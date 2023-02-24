NATO and EU react reservedly to Chinese ceasefire proposal for Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Jordan Pickford şi-a prelungit contractul cu Everton până în 2027

Portarul titular al naţionalei de fotbal a Angliei, Jordan Pickford, şi-a prelungit contractul cu echipa sa de club, Everton, până în 2027, informează cotidianul L'Equipe, potrivit Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

ANUNȚ – Furnizare apă potabilă cu presiune redusă in municipiul Câmpia Turzii și localitatea Luna, în perioada 27.02.2023 – 03.03.2023

Compania de Apă ARIEŞ anunță furnizarea apei potabile cu presiune redusă, în perioada 27.02.2023 – 03.03.2023,… [citeste mai departe]

Elicopterul SMURD a intervenit de urgență în Muntele Mic. VIDEO

Elicopterul SMURD a  intervenit  de urgență în Muntele Mic, echipajul elicopterului SMURD Caransebeș a fost solicitat de Salvamont Muntele Mic, pentru a salva viața unui bărbat care a suferit un politraumatism în urma unui accident la schi, joi, 23 februarie.  Salvamontiștii… [citeste mai departe]

Consilierul local PSD a demisionat după imaginile cu el la duş, în timpul unei şedinţe a Consiliului Local

Albert Caraian, consilier Local PSD Sector 1 care a intrat în direct în şedinţa de Consiliu Local, şi-a dat demisia, a anunțat partidul condus de Marcel Ciolacu într-un comunicat… [citeste mai departe]

Staul Major al Fortelor Navale:Grupul de Sprijin al Fortelor Navale, de 65 de ani in serviciul Marinei Militare Romane

Grupul de Sprijin al Fortelor Navale, de 65 de ani in serviciul Marinei Militare Romane Grupul de Sprijin al Fortelor Navale "Ovidius" a organizat vineri, 24 februarie,… [citeste mai departe]

Lăsate în paragină zeci de ani, mai multe blocuri dintr-un oraș zdruncinat de cutremurele din Gorj sunt în prag de prăbușire. Sute de oameni vor fi evacuați

Zăpada abundentă din urmă cu câțiva ani nu le-a pus la pământ. Acum, cutremurele… [citeste mai departe]

Politician PSD care a intrat live din DUȘ, la o ședință a Consiliului Local sector 1, a DEMISIONAT

Bărbatul participa la ședință online, de acasă și nu și-a dat seama că a deschis camera web. Vizibil speriat, când a auzit rumoarea și unele replici ale colegilor, bărbatul a încercat de câteva ori… [citeste mai departe]

Apariţie surpriză în Clanul. Cine este noua actriţă care va interpreta un personaj cheie în serial: „Ai scos interlopi performanţi”

Cel de-al doilea sezon Clanul a debutat duminică, 19 februarie, la PRO TV, iar fanii proiectului sunt în culmea fericirii,… [citeste mai departe]

Motorina a revenit la prețul de înaintea eliminării compensării și diferența față de benzină s-a redus drastic

Cel mai ieftin litru de motorină standard putea fi cumpărat astăzi în România cu 7 lei și 19 bani, iar cel mai ieftin litru de benzină se vindea cu 6 lei și 48 de… [citeste mai departe]

25-26 martie 2023 – Sărbătoarea Mierii, la BLAJ. Vezi PROGRAMUL celui mai mare târg apicol din România

Anual, în luna martie, Blajul se transformă în capitala apicultorilor găzduind cel mai mare târg de profil din România cu expozanți din țară și străinătate. În acest an în zilele de 25… [citeste mai departe]


NATO and EU react reservedly to Chinese ceasefire proposal for Ukraine

Publicat:
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday reacted reservedly to a Chinese proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying Beijing did not have a lot of credibility as a mediator, according to Reuters. “China doesn’t have much credibility because they have not been able to condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine,” he told reporters in Tallinn, […] The post NATO and EU react reservedly to Chinese ceasefire proposal for Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

China calls for cease-fire as war in Ukraine enters second year

11:50, 24.02.2023 - China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine in a 12-point proposal for ending the war that appeared to offer some reprieve to Moscow and little chance of winning broad support as the conflict enters its second year, according to Bloomberg.  Several of the measures outlined by China in a…

China calls Russia ties ‘solid as rock’ amid Ukraine peace push

10:56, 22.02.2023 - China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said relations with Russia were “solid as rock” even as Beijing moves to portray itself as a neutral actor that can broker peace in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. In a meeting on Tuesday with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Wang said China sought…

China to EU: Drop calls for Ukraine’s ‘complete victory’

17:06, 08.02.2023 - Beijing’s top envoy to the EU on Wednesday questioned the West’s call to help Ukraine achieve “complete victory,” on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s possible arrival in Brussels, according to Politico. Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, also criticized the bloc for “erosion”…

Hungary to veto EU nuclear sanctions against Russia

13:30, 27.01.2023 - Hungary will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions but Hungary, which has a Russian-built…

ECB’s Lagarde says China’s Covid reopening will push inflation higher

13:45, 20.01.2023 - China’s decision to reopen its economy will increase inflation in Europe as they both compete for more energy, the president of the European Central Bank said Friday, according to CNBC. There has been extensive debate this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, about whether Beijing’s…

Russia says Belarus may enter Ukraine conflict if ‘invaded’

09:50, 13.01.2023 - A Russian foreign ministry official said on Friday that Belarus may enter the conflict in Ukraine if Kyiv decides to “invade” either country, according to Reuters. Russia used Belarus as a springboard to invade Ukraine in February 2022, and since October has deployed troops in Belarus for joint military…

NATO’s Stoltenberg calls for more weapons for Ukraine

11:36, 30.12.2022 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on NATO member states to supply more weapons to Ukraine, according to an interview published on Friday, Reuters reports. “I call on allies to do more. It is in all our security interests to make sure Ukraine prevails and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin…

G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

11:31, 05.12.2022 - The Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia…


