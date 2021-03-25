MARCH 25 IN HISTORY

MARCH 25 IN HISTORYPublicat:
Christian Holiday: Annunciation.
Romanian Police Day
Forests National Day
101 - Emperor Trajan leaves Rome heading to Moesia Superior to start fighting the Dacians led by King Decebal, marking the start of the first Dacian War. (101-102)
1245 - A letter by Pope Innocent IV mentions Romanians as the inhabitants of the area around the Danube and the Black Sea.
1813 - Birth of Romantic poet and publicist Cezar Bolliac. (d. 25 February 1881)
1854 - Birth of art collector Anastase Simu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 28 February 1935)
1857…
