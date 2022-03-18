Stiri Recomandate

Ciucă acuză Rusia de crime împotriva umanității și crime de război

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă condamnă Rusia pentru ”crime împotriva umanității și crime de război” și compară situația din Ucraina cu cea din Siria. „O agresiune inacceptabilă soldată cu suferințe enorme, cu valuri de refugiati care au depășit 2,5 milioane de… [citeste mai departe]

Japonia, noi sancțiuni usturătoare Rusiei: Rosoboronexport, agenţia de stat pentru exportul armamentului, și Maria Zarahova printre numele vizate

Japonia a anunţat, vineri, că impune sancţiuni împotriva a 15 indivizi şi nouă organizaţii din Rusia,… [citeste mai departe]

ROCK DIN MARAMU’ – Dirty Shirt lansează un nou album pe 8 aprilie în Baia Mare

Primele zile ale lunii aprilie ne aduce un concert Dirty Shirt și Ansamblul Național Transilvania. Concertele din Baia Mare se reiau după cei doi ani de pandemie încet, încet, spre bucuria celor care au așteptat să mai facă un headbanging… [citeste mai departe]

Missiles strike Lviv as Biden pressures Xi to abandon Moscow

Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands of refugees are sheltering far from Ukraine’s battlefields, as Moscow tries to regain the initiative in its stalled campaign against Ukraine, according to Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden… [citeste mai departe]

Târgoviște: Incidență de sub 2,5/1 000. Situația de astăzi, 18 martie

NR LOCALITATE POPULATIE CAZURI CONFIRMATE IN ULTIMELE 14 ZILE CAZURI LA 1000 DE LOCUITORI IN ULTIMELE 14 ZILE 1 CREVEDIA 6092 34 5.58 2 RÂU ALB 1327 5 3.77 3 Post-ul Târgoviște: Incidență de sub 2,5/1 000. Situația de astăzi, 18 martie apare prima dată… [citeste mai departe]

Avertismentul Uniunii Europene: Fiti pregatiti sa pierdeti toti banii investiti in criptoactive

Consumatorii risca sa si piarda toti banii investiti in criptoactive si ar putea cadea prada escrocheriilor, au avertizat institutiile UE de supervizare, transmite Reuters.Potrivit unui comunicat comun publicat… [citeste mai departe]

Confesiunile unui miliardar rus, la trei săptămâni după ce Vestul i-a zdrobit averea: „Nu mai ştiu cum să trăiesc”

Oligarhul rus Mihail Fridman a declarat într-un interviu că nu mai ştie cum să trăiască, la trei săptămâni după ce a fost lovit de sancţiunile… [citeste mai departe]

DOCUMENT / Cum arată ordonanța plafonării prețurilor la energie

PSD și PNL au ajuns joi, la o înțelegere în ceea ce privește varianta finală a ordonanței care plafonează prețurile la energie. Potrivit surselor HotNews.ro, noutatea este că prețul la gaze pentru consumatorii casnici va fi reglementat, iar impactul bugetar pe aceste… [citeste mai departe]

Primele două ecoinsule pentru colectarea separată a deșeurilor vor putea fi folosite, de luni, în Brașov

De luni, 21 martie, primele două insule ecologice informatizate pentru colectarea separată a deșeurilor menajere și a celor reciclabile vor fi puse în funcțiune. Este vorba despre ecoinsulele… [citeste mai departe]

Prognoza meteo pentru majoritatea regiunilor agricole din România, în perioada 18-24 martie

Conţinutul de umiditate în cultura grâului de toamnă, pe profilul de sol 0-100 cm, va prezenta valori scăzute şi deosebit de scăzute, seceta pedologică fiind moderată, puternică şi extremă, în majoritatea regiunilor… [citeste mai departe]


Missiles strike Lviv as Biden pressures Xi to abandon Moscow

Publicat:
Missiles strike Lviv as Biden pressures Xi to abandon Moscow

Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands of refugees are sheltering far from Ukraine’s battlefields, as Moscow tries to regain the initiative in its stalled campaign against Ukraine, according to Reuters. U.S. was due to talk with later on […] The post Missiles strike Lviv as Biden pressures Xi to abandon Moscow appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

‘Close the sky over Ukraine,’ President Zelenskiy urges U.S. Congress

16:25, 16.03.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers to do more to protect his country from Russia‘s invasion in an address before the U.S. Congress in which he pleaded with President Joe Biden to be the world’s “leader of peace,” according to Reuters.  “Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky…

War could be over by May, says Ukrainian presidential adviser

13:35, 15.03.2022 - The war in Ukraine is likely to be over by early May when Russia runs out of resources to attack its neighbour, Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff said late on Monday, according to Reuters. Talks between Kyiv and Moscow – in which Arestovich is not personally…

UN General Assembly to vote on demand Russia withdraw from Ukraine

11:16, 02.03.2022 - The United Nations General Assembly is set to reprimand Russia on Wednesday over its invasion of Ukraine and demand that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces, a move that aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body, according to Reuters.  By Tuesday evening nearly half the…

European bank shares rise as bankers wrestle with sanctions

11:45, 25.02.2022 - European bank shares rebounded early Friday from steep falls a day earlier, even as bankers wrestle with the impact of a slew of sanctions following Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Shares of leading banks rose with the European banking sector trading up 1.3%. That is only a partial…

Russia says it returns some troops to base in areas near Ukraine

15:16, 15.02.2022 - Some troops in Russia‘s military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills, Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West, according to Reuters.  A ministry spokesman said in a video published online…

U.S. to send troops to east Europe as Russia crisis escalates

18:00, 02.02.2022 - President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine in what the Pentagon said on Wednesday was a signal of U.S. readiness to defend NATO allies, according to Reuters. The deployments are above and…

Macron to speak to Putin, seek clarity over Ukraine, France says

11:50, 28.01.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron will try to assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants “consultations or confrontation” over Ukraine when they speak by phone on Friday, France‘s foreign minister said, according to Reuters. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine and sought security guarantees…

‘Serious’ talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy

10:46, 31.12.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiralling tensions, according to Reuters. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed…


