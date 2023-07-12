NATO summit declaration says Ukraine’s future is in NATO and aid for Kyiv

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Premierul spaniol, Pedro Sanchez, a anuntat, marti, ca Spania va desfasura efective militare in Slovacia si le va suplimenta pe cele din Romania pentru a consolida flancul estic al NATO. Sanchez a vorbit despre aceste desfasurari in declaratii date ziaristilor la sosirea la summitul de la Vilnius, unde…

- Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dropped his resistance to Sweden joining the alliance late Monday evening, on the eve of a landmark NATO summit in Vilnius which is set to discuss Ukraine’s own push for membership, according to Euractiv. Erdogan’s last-minute change of position came after an…

- Russia unleashed the most devastating missile barrage to hit the city of Lviv in western Ukraine since the start of the war, prompting the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to vow retaliation for the overnight attack, according to Bloomberg. “There will definitely be a response to the enemy.…

- Senior US and European Union officials will gather over the weekend with diplomats from several countries in the so-called global south in an effort to engage key nations that have remained mostly neutral in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The meeting, which will take place…

- The airspace above Germany will swarm with military aircraft for almost two weeks starting Monday as NATO conducts the biggest air exercise in the alliance’s history, a display of force in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago, according to Bloomberg. Dubbed Air Defender 23,…

- The Biden administration is proposing to allies that they extend a coordinated freeze on new digital services taxes beyond its planned expiration at the end of this year, in a bid to avert a trade war among friends and keep alive a foundering global tax deal, according to Bloomberg. The freeze was included…

- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was visiting Britain on Monday, as the staunch ally of Ukraine promised to give Ukraine hundreds more missiles and attack drones in an effort to change the course of the war, according to AP News. The U.K. government confirmed Zelenskyy’s arrival early Monday and said he…

- Neighbors Romania, Ukraine, and the Republic of Moldova signed cooperation agreements in Romania’s capital on Thursday after a trilateral meeting on ways to strengthen security in their Black Sea region to counter threats posed by Russian aggression, according to AP News. The Black Sea Security Conference…