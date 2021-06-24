Merkel urges the EU to coordinate travel rules amid Covid risks

Stiri Recomandate

Zilele Câmpulungului, marcate diferit în acest an

Dintre localitățile urbane ale Argeșului, Pitești și Topoloveni deja s-au aflat în sărbătoare, urmate fiind de Mioveni, la finalul acestei luni. Pe de altă parte, Câmpulungul nu va avea spectacole și distracție de Zilele Municipiului pentru al doilea an consecutiv, sărbătoarea fiind, într-un fel,… [citeste mai departe]

O pictură de Winston Churchill, care a decorat iahtul lui Aristotel Onassis, vândută cu 1,84 milioane de dolari

O pictură de Winston Churchill, oferită de fostul prim-ministru britanic prietenului său, armatorul grec Aristotel Onassis, a fost vândută cu 1,84 milioane de dolari în cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Dezamăgiri în Guvern. Barna: Coaliţia are un program de guvernare, dar implementarea lui e mai lentă decât noi ne-o dorim

Vicepremierul Dan Barna spune că este dezamăgit de faptul că există „o viteză diferită în înţelegerea reformelor între partidele din coaliţie”. Copreşedintele… [citeste mai departe]

Femeia din Africa de Sud care s-a lăudat că a născut 10 copii a minţit. Presupusul tată cere oamenilor să nu-i mai doneze bani

Povestea femeii din Africa de Sud care ar fi născut 10 copii la începutul acestei luni este falsă, a stabilit o anchetă oficială, citată… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban SARE ÎN APĂRAREA propunerii coaliției pentru funcția de Avocat al Poporului: E normal să se pensioneze la 49 de ani

Liderul PNL, Ludovic Orban, afirmă că s-a luat decizia de convocare a plenului Parlamentului privind numirea Avocatului Poporului după… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se întâmplă cu clujenii care au apartamente la demisol? Boc: „Să își recupereze banii de la investitor. Nu legalizăm!”

Emil Boc a fost întrebat la o emisiune radio despre situația în care se află oamenii care locuiesc în apartamente la demisol,… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Apahida a lvandalizat mașina unei femei, după care s-a urcat cu picioarele pe ea

Un bărbat din Apahida a lovit cu un topor mașina unei femei din Apahida. Polițiștii Secției 2 Poliție Rurală Apahida au reținut pentru o perioadă de 24 de ore un tânăr în vârstă de 26 de ani, din comuna Apahida,… [citeste mai departe]

28-29 iunie: Acțiune de dezinsecție împotriva țânțarilor și căpușelor, în municipiul Aiud

Serviciul Public Administrația Patrimoniului Local Aiud informează cetățenii că în perioada 28 – 29 iunie, între orele 21:00 – 05:00, în Parcul Municipal și în cartierele de locuințe din Aiud va avea loc… [citeste mai departe]

Vâlcea: Au fost reluate acţiunile de evacuare şi monitorizare în comuna Roşiile, în zona afectată de o alunecare de teren

Acţiunile de monitorizare şi evacuare a bunurilor din zona afectată de alunecarea de teren din satul Cherăşti, comuna Roşiile, au fost reluate de… [citeste mai departe]

Mergem cu trenul în Ungaria fără să mai tipărim la imprimantă biletul

Compania CFR Călători anunță că introduce, în premieră, posibilitatea de a achiziționa online un bilet fără a mai fi necesară tipărirea fizică a acestuia. Deocamdată opțiunea e valabilă pentru trenurile care circulă pe relația România – Ungaria. CFR… [citeste mai departe]


Merkel urges the EU to coordinate travel rules amid Covid risks

Publicat:
, called on the to coordinate rules for travellers from areas with outbreaks of Covid-19 variants as the risk of a renewed spike in infections remains, according to Bloomberg.   “We’re still treading on thin ice,” Merkel said Thursday in a speech to parliament and likely to be her last major […] The post Merkel urges the EU to coordinate travel rules amid Covid risks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU Court: YouTube wasn’t liable for illegal music uploads

13:25, 22.06.2021 - The European Court of Justice said Google’s YouTube can’t automatically be held liable for illegal uploads of copyright-protected music or videos under the European Union’s old rules, according to Bloomberg. “Operators of online platforms in such cases aren’t the ones that communicate illegal content…

Canada, EU form raw materials pact to cut reliance on China

14:35, 15.06.2021 - Canada and the European Union launched a new partnership to secure supply chains for critical minerals and reduce dependence on China in a push for jobs and to counter climate change, according to Bloomberg.  “With EU partners, we talked about what we can do to build a cleaner economy for years to come,”…

EU’s least vaccinated country wants to donate shots to neighbours

15:31, 03.06.2021 - Bulgaria a member country of the European Union has vaccinated the smallest share of its population and plans to provide as many as 150,000 doses to its Balkan neighbours amid a lack of demand at home, according to Bloomberg.  Scepticism toward the vaccines, poor organization and lack of trust in the…

Europol: E45 mln worth of heroin concealed in marble shipment in Romania

11:10, 27.05.2021 - European Union’s law enforcement agency, Europol said on Thursday that it supported the Romanian Police in dismantling an organised crime group involved in large-scale drug trafficking, according to a press release. The 1.5 tonnes of heroin, seized in the port of Constantia, was concealed in a shipment…

Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver

13:30, 06.05.2021 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters.  The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…

EC launches a tool to monitor and anticipate demographic change in EU

13:10, 29.04.2021 - The European Commission said on Thursday that it has launched an EU ‘Atlas of Demography‘ an interactive online tool to visualise, monitor and anticipate demographic change in the European Union that was developed by the Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC).  The commission explained that the demographic…

EU Commission approves Romania’s E500m support scheme for Covid-19

11:06, 16.04.2021 - The European Commission (EC) said on Thursday that it has approved Romania’s 500 million euro scheme to support companies operating in the field of tourism, accommodation and food services affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, according to seenews.com The EC approved the measure under the state aid temporary…

Romania keeps using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 for all ages

12:05, 09.04.2021 - The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheoghita said Thursday that Romania will continue the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups, according to Romania-Insider.   The statement came after the European Medicines Agency’s assessment that the formation of…


