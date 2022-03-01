Massive Russian military convoy advances on Kyiv

Stiri Recomandate

Vrei să angajezi cetățeni ucraineni refugiați în România? Iată ce trebuie să știi

Vrei să angajezi cetățeni ucraineni refugiați în România? Iată ce trebuie să știi

În situația în care angajatori din România doresc să încadreze în muncă persoane cu cetățenia din Ucraina, au această posibilitate urmând o procedură simplificată și presupune doar obținerea NIF-ului (Numărului de Identificare… [citeste mai departe]

Secretul celui mai bun piure de mazăre. Ingredientul care îi schimbă gustul

Secretul celui mai bun piure de mazăre. Ingredientul care îi schimbă gustul

Piureul de mazăre este o garnitură extrem de bună pentru aproape orice fel de aliment pe care să îl faci vedetă în farfuria ta. Cum trebuie să îl faci pentru a avea o textură fină și o culoare vie? Există câteva trucuri pentru aspectele acestea.… [citeste mai departe]

La Chişinău sunt aşteptaţi mai mulţi înalţi oficiali, în contextul invaziei ruse în Ucraina

La Chişinău sunt aşteptaţi mai mulţi înalţi oficiali, în contextul invaziei ruse în Ucraina

În perioada 1-2 martie, în Republica Moldova se va afla Helga Schmid, secretarul general al Organizaţiei pentru Securitate şi Cooperare în Europa (OSCE). În perioada, 2-3 martie, în Republica Moldova… [citeste mai departe]

Igor Dodon vrea ca Moldova să nu permită tranzitul de arme către Ucraina

Igor Dodon vrea ca Moldova să nu permită tranzitul de arme către Ucraina

Ex-preşedintele Igor Dodon a declarat că cetăţenii moldoveni pot fi calmi, deoarece nu există „motive ca Moldova să fie implicată în ceea ce se întâmplă în Ucraina”, pentru că ţara are stipulat în Constituţie statutul de neutralitate. În acest context,… [citeste mai departe]

HANDBAL CS MINAUR – Doar Polocoșer mai face parte din lotul Romaniei pentru meciurile cu Danemarca

HANDBAL CS MINAUR – Doar Polocoșer mai face parte din lotul Romaniei pentru meciurile cu Danemarca

Singura jucătoare de la CS Minaur care va face parte din lotul Romaniei este Anca Polocoșer. Asta pentru că Cristina Laslo a suferit o accidentare în meciul de campionat cu CSM Slatina, iar acum se… [citeste mai departe]

Probleme în Neamț la Olimpiada de Matematică: circa 190 de elevi n-au avut acces la platformă

Probleme în Neamț la Olimpiada de Matematică: circa 190 de elevi n-au avut acces la platformă

Aproximativ 30% dintre elevii nemțeni participanți nu s-au putut conecta la platforma care a găzduit etapa locală online a Olimpiadei Naționale de Matematică 2022. Reluarea, după doi ani de pandemie, a competiției… [citeste mai departe]

Biblioteca Turda va organiza ateliere creative și distractive pentru copiii refugiaților din Ucraina, cazați în Turda

Biblioteca Turda va organiza ateliere creative și distractive pentru copiii refugiaților din Ucraina, cazați în Turda

În activitatea de asistență umanitară pentru copiii refugiaților ucrainieni cazați în Turda, Biblioteca Municipală „Teodor Murășanu” Turda va organiza ateliere… [citeste mai departe]

Pentru publicul larg, motoferăstrăul necesar este disponibil la Bricolaj Market

Pentru publicul larg, motoferăstrăul necesar este disponibil la Bricolaj Market

Cunoscut publicului larg ca motoferăstrău sau drujbă, această unealtă este practică pentru oricine stă la casă, are gospodarie sau pentru cei pasionați de diverse proiecte de bricolaj. Cu puterea sa poate fi tăiată masa lemnoasă, în diverse… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria din Mihai Viteazu se implică activ în sprijinul refugiaților ucrainieni

Primăria din Mihai Viteazu se implică activ în sprijinul refugiaților ucrainieni

În aceste zile toate administrațiile locale din zonă se implică într-o amplă campanie umanitară de sprijinire a refugiaților ucrainieni. Nu face excepție nici primăria din Mihai Viteazu care a... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor.… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 60 de evenimente din Chişinău sunt amânate în contextul situaţiei din Ucraina

Peste 60 de evenimente din Chişinău sunt amânate în contextul situaţiei din Ucraina

Peste 60 de evenimente dedicate sărbătorii Mărţişor au fost anulate în capitală din cauza situaţiei din Ucraina şi în contextul gestionării crizei refugiaţilor care au venit din ţara vecină. Simbolic, strada Pietonală din Chişinău… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Massive Russian military convoy advances on Kyiv

Publicat:
Massive Russian military convoy advances on Kyiv

More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed by a Russian rocket attack and dozens of civilians have died in “barbaric” shelling, Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday, as a huge Russian military convoy approached the capital Kyiv, according to ReutersFierce resistance on the ground has so far denied Russian President Vladimir Putin decisive early gains […] The post military convoy advances on Kyiv appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks

12:20, 14.02.2022 - Ukraine‘s ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance, according to Reuters.  Asked whether or not Ukraine might reconsider its…

Ukraine announces plan to boost army as foreign leaders rally

14:41, 01.02.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Tuesday to boost his armed forces by 100,000 troops over three years and raise soldiers’ pay but said this did not mean war with Russia was imminent, according to Reuters. Zelenskiy urged lawmakers to stay calm and avoid panic as he prepared…

EU will demand Poland to pay fine for disciplining judges

16:45, 11.01.2022 - The European Union executive is set to demand that Poland pay around 70 million euros of fines for failing to scrap a contentious system for disciplining judges, sources have told Reuters. A spokesman for the European Commission separately confirmed at a news conference on Tuesday that it had received…

Gas prices surge in Europe over tight Russian supplies

14:40, 04.01.2022 - European gas prices soared more than 30% on Tuesday as low supplies from Russia reignited concerns about an energy crunch as the region heads for colder weather, according to Reuters.  Traders stated that a key pipeline that normally delivers gas from Siberia to Europe continued to work in reverse on…

NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis

12:46, 04.01.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors with top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.    Deeply concerned about Russia’s military…

EU sets binding 9-month validity of vaccinations for COVID-19 travel pass

16:45, 21.12.2021 - The European Commission on Tuesday adopted rules that will make the European Union COVID-19 certificate valid for travel nine months after the completion of the primary vaccination schedule, according to Reuters.  The proposal comes as several EU states introduce additional requirements on travellers…

EU states reassert membership promise to six Balkan states

11:01, 15.12.2021 - European Union governments reaffirmed on Tuesday their promise to allow six Balkan countries to one day join the bloc, nudging the EU towards finally opening talks with North Macedonia and Albania, according to Reuters.  For over a year, the EU’s plan to build a “ring of friends” from Ukraine to Tunisia…

Biden warns Putin of sanctions, aid for Ukraine military if Russia invades

08:50, 08.12.2021 - US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the West would impose strong economic and other measures on Russia if it invades Ukraine, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward, according to Reuters.  After two hours of talks on the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 01 martie 2022
Bucuresti 0°C | 5°C
Iasi -1°C | 4°C
Cluj-Napoca -3°C | 7°C
Timisoara -3°C | 9°C
Constanta 0°C | 3°C
Brasov -3°C | 2°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 8°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 27.02.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 1.101.984,72 10.841.179,28
II (5/6) 8 45.916,03 -
III (4/6) 499 736,12 -
IV (3/6) 10.311 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 11.885.165,76

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 01 martie 2022
USD 4.4256
EUR 4.9487
CHF 4.8099
GBP 5.9301
CAD 3.4932
XAU 273.584
JPY 3.852
CNY 0.7011
AED 1.2049
AUD 3.2186
MDL 0.2418
BGN 2.5302

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec