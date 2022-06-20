Macron’s historic ballot setback risks undermining reform agenda

Stiri Recomandate

Doru Mărieș și Bobby Păunescu, dezvăluiri explozive despre Mineriada din iunie 1990: Cum a comandat Ion Iliescu intervenția brutală

Regizorul Bobby Păunescu s-a arătat consternat de modul brutal și direct în care Ion Iliescu le ordona comandaților militari… [citeste mai departe]

Boris Becker, mesaj din închisoare pentru Ion Țiriac

Boris Becker se află în închisoare, acolo unde are de ispășit o pedeapsă de doi ani și jumătate. Fostul lider ATP a vorbit cu Ion Țiriac (cel care i-a fost manager în carieră) și i-a dat acestuia unele detalii despre cum este viața sa în acest moment. [citeste mai departe]

Bogaţii şi „săracii” Guvernului Ciucă: Ce avere are ministrul Budăi

Ultimele declaraţii de avere ale membrilor Cabinetului Ciucă arată că sunt miniştri care au economii generoase, uneori de milioane de lei, numeroase maşini şi case, dar şi demnitari cu o avuţie modestă. [citeste mai departe]

După o vizită pe front, Volodimir Zelenski promite recucerirea Donbasului/ Video

Preşedintele Volodimir Zelenski a promis că va recuceri zonele din sudul Ucrainei aflate în prezent sub ocupaţie rusă, transmite luni dpa. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×… [citeste mai departe]

Facturi de mii de euro după vacanţele cu Roaming în Turcia

Mulţi români şi-au amânat concediile în timpul celor 2 ani de pandemie, iar acum sunt fericiţi să poată evada din ţară în vacanţa mult aşteptată. Însă vacanţa care vine la pachet cu serviciul de Roaming se poate transforma într-un coşmar atunci când sosesc facturile la telefon… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua mondială a refugiatului, 20 iunie 

Ziua mondială a refugiatului, 20 iunie, celebrează curajul şi rezistenţa a milioane de persoane forţate să-şi abandoneze casele din cauza războaielor şi abuzurilor asupra drepturilor omului. Sărbătoarea a fost instituită, prin rezoluţie a ONU, în 2001. În spatele statisticilor se află însă milioane de femei, bărbaţi,… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu, despre tensiunile din rândul Puterii: Nu vorbim de o rupere a Coaliţiei. Trebuie să fim atenţi la anumite declaraţii

Liderul PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, i-a criticat pe partenerii de guvernare care nu sunt de acord cu impunerea unei taxe de solidaritate. Social-democratul… [citeste mai departe]

China, anunț care dă fiori Occidentului: Beijingul se laudă că efectuat cu succes un test de interceptare a rachetelor balistice

China a efectuat cu succes un test de interceptare a rachetelor balistice duminică seara, a anunţat Ministerul chinez al Apărării, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

#ConstantaEsteBine: Ziua 171 – 20.06.2022 Astazi sarbatoresc galbenul

In fiecare an, in preajma Solstitiului de vara, vremea este frumoasa si insorita, soarele incinge Pamantul si apare canicula, iar culoarea galben pare sa predomine in Natura. Flori de culoare alb galbena decoreaza pajistile si tufisurile. Nuanta de alb galbui… [citeste mai departe]

Producţia de autoturisme a crescut în România cu aproape 13%, în primele cinci luni

Numărul autoturismelor produse în România a crescut cu 12,73% în primele cinci luni ale anului, faţă de aceeaşi perioadă din 2021, până la un volum de 216.105 unităţi, arată datele Asociaţiei Constructorilor de Automobile din… [citeste mai departe]


Macron’s historic ballot setback risks undermining reform agenda

Macron's historic ballot setback risks undermining reform agenda

on Monday was faced with trying to salvage a ruling majority and with it his economic reform agenda after voters punished his centrist Ensemble alliance in France‘s parliamentary election, according to Reuters. Macron made history in the French legislative elections on Sunday, most observers expected Macron to get an outright majority in […] The post Macron’s historic ballot setback risks undermining reform agenda appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

