Joint meeting of Parliament to mark one year since outbreak of war in Ukraine

Iulia Andreea Babeanu and Toni Grebla on Monday received a favourable opinion from Parliament's judiciary committees for the position of chair of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP).

In the plenary session, the deputies held a moment of silence in memory of academician Razvan Theodorescu, who died on Monday at the age of 83, told Agerpres.

Romania will join the Schengen area and will do it so soon, the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said on Monday in the joint plenary session of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, informeaza Agerpres.

The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Monday, with 233 votes "in favor" and 26 abstentions, a draft law that provides for the reduction from 10 to 5 years of the retention period for data recorded in accounting, told Agerpres.

The plenum of the Chamber of Deputies on Monday passed a bill on the payment of a voluntary financial contribution on Romania's behalf to support the Museum of the Victims of Communism in Washington, D.C., the USA, told Agerpres.

The plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate approved, on Monday, with 309 votes "in favour" and five "against", the establishment of the NATO battlegroup on the territory of Romania, under the leadership of France, told Agerpres.

The draft state budget law for 2023 was voted, on Wednesday, by articles, in the joint plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate.

The Plenary of the Parliament decided, on Monday, with 308 votes in favor and one abstention, to revoke Niculae Badalau from the position of advisor to the Court of Accounts and vice-president of the audit authority, told Agerpres.