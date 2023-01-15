Stiri Recomandate

Șeful grupului Wagner, Evgheni Prigojin, revendică victoria oraşului ucrainean Soledar. Kievul contestă declarația

Șeful grupului Wagner, Evgheni Prigojin, revendică victoria oraşului ucrainean Soledar. Kievul contestă declarația

Fondatorul și liderul grupului de mercenari Wagner, Evgheni Prigojin, a publicat, sâmbătă, un videoclip în care susține că a vizitat oraşul ucrainean Soledar, după… [citeste mai departe]

Divizia A1 la volei masculin: CS Dinamo Bucureşti a învins-o în deplasare pe SCM Zalău cu scorul de 3-1 / Clasament

Divizia A1 la volei masculin: CS Dinamo Bucureşti a învins-o în deplasare pe SCM Zalău cu scorul de 3-1 / Clasament

Echipa CS Dinamo Bucureşti a obținut o victorie în deplasare contra formației SCM Zalău cu scorul de 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 25-15), sâmbătă, în etapa a 12-a a… [citeste mai departe]

Republica Moldova: Maia Sandu, reacție la intensificarea atacurilor Rusiei în Ucraina

Republica Moldova: Maia Sandu, reacție la intensificarea atacurilor Rusiei în Ucraina

Preşedinta Republicii Moldova - stat vecin la vest cu Ucraina - a denunţat, sâmbătă, noul val de atacuri ruse asupra unor obiective ucrainene, după ce resturi de rachete au fost găsite în interiorul graniţelor de stat ale micului… [citeste mai departe]

SUA: Alerta de inundaţii se menţine, în statul american California

SUA: Alerta de inundaţii se menţine, în statul american California

Aproximativ 25 de milioane de locuitori din statul american California sunt, în continuare, sub alertă de inundaţii, în condiţiile în care o nouă furtună de iarnă se deplasează treptat către sud, treansmite Rador. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Leading Antivirus USA Programs

Publicat:

Top anti virus USA applications protect computer systems from malevolent infections, malware, and malwares. They also monitor websites designed for dangerous articles. Many come with a generous money-back guarantee. Leading anti-virus applications can be easily set up and employ. They offer many layers of security and a user-friendly dashboard that allows you to manage your […] The post USA Programs appeared first on PCNEWS .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe pcnews.ro…  

Sursa articol: pcnews.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Trends in 2023: Employees with two jobs, hybrid work and staff import (recruitment platform)

11:55, 10.01.2023 - The jobs that attracted the most applications at the beginning of the year were those for remote sales agent, junior banker, data entry operator, debit collection operator and cashier in gambling halls, each of these positions gathering more than 1,000 applications within just a few days, shows an…

ANR cumpara servicii de intretinere si reparatii de software!

15:45, 05.01.2023 - Contractul in valoare de 178.670 de lei a fost atribuit companiei Software Imagination amp; Vision, din Bucuresti. Potrivit Confidas.ro, platfoma consultata la data de 5 ianuarie 2023, SC Software Imagination amp; Vision SRL a fost fondata in 2019 si se ocupa de activitati de realizare a soft ului la…

Job advertisements with salary info receive 40 pct more applications

13:00, 03.11.2022 - Job advertisements that also specify the salary range receive 40 percent more applications from job seekers, shows a statistical report by online recruitment platform BestJobs.According to BestJobs data published on Thursday, an overwhelming 98 percent of applicants are interested in knowing this information,…

Finland urges Turkey, Hungary to swiftly approve Swedish, Finnish NATO bids

12:10, 01.11.2022 - Finland‘s Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday urged Hungary and Turkey to swiftly approve the Swedish and Finnish applications for membership of the NATO defence alliance, according to Reuters.  Hungary and Turkey are the only two remaining NATO members to not yet have ratified the applications. “All…

Three telecommunications operators submit applications for allocation of 5G frequencies

15:10, 28.10.2022 - The National Communications Administration and Regulation Authority (ANCOM) received, by the October 27 deadline, three participation applications for the allocation of 555 MHz in the 700 MHz, 1500 MHz, 2600 MHz and 3400-3800 MHz frequency bands, informs the telecommunications market watchdog, in…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 15 ianuarie 2023
Bucuresti 0°C | 7°C
Iasi 1°C | 4°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 6°C
Timisoara 2°C | 9°C
Constanta 4°C | 7°C
Brasov -3°C | 7°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 7°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 ianuarie 2023
USD 4.5588
EUR 4.9413
CHF 4.9145
GBP 5.5749
CAD 3.4159
XAU 279.182
JPY 3.5493
CNY 0.6787
AED 1.2412
AUD 3.1805
MDL 0.2395
BGN 2.5264

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec