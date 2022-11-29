NATO chief says alliance won’t back down on Ukraine aid

Stiri Recomandate

Aproximativ un milion de români îşi sărbătoresc miercuri onomastica, de Sfântul Andrei

Peste 940.000 de români îşi sărbătoresc onomastica de Sfântul Andrei, potrivit datelor Direcţiei Generale pentru Evidenţa Persoanelor. Numele Andrei derivă din grecescul Andreas, care înseamnă „viteaz”, „bărbătesc”.… [citeste mai departe]

China va accelera vaccinarea anti-COVID a bătrânilor

China anunţă marţi că urmează să-şi accelereze campania de vaccinare a bătrânilor împotriva noului coronavirus, după ce a înregistrat bilanţuri-record de covid-19 în ultimele zile, relatează AFP. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×… [citeste mai departe]

Cei mai buni sportivi ai CSM Târgu Mureș, premiați

Primarul municipiului Târgu Mureș, Soós Zoltán, i-a premiat luni, 28 noiembrie, pe cei mai buni sportivi ai Clubului Sportiv Municipal (CSM) Târgu Mureș. "I-am recompensat astăzi pe sportivii care au făcut celebru orașul nostru prin performanțele lor. Am spus în repetate rânduri cât de important… [citeste mai departe]

Franța, Irlanda confirmă că Interconectorul Celtic va fi operațional în anul 2027

Franța și Irlanda au făcut un nou pas important în construirea până în 2027 a Interconectorului Celtic, o conexiune electrică subacvatică care leagă rețeaua irlandeză de continent, a anunțat Ministrul Mediului din Irlanda în cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

29 noiembrie 2022, COVID-19 în Alba. 2 noi infectări și niciun deces, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ

29 noiembrie 2022, COVID-19 în Alba. 2 noi infectări și niciun deces, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ 29 noiembrie 2022, COVID-19 în Alba. 2 noi infectări și niciun deces, în ultimele 24… [citeste mai departe]

Fiica fostului președinte al Angolei, cândva cea mai bogată femeie din Africa, căutată de autorități pentru acuzații de corupție

Autoritățile angoleze solicită arestarea lui Isabel dos Santos, fiica unui fost președinte care a fost considerată odată cea mai… [citeste mai departe]

Blinken, în România: Avem o alianță de neclintit

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis l-a primit, marţi, la Palatul Cotroceni, pe secretarul de stat american Antony Blinken. „Este momentul perfect în care aţi ales să faceţi o vizită în România în contextul în care ne confruntăm cu un război violent în Ucraina, dar şi pentru că avem de luat decizii dificile… [citeste mai departe]

Estimare Forbes: Rusia a cheltuit 82 de milioane de dolari în cele nouă luni de război în Ucraina

Cheltuielile militare ale Rusiei în timpul celor nouă luni de război în Ucraina se ridică la aproximativ 82 miliarde de dolari, această cifră cuprinzând sumele nemijlocite utilizate pentru susţinerea… [citeste mai departe]

Legea a fost promulgată. Bază de date cu persoanele care intră la jocuri de noroc!

Legea prin care se va ține evidența electronică a persoanelor care intră în sălile de jocuri de noroc a fost promulgată de președintele Klaus Iohannis. Actul normativ a fost inițiat de deputatul PNL de Alba, Florin Roman. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Doar în Japonia. Condamnații la moarte contestă modul în care vor fi executați, nu pedeapsa capitală

Trei deținuți, condamnați la moarte în Japonia, au dat în judecată guvernul pe care îl acuză că este prea crud în ceea ce privește execuțiile prin spânzurare, pe care le vor desființate. Reclamanții,… [citeste mai departe]


NATO chief says alliance won’t back down on Ukraine aid

NATO chief on Tuesday said the alliance would not pull back in its support for Ukraine, calling on partners to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv as it braced itself for more cold and darkness due to Russian attacks on infrastructure, according to Reuters. NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest are focusing on […] The post NATO chief says alliance won’t back down on Ukraine aid appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU urges cooperation as members refill military stocks amid arms supplies to Kyiv

14:45, 15.11.2022 - European Union countries should work together in replenishing their military inventories and avoid competing with each other amid ongoing arms deliveries to Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “All together makes better prices, better quality and better time,” EU…

Russia orders retreat from Kherson in major setback; Ukraine still wary

11:30, 10.11.2022 - Moscow ordered troops to withdraw from near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in one of its biggest setbacks of the war so far, although Ukraine said it was still doubtful that the Russian troops would leave without a fight, according to Reuters. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday…

EU to help Ukrainian energy sector targeted by Russian attacks

16:11, 01.11.2022 - The European Union is exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine‘s energy sector, which has been harmed by weeks of Russian attacks, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am in Kyiv today to help scale up support to the Ukraine energy sector,”…

Romania plans to boost Black Sea talks, military procurement

10:35, 26.10.2022 - Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia‘s war in Ukraine towards the Black Sea, the country’s supreme defence council said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of…

Ukraine leader to make case to G7 for more arms after deadly Russia strikes

11:20, 11.10.2022 - President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to ask the leaders of the G7 group of nations to urgently supply Ukraine with weapons to defend itself from Russian missiles, a day after Moscow launched retaliatory strikes that killed 19 people, according to Reuters.  U.S. President Joe Biden and other Group…

Putin formally annexes more than 15% of Ukraine

11:21, 05.10.2022 - President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15% of Ukraine on Wednesday just as Russian forces battled to halt a Ukrainian counter-offensive across swathes of the territories, according to Reuters. In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin…

Japan’s restart of nuclear reactors will help Europe’s winter energy supply say IEA chief

16:20, 27.09.2022 - Japan‘s restart of more nuclear power plants would help ease Europe’s energy supply fears during the winter as more liquefied natural gas (LNG) will become available to the global market, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.   Europe is racing to prepare for…

Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops

13:10, 13.09.2022 - Ukrainian troops continued to pile unrelenting pressure on retreating Russian forces on Tuesday, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains, according to AP News. “From the beginning of September until today, our soldiers have already liberated more than 6,000…


