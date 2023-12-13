New Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is sworn in with his government

Stiri Recomandate

Scandal într-o familie din Alba. O femeie a anunțat la 112 că soțul ei este bătut de fiul lor

Scandal într-o familie din Alba. O femeie a anunțat la 112 că soțul ei este bătut de fiul lor

La data de 12 decembrie 2023, polițiștii din cadrul Secției 2 de Poliție Rurală Vințu de Jos au fost sesizați, de către o femeie de 46 de ani, din comuna Săliștea, județul Alba, cu privire la faptul că soțul… [citeste mai departe]

Bernadette Szocs, va evolua la WTT Finals Women Nagoya 2023, cu primele 16 sportive din lume

Bernadette Szocs, va evolua la WTT Finals Women Nagoya 2023, cu primele 16 sportive din lume

Jucătoarea română de tenis de masă Bernadette Szocs participă în Japonia la WTT Finals Women Nagoya 2023, între 15-17 decembrie, într-o companie selectă alături de primele cele mai bune 16 jucătoare din lume.În Japonia,… [citeste mai departe]

Superliga 2023/2024: Fotbalist de la Farul Constanta, inclus in echipa ideala a etapei a 19-a

Superliga 2023/2024: Fotbalist de la Farul Constanta, inclus in echipa ideala a etapei a 19-a

In etapa a 19 a a Superligii, Farul Constanta, campioana Romaniei, a invins la Ovidiu Petrolul Ploiesti cu 3 1, iar unul dintre marcatorii "marinarilorldquo;, atacantul Louis Munteanu, a fost inclus in echipa ideala… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de migranți, prinși în ultimele 24 de ore în timp ce încercau să treacă ilegal granița de vest

Zeci de migranți, prinși în ultimele 24 de ore în timp ce încercau să treacă ilegal granița de vest

Zeci de migranți din Siria, Irak, Etiopia, Guineea și Pakistan care încercau să treacă ilegal granița în Ungaria spre a ajunge în state din vest au fost prinși de polițiștii de frontieră.… [citeste mai departe]

Albaiulian beat la volan, pe o stradă din municipiu. I s-a întocmit dosar penal

Albaiulian beat la volan, pe o stradă din municipiu. I s-a întocmit dosar penal

La data de 12 decembrie 2023, în jurul orei 19.20, polițiștii din cadrul Serviciului Rutier Alba au depistat un bărbat de 53 de ani, din Alba Iulia, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, pe strada Cărăbușului, din municipiu, fiind sub influența… [citeste mai departe]

In atentia soferilor! Restrictii de circulatie pe strada Bucuresti, in municipiul Constanta

In atentia soferilor! Restrictii de circulatie pe strada Bucuresti, in municipiul Constanta

Proiectul de modernizare a bulevardelor intre Gara CFR si statiunea Mamaia include si asfaltarea intrarilor pe strazile adiacente. Zilele trecute au fost asfaltate intrarile pe strazile din zona Casei de Cultura, iar astazi,… [citeste mai departe]

Concurenții de la America Express au avut parte de momente neașteptate. Alexia Eram a izbucnit în lacrimi în fața tuturor

Concurenții de la America Express au avut parte de momente neașteptate. Alexia Eram a izbucnit în lacrimi în fața tuturor

Echipele au trecut prin momente extrem de emoționante în ediția 36 a emisiunii America Express sezonul 6. Concurenții au primit mesaje de la cei dragi… [citeste mai departe]

Un barbat originar din judetul Mures a preluat o firma de taxi din Constanta

Un barbat originar din judetul Mures a preluat o firma de taxi din Constanta

Conform hotararii nr. 1 din data de 29 octombrie 2023, publicata in Monitorul Oficial partea a IV a, nr. 5500 din data de 11 decembrie 2023, Cristian Samara l a cooptat in Ahill Trans Sok SRL pe Gheorghe Mailat, nascut in municipiul Tarnaveni, judetul… [citeste mai departe]

Andre Braugher, câştigător de premiu Emmy, a murit la 61 de ani. Ce s-a întâmplat cu actorul din Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Andre Braugher, câştigător de premiu Emmy, a murit la 61 de ani. Ce s-a întâmplat cu actorul din Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Andre Braugher a murit. Starul laureat cu premiul Emmy de două ori, cunoscut pentru serii precum „Homicide: Life on the Street”, „Men of a Certain Age” și „Brooklyn… [citeste mai departe]

Alternosfera lansează single-ul „Aritmii” cu un concert special la Timișoara

Alternosfera lansează single-ul „Aritmii” cu un concert special la Timișoara

Formația Alternosfera va susține la Timișoara un concert care este inclus în turneul național de promovare a următorului material discografic al trupei. După „Bonjour Madame” și „Imnuri de Război”, Alternosfera a lansat cel de-al treilea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

New Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is sworn in with his government

Publicat:
New Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is sworn in with his government

The new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his Cabinet were sworn in by the president on Wednesday morning in a ceremony that marked the end of eight tumultuous years of rule by a national conservative party, Law and Justice, according to AP news. The swearing-in ceremony of the pro- government, the final step […] The post New Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is sworn in with his government appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Polish tribunal rules EU top court interim measures are unconstitutional

14:36, 11.12.2023 - Poland‘s Constitutional Tribunal said on Tuesday that penalties imposed by the European Union‘s top court before it reaches a final ruling, known as interim measures, are not compatible with the Polish constitution, escalating a row over the rule of law, according to Reuters. The ruling comes after…

EU transport commissioner says truck blockade at Polish-Ukrainian border ‘unacceptable’

17:45, 29.11.2023 - Ukraine and the European Union cannot be “taken hostage” by Polish truckers blockading the Polish-Ukrainian border in protest at competition from Ukrainian hauliers, the European Commissioner for Transport said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The round-the-clock blockade in Medyka and three other…

EU court says public employees may be barred from wearing head scarf

14:10, 28.11.2023 - The top European Union court ruled on Tuesday that public authorities in member states can prohibit employees from wearing signs of religious belief, such as an Islamic head scarf, in the latest decision on an issue that has divided Europe for years, according to Reuters. The case came to the Court…

German court deals blow to Scholz government with budget ruling

15:25, 15.11.2023 - The German government faces a 60 billion euro hole in its finances after the country’s constitutional court ruled on Wednesday that a plan to spend unused emergency funds from the pandemic on climate initiatives was unconstitutional, according to Reuters.  The decision will complicate budget negotiations…

Montenegro votes in new government with Milojko Spajic prime minister

12:16, 31.10.2023 - After weeks of negotiations, Montenegro‘s parliament on Tuesday appointed a new government, a coalition of pro-European and pro-Serb parties expected to lead the small Balkan country in its bid to join the European Union, according to Reuters.  The new government, led by economist Milojko Spajic of…

Slovakia’s Fico to take government reins in time for EU summit

10:31, 25.10.2023 - Slovakia’s president will appoint a new government on Wednesday led by three-time leftist prime minister Robert Fico, who won a 30 September election with pledges to end military aid to Ukraine and battle illegal migration, according to Euractiv. The path to appointing a government from Fico’s three-party…

Germany announces border controls to combat migrant surge

11:40, 28.09.2023 - Germany will introduce new border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic this week, the German interior minister announced on Wednesday, saying that more should be done to protect the European Union‘s fragile system of open borders, according to Reuters.  Germany saw its first-time asylum requests…

Romania, Ukraine to work on import-export licensing system

09:50, 21.09.2023 - Romania will work with Ukraine over the next 30 days on a grain export control plan that will help protect Romanian farmers, Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romania is among five eastern European Union countries along with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 decembrie 2023
USD 4.6011
EUR 4.9724
CHF 5.2526
GBP 5.7879
CAD 3.3915
XAU 294.081
JPY 3.1676
CNY 0.6415
AED 1.2529
AUD 3.0343
MDL 0.2591
BGN 2.5423

Urmareste stirile pe: