MARCH 25 IN HISTORY

- 1818 - Gheorghe Lazar is appointed "teacher" of arithmetic, geometry and geography at the Scoala Domneasca with the Sfantul Sava, where he inaugurated the classes in Romanian (24 March / 5 April) 1879 - Birth of poet, translator I. Gr. Perieteanu (d. 1959) 1885 - Birth of composer Dimitrie…

- 1847 - A huge fire devastates Bucharest, ruining more than one fifth of the city (23 - 24 March) 1847 - Birth of Alexandru Dimitrie Xenopol, theoretician of literature, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 27 February 1920) 1882 - Birth of prose writer, publicist Romulus Cioflec (d. 13…

- 1819 - Birth of poet, prose writer and essayist Alecu Russo, a high-profile figure of the 1848 Revolution in the Principality of Moldova; author of the prose poem "Song to Romania" (d. 5 February 1859) 1866 - Decree to establish "the city guard" in all cities and towns, so to "watch at the…

- Day of Military Motorist 1746 - Constantin Mavrocordat, ruler of Wallachia (1744-1746), the high clergy and the landowners decided the release from serfdom of fugitive Romanians who came back to the country. 1788 - Birth in Hertsa, Bucovina, of Gheorghe Asachi, polyvalent figure of…

- 1838 - Birth of philologist, poet, prose writer, playwright and journalist Bogdan Petriceicu Hasdeu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. August 25, 1907) 1891 - Establishment of the Society of Romanian Architects, made up of 24 members chaired by Alexandru Orascu 1900 - Birth of Romanian-born…

- 1699 - Diploma Leopoldinum (Leopold's Diploma) extends to the Greek-Catholic clergy in Transylvania the privileges enjoyed by Catholic priests 1886 - Birth of engineer Constantin Budeanu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 27 February 1959) 1902 - Birth of agricultural engineer Teodor…

- World Cancer Day 1809 - Birth of poet Vasile Carlova (d. Sep. 18, 1831) 1849 - Death of Costache Conachi, prominent poet of early Romanian modern literature (b. Sep. 14, 1778) 1906 - Birth of biochemist and biologist Eugen Macovschi, member of the Romanian Academy (d. April 3,…

- Orthodox Feast: Congregation of Saint John the Baptist, the Forerunner 1869 - Birth of historian, literary critic and poet Stefan Orasanu (d. Nov. 12, 1903) 1872 - Birth of sculptor Frederic Storck (d. Dec. 26, 1942) 1902 - Birth of geologist Nicolae S. Petrulian, member of the…