
CAD 3.3222
XAU 234.137
JPY 4.0035
CNY 0.6296
AED 1.2029
AUD 2.9024
MDL 0.2484
BGN 2.458

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec