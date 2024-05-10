Aerostar ends Q1 2024 with net profit of 25 million RON

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's session down on all indices, and the total value of transactions was 48.5 million RON (9.75 million euros).The most liquid securities were those of Banca Transilvania, with transactions of 8.

- The Ministry of Finance borrowed, on Thursday, 1.070 billion RON from commercial banks, through an issue of benchmark state bonds, with a residual maturity of 31 months and an average yield of 6.13% per year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), told Agerpres. The nominal…

- Credit Europe Bank Romania has reported a 2023 net profit of RON 66.8 million, more than twice as much as in 2022, despite a modest reduction in assets, the bank announced on Monday. In addition, the revenues of Credit Europe Bank Romania's credit card division - which has contributed to the transformation…

- The Autonomous Directorate "Romanian Air Traffic Services Administration - ROMATSA" has foreseen for this year a gross profit of 4.416 million RON and a net profit of 3.744 million RON, according to the project on the budget of revenues and expenses, published on the website of the Ministry of Transport,…

- Fondul Proprietatea recorded a net loss of 896.1 million RON in 2023, compared to a net profit of 2.769 billion RON obtained in 2022, according to a company's report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday. "The losses related to the participations at fair value through profit or loss in…

- National Gas Transmission Company Transgaz recorded a gross profit of 198.679 million RON in 2023, down 238.795 million RON (-55%) compared to the previous year, while net profit was 159.962 million RON, down 205.793 million RON (minus 56%), according to preliminary data sent to the Bucharest Stock…

- The Orsova Shipyard ended 2023 with a net profit of 3.454 million lei, compared to losses of 4.215 million lei in the previous year, and a turnover of 99.495 million lei, up 72.26%, according to the preliminary financial results as of 31.12.2023, sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday.…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed lower Friday's session, and the value of the transactions amounted to 51.335 million RON (10.317 million euros). The main BET index recorded a depreciation of 0.54%, up to 15,926.46 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 stocks…