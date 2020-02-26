Nuclearelectrica posts profit increasing by 31.7 pct last year The National Company Nuclearelectrica SA (SNN) posted a net profit of 541 million lei at the end of last year, an increase by 31.7 pct compared to 2018, according to the Preliminary Unaudited Individual Financial Statements sent by the company to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company's total revenues last year rose to 2.378 billion lei, of which 2.365 billion lei were revenues from the sale of electricity and 12.208 million lei came from electricity transmission. The quantity of energy sold on the regulated market was of 1.376 million MWh and on the free market - 9.245 million… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The execution of the general consolidated budget ended with a 460,000 million lei deficit (0.04 per cent of the GDP), in January, according to the data sent on Tuesday by the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP). In January 2019, a surplus of 700 million lei was recorded, 0.07 per cent of the GDP, respectively."Compared…

- The National Natural Gas Corporation Romgaz reported a 4.55 pct growth in the 2019 preliminary net profit to 1.43 billion lei, and a turnover of 5.08 billion lei, 1.52 percent higher from the year before, shows the annual preliminary consolidated report released by the company. The turnover increase…

- National electricity transmission system operator Transelectrica's net profit stood at 104.4 million lei last year, up 28 percent from the 81.3 million lei registered in 2018, shows a report sent on Friday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Transelectrica's total revenues were 2.397 billion lei in…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange Group (BVB) ended 2019 with a net profit of 6.83 million lei (rd 18.7 million EUR), down 33 percent compared to 2018, according to the financial data published on Thursday. At the end of 2019, the market value of all the companies listed on the regulated market of the…

- The e-commerce sector in Romania exceeded the value of 4.3 billion euro, at the end of 2019, an increase of 22 pct over the data of 2018, the daily average of online transactions that Romanians made being approximately 12 million euro, the estimates of the Romania Association of Online Stores (ARMO)…

- This year, a number of 17 bond issues worth over 4 billion lei have been launched and the trend will continue in 2020, too, when it's possible to also have have stock issues, stated on Monday Director General of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Adrian Tanase, at an event of BT Leasing bonds listing…

- Romania exported grains and grain-based foods worth 1.987 billion euros in January-September this year, by 16.8 per cent more compared with the same period of last year, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). On the other hand, imports of grains and grain-based…

- The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) borrowed RON 1 billion from banks on Thursday, through an issue of benchmark bonds with a residual maturity of 54 months, at an average yield. of 4.10 per cent per year, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The nominal value of the…