Lithuanian government considers law on barring Russian travellers The Lithuanian government wants the parliament to pass a separate law restricting the travel of Russian and Belarusian citizens, something which is now imposed under a state of emergency resolution that needs to be periodically extended, according to Euractiv. The cabinet is asking the parliament to discuss the matter under a fast-track procedure. The state […] The post Lithuanian government considers law on barring Russian travellers appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised Albania for its key role in promoting stability in the Western Balkans during a meeting with President Bajram Begaj at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Albania has been a member of NATO since April 2009 and it…

- The Polish government will continue using TikTok, including for electoral purposes said the ruling party PiS, which has also asked the European Commission to provide further justification for its recent decision to ban the social media app from staff devices, according to Euractiv. In the last week,…

- Republic of Moldova’s President outlined on Monday what she described as a plot by Moscow to use external saboteurs to overthrow her country’s government, put the nation “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union, according to AP News. President Maia Sandu’s…

- Echipajul unui tanc rusesc a reușit sa supraviețuiasca dupa ce blindatul in care se aflau a fost lovit de o racheta trasa de un soldat ucrainean care a stat la panda. Nici blindatul, care a luat foc la un moment dat, nu s-a oprit din drumul sau. A Russian 3rd Motorized Rifle Division T-72 […] The…

- Ukraine declared an air raid alert over the whole country early on Thursday and senior officials said air defences units were shooting down incoming Russian missiles, while fighting also intensified in Bakhmut in the east, according to Reuters. The attacks come after the United States and Germany announced…

- Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially…

- NATO said on Friday it plans to deploy three surveillance planes to Romania next week to perform reconnaissance missions and to “monitor Russian military activity” within the 30-nation military alliance’s territory, according to AP News. The Airborne Warning and Control System surveillance planes, or…

- European Union policymakers agreed to raise E20 billion from the region’s carbon market to help finance the bloc’s strategy to wean itself off Russian natural gas, in a deal that is set to involve the use of some permits currently withdrawn from the system, Bloomberg reports. Under the agreement clinched…