Measures relating to Health claims, phased according to urgency and resources at our disposal (PM Ciolacu)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Sanitas health trade unionists up in arms until 20 pct blanket pay rise deal is reachedThe leaders of the Sanitas health trade union federation declared on Wednesday that they appreciate Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu's openness to dialogue for finding solutions for better paychecks in the health…

- Gross government debt according to EU methodology to be kept below 52.5pct of GDP over 2024 - 2027The gross government debt according to the EU methodology will be maintained, in the period 2024 - 2027, at a level that will not exceed 52.5% of the GDP, according to the Report on the macroeconomic…

- Constant dialogue with representatives of the Jewish community, preventing and combating anti-Semitism are among the Government's priorities, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday.He had meetings, during his working visit to the U.S., with World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder,…

- Large companies in the area of information technology, which want to expand their business in Eastern Europe, will find excellent opportunities in Romania, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said at the meeting he had on Tuesday with representatives of Google, during his working visit to the United States.According…

- PM Ciolacu: Finance Minister to present plan of measures on tax agency digitisationThe Finance Minister will present on Thursday a plan of measures for taxation and the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) digitisation, aimed at a better collection to the state budget, said Prime Minister…

- PM Ciolacu: Gov't supports and promotes concept of active ageingThe Government supports and promotes the concept of active ageing, so that Romania can be a country where "people live a long, healthy, meaningful, satisfying and fulfilling life, together with the communities they belong to," Prime…

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu asked on Thursday the ministers coordinating the reform to hold permanent consultations with the European Commission representatives, including at technical level, so that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR)'s objectives and milestones are met in line with…

- Government: Romania to send foodstuffs and bed items to Gaza StripRomania will send free international assistance to the Gaza Strip, consisting of foodstuffs and bed items, the Government announces.According to a press release sent by the Government, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, at the proposal…