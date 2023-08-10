Kyiv says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant switched to reserve power line

Stiri Recomandate

Unde au fost cele mai multe rezervări pentru minivacanţa de Sfânta Maria. Preţul mediu pentru o vacanţă (operator turism)

Unde au fost cele mai multe rezervări pentru minivacanţa de Sfânta Maria. Preţul mediu pentru o vacanţă (operator turism)

Unde au fost cele mai multe rezervări pentru minivacanţa de Sfânta Maria. Preţul mediu pentru o vacanţă (operator turism)De Sfânta Maria, bugetarii… [citeste mai departe]

Gresiatip parchet ceramic: O combinație sofisticată între estetică șidurabilitate

Gresiatip parchet ceramic: O combinație sofisticată între estetică șidurabilitate

Dacă vă pasionează designul interior, cu siguranță ați auzit de plăcile de gresie tip parchet ceramic. Acestea au câștigat popularitate în ultimii ani datorită aspectului lor elegant și a rezistenței lor remarcabile, reușind să… [citeste mai departe]

Traficant de ţigări, reţinut de Poliţie

Traficant de ţigări, reţinut de Poliţie

La data de 9 august, polițiștii au depistat, în municipiul Satu Mare, o persoană bănuită de comiterea unei infracțiuni de natură economică. Persoana identificată, respectiv un bărbat de 24 de ani, domiciliat în județul Maramureș, s-ar fi aflat la volanul unui autoturism, în interiorul căruia ar fi fost descoperite… [citeste mai departe]

Un antrenor neozeelandez va ajuta staff-ul României pe durata Cupei Mondiale de Rugby 2023

Un antrenor neozeelandez va ajuta staff-ul României pe durata Cupei Mondiale de Rugby 2023

Antrenorul neozeelandez Vern Cotter s-a alăturat staff-ului Stejarilor în calitate de consultant pe durata Cupei Mondiale din Franţa (8 septembrie - 23 octombrie), a anunţat Federaţia Română de Rugby pe reţelele de socializare.Cotter… [citeste mai departe]

Meteo Constanta: Prognoza in urmatoarele zile. Temperaturi la malul marii

Meteo Constanta: Prognoza in urmatoarele zile. Temperaturi la malul marii

In Dobrogea, in intervalul 10.08.2023 ora 09:00 11.08.2023 ora 09:00, vremea va fi apropiata de normalul termic al datei. Cerul va prezenta innorari temporare si izolat, vor fi ploi si averse slabe.Vantul va sufla slab si moderat, cu intensificari trecatoare… [citeste mai departe]

Ramona Olaru locuiește în chirie și le trimite bani săptămânal părinților: “Ar trebui să mulțumesc pentru cât de bine sunt acum”

Ramona Olaru locuiește în chirie și le trimite bani săptămânal părinților: “Ar trebui să mulțumesc pentru cât de bine sunt acum”

Ramona Olaru este una dintre cele mai carismatice vedete de pe micul ecran. Colega lui Răzvan și Dani este o tipă… [citeste mai departe]

Spectaculoase acrobații pe două roți, sâmbătă, în parcarea Iulius Mall Suceava

Spectaculoase acrobații pe două roți, sâmbătă, în parcarea Iulius Mall Suceava

Fanii muzicii rock și ai motocicletelor se întâlnesc în acest weekend la Suceava, oraș care va deveni, timp de trei zile, epicentrul distracției pentru iubitorii acordurilor de chitară bass și electrică. Bucovina Motorfest reunește,… [citeste mai departe]

Muntenegru are un nou premier din partea unei formaţiuni pro-europene

Muntenegru are un nou premier din partea unei formaţiuni pro-europene

La două luni după alegerile anticipate din Muntenegru, preşedintele Jakov Milatovic l-a desemnat joi să formeze guvernul pe Milojko Spajic, liderul noii formaţiuni pro-europene “Europa acum!”, transmite AFP. Partidul respectiv a obţinut doar puţin peste un sfert… [citeste mai departe]

Carolina Mall, cel mai mare centru comercial din Alba Iulia, își deschide porțile pe 31 august. Ce magazine va găzdui

Carolina Mall, cel mai mare centru comercial din Alba Iulia, își deschide porțile pe 31 august. Ce magazine va găzdui

Carolina Mall, cel mai mare centru comercial din Alba Iulia, își deschide porțile pe 31 august. Ce magazine va găzdui Branduri internaționale și naționale,… [citeste mai departe]

Accesorii M Performance pentru BMW Seria 5: jante de 21 inch și frâne de performanță

Accesorii M Performance pentru BMW Seria 5: jante de 21 inch și frâne de performanță

BMW a lansat, la finalul lunii mai, noua generație Seria 5. Acum, constructorul german de automobile a publicat o serie de imagini cu accesoriile M Performance care pot fi comandate împreună cu sedanul de clasă medie. Inclusiv… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Kyiv says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant switched to reserve power line

Publicat:
Kyiv says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant switched to reserve power line

Ukraine‘s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to its last remaining main external power line overnight and was switched to a reserve line, state-owned power generating company Energoatom said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Energoatom said Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was on the verge of a blackout as the reserve line had less […] The post Kyiv says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant switched to reserve power line appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant makes shutdown transition for maintenance

11:40, 25.07.2023 - Operators carrying out maintenance at Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have switched the shutdown mode of two reactors, the Moscow-installed administration of the plant, located on the war’s front-line, said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Europe’s largest nuclear plant was captured by Russian…

Russian strike on Ukrainian aid distribution point killed four, Kyiv says

13:16, 10.07.2023 - Four people were killed in a Russian attack on a humanitarian aid distribution point in the southeastern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials said on Monday, according to Reuters. The General Prosecutor’s office said it had opened a criminal case into war crimes after the attack on…

Belarus starts taking delivery of Russian nuclear weapons

14:55, 14.06.2023 - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said his country has started taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons, some of which he said were three times more powerful than the atomic bombs the US dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, according to Reuters. The deployment is Moscow’s…

UN nuclear watchdog concerned over water levels at Ukraine plant

08:25, 12.06.2023 - The U.N. atomic watchdog said on Sunday that it needs wider access around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to check “a significant discrepancy” in water level data at the breached Kakhovka dam used for cooling the plant’s reactors, according to Reuters. International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi,…

Russia, Ukraine fail to embrace IAEA plan to protect nuclear plant

10:31, 31.05.2023 - Neither Russia nor Ukraine committed to respect five principles laid out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday to try to safeguard Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to Reuters. Grossi, who spoke at the U.N. Security Council,…

France says Iran ballistic test worrying in light of nuclear escalation

19:10, 25.05.2023 - France on Thursday accused Iran of violating a U.N. Security Council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal after it carried out a long-range ballistic missile test, which Paris said was worrying given the “uninterrupted escalation” of Tehran’s nuclear programme, according to Reuters. Iran successfully…

Russia-occupied nuclear plant in Ukraine cut off from power grid

11:35, 22.05.2023 - The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine has been cut off from its external power supply and is relying on emergency generators to cool nuclear fuel and prevent a disaster, according to Reuters. Each side blamed the other for the power outage on Monday. A Russia-installed…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 10 august 2023
USD 4.4866
EUR 4.9433
CHF 5.1351
GBP 5.7241
CAD 3.3465
XAU 277.018
JPY 3.1182
CNY 0.6223
AED 1.2215
AUD 2.9397
MDL 0.2545
BGN 2.5275

Urmareste stirile pe: