Aerostar ends Q1 2024 with net profit of 25 million RON

Berevoești: Reținut de polițiști pentru tâlhărie

În ziua de 9 mai a.c., polițiștii din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Câmpulung au fost sesizați prin Serviciul Unic Apeluri de Urgență 112, de către o femeie din Berevoești, cu privire la faptul că ar fi fost agresată de soțul său, cu care se află în procedură de divorț. La fața locului s-au deplasat… [citeste mai departe]

OPEC schimba strategia de comunicare: Cum se vor publica previziunile lunare privind cererea de petrol (surse)

OPEC schimba strategia de comunicare: Cum se vor publica previziunile lunare privind cererea de petrol (surse)OPEC va înceta să mai publice un calcul al cererii mondiale pentru propriul… [citeste mai departe]

Plecare surpriză de la Antena 3. Una dintre cele mai cunoscute prezentatoare de ştiri şi-a anunţat mutarea

O plecare surpriză de la Antena 3 a fost anunțată în urmă cu puțin timp. O prezentatoare de știri cunoscută a postului tocmai și-a anunțat mutarea. Unde va putea fi văzută de acum,… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă: Administraţiile PNL au dezvoltat comunităţile

Preşedintele PNL Nicolae Ciucă le-a spus liberalilor, vineri la evenimentul de lansare a candidaţilor PNL Suceava, că nu a venit ca să spună vorbe goale, ci să povestească ce au făcut administraţiile liberale care „au dezvoltat comunităţile, au avut grijă ca toate oportunităţile şi potenţialul… [citeste mai departe]

Culisele Zilei cu Sebastian Dan și Doru Dima: Adevăr sau Minciună în campania electorală

Emisiunea Culisele Zilei cu Sebastian Dan și Doru Dima de astăzi a avut un format special. Cum minciunile și dezinformările au fost și sunt la ordinea zilei în această perioadă, vă prezentăm o modalitate inedită prin… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis a promulgat legea. Evazioniștii care plătesc prejudiciul de până la 1.000.000 de euro scapă de închisoare

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat astăzi legea propusă de Marcel Ciolacu și Nicolae Ciucă, conform căreia evazioniștii care au cauzat un prejudiciu de până… [citeste mai departe]

O nouã ediţie Tezaur. Dobânzi neimpozabile la titlurile de stat

Românii pot investi, începând de luni, 13 mai, în titlurile de stat TEZAUR, cu maturitãţi de 1 şi 3 ani, cu dobânzi anuale de 6% şi, respectiv, 6,85%. Titlurile de stat au valoare nominalã de 1 leu şi sunt în forma dematerializatã, anunţă Ministerul Finanţelor. Titlurile… [citeste mai departe]

AEP: Aproape 19.000 de secţii de votare vor fi organizate în ţară pentru alegerile din 9 iunie

Autoritatea Electorală Permanentă (AEP) va organiza, pe teritoriul României, 18.955 de secţii de votare la alegerile pentru Parlamentul European şi la cele pentru autorităţile administraţiei publice locale,… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă dă din casa lui Rareș Bogdan: L-ați văzut ca în BD, dar a fost și la mine la Plenița și și-a luat două găini

Prim-vicepreședintele PNL, Rareș Bogdan, le-a mărturisit liberalilor, vineri la evenimentul de lansare a candidaţilor PNL Suceava, că  el a devenit… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu: Nimeni nu vine să facă investiţii dacă tu, statul român, nu investeşti în infrastructură astfel încât rentabilitatea businessului pe care îl vor face în România să fie cea aşteptată de investitori. Nu există în afaceri Crucea Roşie

”În… [citeste mai departe]


Aerostar ends Q1 2024 with net profit of 25 million RON

Publicat:
Aerostar ends Q1 2024 with net profit of 25 million RON

recorded a net profit of 25.133 million RON in the first quarter of this year, down 16.47% compared to the same period last year, according to the financial data submitted to the on Friday.The turnover of the company increased by 24.

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes last session of the week in the red

21:46, 19.04.2024 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's session down on all indices, and the total value of transactions was 48.5 million RON (9.75 million euros).The most liquid securities were those of Banca Transilvania, with transactions of 8.

Ministry of Finance borrows over 1 billion RON from commercial banks, on Thursday

15:56, 28.03.2024 - The Ministry of Finance borrowed, on Thursday, 1.070 billion RON from commercial banks, through an issue of benchmark state bonds, with a residual maturity of 31 months and an average yield of 6.13% per year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), told Agerpres. The nominal…

Credit Europe Bank Romania reports 2023 net profit of RON 66.8 million

14:01, 25.03.2024 - Credit Europe Bank Romania has reported a 2023 net profit of RON 66.8 million, more than twice as much as in 2022, despite a modest reduction in assets, the bank announced on Monday. In addition, the revenues of Credit Europe Bank Romania's credit card division - which has contributed to the transformation…

ROMATSA expects net profit of 3.744 million RON for 2024

14:10, 16.03.2024 - The Autonomous Directorate "Romanian Air Traffic Services Administration - ROMATSA" has foreseen for this year a gross profit of 4.416 million RON and a net profit of 3.744 million RON, according to the project on the budget of revenues and expenses, published on the website of the Ministry of Transport,…

Fondul Proprietatea ends 2023 with net loss of 896.1 million RON

18:31, 29.02.2024 - Fondul Proprietatea recorded a net loss of 896.1 million RON in 2023, compared to a net profit of 2.769 billion RON obtained in 2022, according to a company's report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday. "The losses related to the participations at fair value through profit or loss in…

Transgaz net profit down 56 pct in 2023

18:31, 29.02.2024 - National Gas Transmission Company Transgaz recorded a gross profit of 198.679 million RON in 2023, down 238.795 million RON (-55%) compared to the previous year, while net profit was 159.962 million RON, down 205.793 million RON (minus 56%), according to preliminary data sent to the Bucharest Stock…

Orsova Shipyard ends 2023 making profit

10:35, 26.02.2024 - The Orsova Shipyard ended 2023 with a net profit of 3.454 million lei, compared to losses of 4.215 million lei in the previous year, and a turnover of 99.495 million lei, up 72.26%, according to the preliminary financial results as of 31.12.2023, sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday.…

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes lower Friday's session

21:45, 23.02.2024 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed lower Friday's session, and the value of the transactions amounted to 51.335 million RON (10.317 million euros). The main BET index recorded a depreciation of 0.54%, up to 15,926.46 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 stocks…


