Lithuanian government considers law on barring Russian travellers

Amenzi de până la 5.000 de lei pentru șoferii și motocicliștii care fac zgomot în Capitală noaptea

Un consilier general din București vrea pedepsirea cu amenzi usturătoare a șoferilor care fac zgomot pe timpul nopții. Consilierul general Gabriel Rau (USR), propune, în cadrul unui proiect,… [citeste mai departe]

Iosif Buble: AUR nu a trecut niciodată de 17-18 la sută

Jurnalistul Iosif Buble a declarat pentru blogul lui Radu Tudor că nu există nici o surpriză în ce privește clasamentul partidelor politice cu un an înainte anului electoral 2024.”L-am intrebat pe Iosif Buble, editor Stiripersurse.ro, despre evolutia intentiei de vot pentru partide in… [citeste mai departe]

Concurs național de modelare 3D lansat de Asociația Lapsus din Timișoara

Asociația Lapsus, din Timișoara, lansează concursul național de modelare 3D, Form Incubator, destinat artiștilor vizuali, designerilor, arhitecților și creatorilor care lucrează cu unelte digitale. Concursul se va desfășura în perioada 9 martie – 16… [citeste mai departe]

Două Mercedesuri s-au făcut praf la Cluj

Accident la Cluj în această dimineață pe fondul neacordării de prioritate. Două Mercedesuri s-au făcut praf! Evenimentul rutier a avut loc la intersecția străzilor Ion Meșter și Câmpului și s-a soldat cu pagube materiale.  Două autoturisme marca Mercedes au intrat în coliziune, impactul a fost destul de puternic, mașinile… [citeste mai departe]

Copiii de la Centrul Educațional de Zi ,,Sfântul Nicolae”  Alba Iulia au sărbătorit Ziua Mamei

Marți, 07.03.2023, cu prilejul zilei de 8 Martie, copiii din Centrul Educațional de Zi ,,Sf. Nicolae” au pregătit un program de cântece și poezii pentru mămici și bunici. Evenimentul din această zi… [citeste mai departe]

A venit nota de plată pentru suporterul care a agresat fizic un fotbalist chiar pe teren: va ajunge în spatele gratiilor

Un suporter al echipei PSV Eindhoven a primit o sentinţă de două luni de închisoare cu executare, după ce l-a atacat pe portarul formaţiei spaniole Sevilla… [citeste mai departe]

Floretiștii brașoveni, la Campionatul Mondial al copiilor

Floretiștii din cadrul clubului CSM Corona Brasov vor participa în perioada 16-20 Martie la cel mai important turneu internațional de scrimă pentru copii. Supranumit, neoficial, și Campionatul Mondial al copiilor, turneul este găzduit în Polonia, de orașul Wroclaw, unde sunt așteptați… [citeste mai departe]

Indemnizații de peste 100.000 de euro încasate ilegal în pandemie. Mai mulți lăudari și organizatori de evenimente, audiați

Percheziții, joi dimineața, în mai multe județe din țară. Vizați de anchetă ar fi mai mulți artiști și organizatori de evenimente, care ar fi… [citeste mai departe]

5 tipuri de corpuri de iluminat din care să alegi pentru designul modern

sursa foto: https://pixabay.com/photos/lights-decoration-hanging-1867437/  Amenajarea unei clădiri în stil modern nu poate trece cu vederea aspectul esenţial al corpurilor de iluminat. Lumina artificială dintr-o cameră trebuie să fie adecvată activităţii… [citeste mai departe]

După o lungă și grea suferință, Mihai Niculescu a părăsit această lume

Vă anunțăm cu profundă îndurerare, că iubitul nostru fiu, nepot și prieten, Miți, ne-a părăsit, mult prea devreme, după o grea și lungă suferință. Mulțumim celor care au fost alături de el în ultima perioadă. Cei care doresc să-i aducă lui Miți… [citeste mai departe]


Lithuanian government considers law on barring Russian travellers

Publicat:
government wants the parliament to pass a separate law restricting the travel of Russian and Belarusian citizens, something which is now imposed under a state of emergency resolution that needs to be periodically extended, according to Euractiv.  The cabinet is asking the parliament to discuss the matter under a fast-track procedure. The state […] The post Lithuanian government considers law on barring Russian travellers appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


NATO chief praises Albania for promoting stability, supports Kosovo dialogue

10:35, 08.03.2023 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised Albania for its key role in promoting stability in the Western Balkans during a meeting with President Bajram Begaj at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Albania has been a member of NATO since April 2009 and it…

Polish government to continue using TikTok, questions EU staff ban

11:15, 03.03.2023 - The Polish government will continue using TikTok, including for electoral purposes said the ruling party PiS, which has also asked the European Commission to provide further justification for its recent decision to ban the social media app from staff devices, according to Euractiv. In the last week,…

Republic of Moldova’s President outlines Russian ‘plan’ to topple government

14:06, 13.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s President outlined on Monday what she described as a plot by Moscow to use external saboteurs to overthrow her country’s government, put the nation “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union, according to AP News.  President Maia Sandu’s…

Tancul rusesc rezista

10:30, 05.02.2023 - Echipajul unui tanc rusesc a reușit sa supraviețuiasca dupa ce blindatul in care se aflau a fost lovit de o racheta trasa de un soldat ucrainean care a stat la panda. Nici blindatul, care a luat foc la un moment dat, nu s-a oprit din drumul sau.   A Russian 3rd Motorized Rifle Division T-72 […] The…

Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine after Germany, U.S. agree to send tanks

10:50, 26.01.2023 - Ukraine declared an air raid alert over the whole country early on Thursday and senior officials said air defences units were shooting down incoming Russian missiles, while fighting also intensified in Bakhmut in the east, according to Reuters. The attacks come after the United States and Germany announced…

Poland wants allies to send up to 100 tanks to support Ukraine

15:21, 18.01.2023 - Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially…

NATO planes to be sent to Romania to eye Russian activity

18:36, 13.01.2023 - NATO said on Friday it plans to deploy three surveillance planes to Romania next week to perform reconnaissance missions and to “monitor Russian military activity” within the 30-nation military alliance’s territory, according to AP News. The Airborne Warning and Control System surveillance planes, or…

EU agrees to tap carbon market for E20 billion in energy pivot

12:00, 14.12.2022 - European Union policymakers agreed to raise E20 billion from the region’s carbon market to help finance the bloc’s strategy to wean itself off Russian natural gas, in a deal that is set to involve the use of some permits currently withdrawn from the system, Bloomberg reports. Under the agreement clinched…


