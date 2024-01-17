Measures relating to Health claims, phased according to urgency and resources at our disposal (PM Ciolacu)

Stiri Recomandate

Verificări în mai multe județe după decesul fetei de 4 ani aflată la asistentă maternală

Autoritatea Națională pentru Protecția Drepturilor Copilului și Adopție (ANPDCA) face verificări în mai multe județe din țară după ce o fetiță de 4 ani a murit, în luna decembrie 2023, în timp ce se afla în plasament… [citeste mai departe]

Scenariu nou. Ciolacu în locul lui Iohannis? „Nu o zic neapărat în glumă”

Marcel Ciolacu ar avea poate şanse mai mari decât Klaus Iohannis la preşedinţia Consiliului European pentru că e socialist, a declarat miercuri, la Strasbourg, eurodeputatul Dacian Cioloş, adăugând însă că acesta ar trebui să înveţe engleza… [citeste mai departe]

UPET: Fonduri europene prin Programul de Traziție Justă

Fondurile europene prin Programul Traniziției Justă pot dezvolta și Universitatea din Petroșani. În acest sens se fac demersurile necesare pentru scrierea de proiecte care să aducă bani europeni la instituția de învățământ superior de la Petroșani. Cu acești bani ar putea fi executate… [citeste mai departe]

Directorul SGA Suceava, Daniel Drăgoi, anunță finalizarea lucrărilor de reparație a Barajului Șomuz I Liteni

Sistemul de Gospodărire a Apelor Suceava a finalizat lucrările de reparație a barajului Șomuz I Liteni, a anunțat șeful instituției, Daniel Drăgoi. Pentru punerea în siguranță… [citeste mai departe]

Echipamente de peste 54,6 milioane de lei achiziționate la Aeroportul Internațional Maramureș (FOTO)

Consiliul Județean Maramureș continuă dezvoltarea Aeroportului Internațional Maramureș, achiziționând echipamente pentru creșterea gradului de siguranță, în valoare de peste 54,6 milioane lei. ”Complementar… [citeste mai departe]

Promisiunea lui Ciolacu: Mâine îi rezolvă pe fermieri și transportatori

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a avut, miercuri la Palatul Victoria, noi consultări cu reprezentanţii Confederaţiilor din sectorul transporturilor cu privire la soluţiile pregătite de Guvern ca răspuns la revendicările formulate. „Guvernul este un partener… [citeste mai departe]

Adriana Bahmuțeanu scoate pliciul în apărarea lui Salam, după bătaia din hotel cu escorta: Pentru bani și notorietate

Adriana Bahmuțeanu scoate pliciul în apărarea lui Salam, după bătaia din hotel cu escorta: Pentru bani și notorietateAdriana Bahmuțeanu a făcut o serie de… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila, după întâlnirea cu Federația Sanitas: Este important să fie rezolvate discrepanțele salariale din sistem

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila, a declarat, miercuri, după întâlnirea pe care a avut-o,… [citeste mai departe]

Ana Coman își lansează albumul “Tu nu o să mă uiți” și pornește în turneu național!

Ce iese atunci când amesteci iubirea, extazul, dorul și confuzia? O nebunie frumoasă sub formă muzicală! Ana Coman vă dă întâlnire în 12 orașe: București, Sibiu, Cluj, Iași, Bacău, Suceava, Craiova, Timișoara,… [citeste mai departe]

Dmitri Medvedev, despre războiul din Ucraina: „Probabilitatea unei noi ciocniri va rămâne la nesfârşit”

Dmitri Medvedev, actualul vicepreşedinte al Consiliului de Securitate de la Moscova, a precizat că Rusia va fi mereu în război cu Ucraina, iar un motiv pentru un nou atac va fi… [citeste mai departe]


Measures relating to Health claims, phased according to urgency and resources at our disposal (PM Ciolacu)

The measures that will be taken into account regarding the claims from the health system must be phased according to the urgency and the available resources, said , according to a Government press release, after participating, on Wednesday, alongside , in the of the .

According to the press release, the problems specific to each health sector and each professional category in the health field…

