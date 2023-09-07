Most EU countries oppose Polish-led calls to keep Ukraine grain curbs Most EU countries are against extending an import ban on Ukrainian grain beyond mid-September, four EU diplomats told Politico, pushing back against calls by five eastern member countries to keep the restrictions in place. Ukrainian grain products — wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seeds are banned from the markets of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and […] The post Most EU countries oppose Polish-led calls to keep Ukraine grain curbs appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

