‘No risk’ that NATO member Romania will be dragged into war, senior alliance official says

Siminoc, spaima Murgeniului, probleme în spatele gratiilor!

CONDAMNAT…Judecat pentru mai multe fapte penale, încã din perioada în care nu împlinise vârsta majoratului, Ionut Siminoc a primit, anul acesta, ceea ce merita. Ajuns la vârsta majoratului, acesta a fost trimis dupã gratii, vinovat fiind de tentativã de omor, conducere fãrã permis,… [citeste mai departe]

Serviciile militare britanice au detectat rachete de croazieră mare-sol lansate de Rusia asupra unei nave civile de marfă în Marea Neagră

Guvernul britanic a dezvăluit luni că Rusia a lansat pe 24 august mai multe rachete asupra unei nave civile de marfă în… [citeste mai departe]

Copiii lui Silvio Berlusconi au acceptat testamentul lăsat de magnatul italian. Cum s-a împărțit averea

Cei cinci copii ai lui Silvio Berlusconi au acceptat luni, 11 septembrie, pe deplin testamentul fostului premier şi magnat mass-media italian, informează agenția italiană de presă ANSA,… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul continuă lupta cu prețurile alimentelor - Urmează valul al doilea de ieftiniri, anunță ministrul Barbu

Ministrul Agriculturii Florin Barbu susține că Ordonanța privind stoparea creșterii prețurilor pentru alimentele de bază va fi prelungită și că se va discuta și despre… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Motociclist în stare gravă după ce un șofer a intrat într-o depășire neregualmentară, între Săcălaz și Timișoara

Accident grav de circulație, luni seară, pe drumul ce leagă Timișoara de Săcălaz. Un motociclist a ajuns în stare gravă la spital după ce… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Educației, Ligia Deca, anunț despre testarea antidrog în școli - Lider sindical profesori: „Cadrul didactic nu are niciun rol”

 Ministrul Educației, despre testarea antidrog: „Nu cred că rolul cadrelor didactice este să facă teste” Ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

Anul școlar împărțit pe module ar putea să dispară - Ministrul Educației anunță o analiză iminentă

Ministrul Educaţiei, Ligia Deca, afirmă că în perioada următoare va primi o analiză referitoare la oportunitatea împărţirii anului şcolar în module, ea anunţând că din anul şcolar 2024-2025… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | O vasluiancã bogatã a ridicat audienta Acces Direct, cu o poveste de viatã mai ceva ca în telenovele

D-ALE DIVERTISMENTULUI…. O vasluiancã din satul Râsesti, comuna Drânceni, a reusit sã uluiascã audienta emisiunii Acces Direct cu povestea ei de viatã, mai ceva ca în telenovele!… [citeste mai departe]

Lloyd Austin onorează victimele atacului de la 11 septembrie asupra Pentagonului

Secretarul american al Apărării, Lloyd Austin, a condus luni (11 septembrie) o ceremonie ce a onorat victimele atacului de la 11 septembrie asupra Pentagonului, la 22 de ani după ce deturnatorii islamiști au preluat controlul avioanelor și… [citeste mai departe]

Ligia Deca, despre testarea antidrog în şcoli: „Nu cred că rolul cadrelor didactice este să facă teste. Rolul lor este să educe”

Ministrul Educaţiei, Ligia Deca, a declarat, referindu-se la testarea antidrog în şcoli, că nu crede că „rolul cadrelor didactice… [citeste mai departe]


‘No risk’ that NATO member Romania will be dragged into war, senior alliance official says

Publicat:
NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana said on Monday there is “no risk” that Alliance member Romania will be dragged into a war following the recent discovery of drone fragments on its territory near the border with war-torn Ukraine, according to AP News. “The most important thing is to re-confirm the fact that there is no […] The post ‘No risk’ that NATO member Romania will be dragged into war, senior alliance official says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ukraine says Russian drones hit NATO member Romania, Bucharest denies report

14:55, 04.09.2023 - Ukraine said on Monday that Russian drones had detonated on the territory of NATO member Romania during an overnight air strike on a Ukrainian port across the Danube River, but Bucharest denied its territory had been hit, according to Reuters.  Reuters could not independently verify either account,…

Greece’s leader pledges to keep up military support for Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits Athens

11:00, 22.08.2023 - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged Monday to keep up military support for Ukraine for as long as it takes and to help with post-war reconstruction, according to AP News. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that might mean Greece could help train his country’s fighter pilots…

Romania deploys ship, chopper to find stray Black Sea mines

10:36, 15.08.2023 - Romania‘s navy said it deployed a ship and a helicopter on Monday to scout for stray mines on the country’s Black Sea coast, after a pier in the seaside resort of Costinesti was lighly damaged in an explosion, according to Reuters. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and mines have since then been laid in…

Romania decries ‘cynical’ Russian grain infrastructure attacks

15:55, 07.08.2023 - Romania is working to find more ways to help transport Ukrainian grain, the country’s foreign minister said Monday, describing the security situation in the Black Sea region as “quite serious,” according to Politico.  More than half of Ukrainian exports using the EU’s solidarity lane corridors set up…

Russian drone strikes on the Odesa region cause fires at port near Romania

12:20, 02.08.2023 - Russian troops hit port infrastructure in southern Ukraine with Shahed drones near the border with NATO member Romania overnight, the Ukrainian military and prosecutor-general’s office said Wednesday, damaging a grain elevator and causing a fire at facilities that transport the country’s crucial grain…

Turkey unblocks Swedish NATO bid as summit seeks commitment to Ukraine

10:20, 11.07.2023 - Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dropped his resistance to Sweden joining the alliance late Monday evening, on the eve of a landmark NATO summit in Vilnius which is set to discuss Ukraine’s own push for membership, according to Euractiv. Erdogan’s last-minute change of position came after an…

Romania could open regional F-16 pilot training hub for NATO allies, Ukraine

10:35, 07.07.2023 - Romania is considering opening a regional training hub for F-16 fighter jet pilots which would ultimately be available to its NATO allies and partners, including Ukraine, the country’s supreme defence council (CSAT) said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Romania, both a European Union and NATO member,…

US and EU to court Brazil and India on Ukraine’s peace blueprint

13:05, 23.06.2023 - Senior US and European Union officials will gather over the weekend with diplomats from several countries in the so-called global south in an effort to engage key nations that have remained mostly neutral in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  The meeting, which will take place…


