MARCH 25 IN HISTORY

Stiri Recomandate

IKEA a sosit în Cluj-Napoca cu un nou Punct de ridicare comenzi online

IKEA a sosit în Cluj-Napoca cu un nou Punct de ridicare comenzi online

IKEA a inaugurat joi, 18 martie, noul Punct de ridicare comenzi online din Cluj, situat în centrul comercial Iulius Mall Cluj, de pe Strada Alexandru Vaida-Voevod, Nr. 53B. Noul Punct de ridicare comenzi online de ridicare va permite tuturor iubitorilor de produse… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Florin Buicu cere demisia Guvernului

Deputatul Florin Buicu cere demisia Guvernului

Deputatul social democrat de Mureș Florin Buicu a solicitat miercuri, 24 martie, demisia Guvernului în contextul acuzației făcută recent de actualul ministrul al Sănătății, Vlad Voiculescu, care a scris pe rețeaua de Facebook că înainte de alegerile parlamentare din 2020 Guvernul liberal condus de Ludovid Orban… [citeste mai departe]

Americanii alunecă spre socialism. Se testează venitul minim garantat - 500 de dolari timp de 18 luni fără nici o condiție

Americanii alunecă spre socialism. Se testează venitul minim garantat - 500 de dolari timp de 18 luni fără nici o condiție

Oraşul californian Oakland va lansa în curând un program pilot privind venitul garantat pentru familiile sărace, care îi vizează în principal pe locuitorii… [citeste mai departe]

Statul la stat. Inginer în transporturi, pus șef la o instituție care apără drepturile persoanelor cu dizabilități

Statul la stat. Inginer în transporturi, pus șef la o instituție care apără drepturile persoanelor cu dizabilități

Nicăieri nu-i mai bine ca la stat. Un fost senator, pus şef, cu ajutorul partidului, tocmai la o instituţie din subordinea Senatului nu mai vrea să renunţe la… [citeste mai departe]

Mutu l-a surprins pe Panduru în România U21 - Olanda U21: „M-a mirat! Nu mă așteptam” » Și Stoichiță a rămas uimit de decizie

Mutu l-a surprins pe Panduru în România U21 - Olanda U21: „M-a mirat! Nu mă așteptam” » Și Stoichiță a rămas uimit de decizie

După România U21 – Olanda U21 1-1, în grupele EURO U21, Mihai Stoichiță și Basarab Panduru au comentat alegerea din defensivă… [citeste mai departe]

Pfizer a început un studiu clinic pentru o terapie antivirală, destinată COVID-19

Pfizer a început un studiu clinic pentru o terapie antivirală, destinată COVID-19

Pfizer a început un studiu clinic pentru o terapie antivirală, destinată COVID-19 Compania americană Pfizer a anunțat că a început un studiu clinic de fază timpurie pentru o terapie antivirală, destinată Covid-19. Acest medicament ar… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii ies la proteste în stradă, chiar de Ziua Poliției: Nu vrem să fim fraierii sistemului

Polițiștii ies la proteste în stradă, chiar de Ziua Poliției: Nu vrem să fim fraierii sistemului

Mai multe acţiuni de protest sunt programate să se desfăşoare, joi, în Capitală, după ce sindicatele poliţiştilor şi personalului contractual din Ministerul Afacerilor Interne au anunţat că vor "sărbători"… [citeste mai departe]

Ce spune Ministrul Educației despre vacanța de o lună a elevilor: S-a dorit reducerea mobilității

Ce spune Ministrul Educației despre vacanța de o lună a elevilor: S-a dorit reducerea mobilității

Sorin Cîmpeanu a declarat, miercuri seara, la Digi24, că Ministerul Sănătății a cerut vacanța prelungită pentru a reduce mobilitatea. De altfel, situația în școli a fost, marți, îngrijorătoare, spune… [citeste mai departe]

Autoritățile decid astăzi noi restricții în București. Care sunt scenariile

Autoritățile decid astăzi noi restricții în București. Care sunt scenariile

Printre măsurile propuse pentru aprobare în ședința Comitetului Național pentru Situații de Urgență de joi se numără limitarea numărului clienților în magazine, declararea programului de lucru, interzicerea organizării de evenimente sau activități… [citeste mai departe]

Bani găsiţi pe o stradă din Cluj-Napoca şi predaţi poliţiei. Se caută persoana care să revendice suma pierdută

Bani găsiţi pe o stradă din Cluj-Napoca şi predaţi poliţiei. Se caută persoana care să revendice suma pierdută

O femeie din Cluj s-a prezentat la sediul poliţiei pentru a preda un plic ce conţinea o sumă considerabilă de bani. Deocamdată poliţiştii nu au cui să îi restituie… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

MARCH 25 IN HISTORY

Publicat:
MARCH 25 IN HISTORY

Christian Holiday: Annunciation.

Romanian Police Day

Forests National Day

101 - leaves Rome heading to to start fighting the Dacians led by , marking the start of the first . (101-102)

1245 - A letter by IV mentions Romanians as the inhabitants of the area around the Danube and the .

1813 - Birth of Romantic poet and publicist . (d. 25 February 1881)

1854 - Birth of art collector , honorary member of the . (d. 28 February 1935)

1857…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

MARCH 24 IN HISTORY

08:10, 24.03.2021 - 1818 - Gheorghe Lazar is appointed "teacher" of arithmetic, geometry and geography at the Scoala Domneasca with the Sfantul Sava, where he inaugurated the classes in Romanian (24 March / 5 April) 1879 - Birth of poet, translator I. Gr. Perieteanu (d. 1959) 1885 - Birth of composer Dimitrie…

MARCH 23 IN HISTORY

08:25, 23.03.2021 - 1847 - A huge fire devastates Bucharest, ruining more than one fifth of the city (23 - 24 March) 1847 - Birth of Alexandru Dimitrie Xenopol, theoretician of literature, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 27 February 1920) 1882 - Birth of prose writer, publicist Romulus Cioflec (d. 13…

MARCH 17 IN HISTORY

08:10, 17.03.2021 - 1819 - Birth of poet, prose writer and essayist Alecu Russo, a high-profile figure of the 1848 Revolution in the Principality of Moldova; author of the prose poem "Song to Romania" (d. 5 February 1859) 1866 - Decree to establish "the city guard" in all cities and towns, so to "watch at the…

MARCH 1 IN HISTORY

08:11, 01.03.2021 - Day of Military Motorist 1746 - Constantin Mavrocordat, ruler of Wallachia (1744-1746), the high clergy and the landowners decided the release from serfdom of fugitive Romanians who came back to the country. 1788 - Birth in Hertsa, Bucovina, of Gheorghe Asachi, polyvalent figure of…

FEBRUARY 26 IN HISTORY

08:05, 26.02.2021 - 1838 - Birth of philologist, poet, prose writer, playwright and journalist Bogdan Petriceicu Hasdeu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. August 25, 1907) 1891 - Establishment of the Society of Romanian Architects, made up of 24 members chaired by Alexandru Orascu 1900 - Birth of Romanian-born…

FEBRUARY 16 IN HISTORY

08:16, 16.02.2021 - 1699 - Diploma Leopoldinum (Leopold's Diploma) extends to the Greek-Catholic clergy in Transylvania the privileges enjoyed by Catholic priests 1886 - Birth of engineer Constantin Budeanu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 27 February 1959) 1902 - Birth of agricultural engineer Teodor…

FEBRUARY 4 IN HISTORY

08:15, 04.02.2021 - World Cancer Day 1809 - Birth of poet Vasile Carlova (d. Sep. 18, 1831) 1849 - Death of Costache Conachi, prominent poet of early Romanian modern literature (b. Sep. 14, 1778) 1906 - Birth of biochemist and biologist Eugen Macovschi, member of the Romanian Academy (d. April 3,…

JANUARY 7 IN HISTORY

08:10, 07.01.2021 - Orthodox Feast: Congregation of Saint John the Baptist, the Forerunner 1869 - Birth of historian, literary critic and poet Stefan Orasanu (d. Nov. 12, 1903) 1872 - Birth of sculptor Frederic Storck (d. Dec. 26, 1942) 1902 - Birth of geologist Nicolae S. Petrulian, member of the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 25 martie 2021
Bucuresti 1°C | 8°C
Iasi 0°C | 8°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 10°C
Timisoara 0°C | 11°C
Constanta 2°C | 6°C
Brasov -3°C | 4°C
Baia Mare -1°C | 11°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 21.03.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 435.744,00 5.431.997,76
II (5/6) 7 20.749,71 -
III (4/6) 865 167,91 -
IV (3/6) 13.496 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.127.373,76

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 martie 2021
USD 4.1348
EUR 4.8886
CHF 4.4191
GBP 5.6666
CAD 3.2844
XAU 230.15
JPY 3.8029
CNY 0.6341
AED 1.1257
AUD 3.1482
MDL 0.2305
BGN 2.4995

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec