Joint Declaration condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine, signed by representatives on Holocaust from eight countries

Prahova: Ministrul Mediului anunţă un proiect de ordin privind eliminarea imediată a urşilor care atacă omul

Ministrul Mediului, Tánczos Barna, a anunţat, joi, publicarea pe site-ul ministerului a unui proiect de ordin prin care se propune eliminarea “imediată” a exemplarelor de urs… [citeste mai departe]

Electrica: Afirmaţii speculative precum aflarea într-o imediată apropiere de incapacitate de plată riscă să inducă incertitudine în piaţă

Afirmaţii speculative precum aflarea companiei Electrica într-o imediată apropiere de incapacitate de plată… [citeste mai departe]

Acoperământul Maicii Domnului 2022. Ce nu este bine să faci. Tradiții și obiceiuri

Acoperământul Maicii Domnului 2022. Este o sărbătoare importantă pentru Biserică și creștinii de pretutindeni, respectată cu strictețe. Acoperământul Maicii Domnului este prăznuită în calendarul creștin ortodox pe 1 octombrie… [citeste mai departe]

Muntenia bishops analyse texts for future canonisation of Romanian Athonite Elders Dionisie Ignat, Petroniu Tănase

The Assembly of Bishops of the Metropolis of Muntenia and Dobruja on Wednesday analysed the Romanian translation of the liturgical texts that will accompany the proposal… [citeste mai departe]

Cât costă un Kilowatt în 2022 la Enel, EON sau Electrica. Furnizorul cu cele mai mici prețuri

O întrebare care este pe buzele multora în special în această perioadă este: cât costă un Kilowatt în 2022 și care sunt furnizorii cu cele mai mici prețuri la energia electrică. Românii au simțit profund scumpirile… [citeste mai departe]

Biblioteca din Brăila parte din proiectul Împreună în România Digitală

Biblioteca Judeean Panait Istrati Brila face parte din aceast toamn din Reeaua de centre digitale din România o iniiativ desfurat în cadrul Proiectului naional de educaie i incluziune social Împreun în România Digital.În… [citeste mai departe]

Un star punk rock din Austria candidează la președinție cu o campanie electorală centrată pe bere

După ce și-a câștigat faima pentru că și-a respectat promisiunea de a instala o fântână de bere la Viena, după ce partidul său intitulat „Partidul Berii” a câștigat 11 mandate în alegerile locale… [citeste mai departe]

Rapperul Coolio, cunoscut pentru celebra melodie ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, a murit la vârsta de 59 de ani

Coolio, unul dintre cei mai mari rapperi ai anilor ’90, cu hituri precum „Gangsta’s Paradise” și „Fantastic Voyage”, a murit ieri, miercuri, 28 septembrie, la vârsta de 59 de ani. Cauza… [citeste mai departe]

Povestea de dragoste dintre Alexandru Arșinel și soția lui, Marilena. S-au cunoscut în urmă cu 56 de ani

Alexandru Arșinel a murit joi, 29 septembrie. Regretatul actor, care împlinise 83 de ani pe 4 iunie, era căsătorit din 1968 cu Marilena, femeia care i-a dăruit doi băieți și care i-a… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu devastator: 500 baloți de paie ard la Chereluș

Un incendiu de proporții a cuprins aproximativ 500 de baloți de paie, la Chereluș. Pompierii arădeni luptă să stingă flăcările. „Incendiu baloți de paie, în localitatea Chereluș. Intervin forțe și mijloace ale Detașamentului de pompieri Ineu și ale Gărzii 2 Chișineu-Criș cu trei autospeciale… [citeste mai departe]


Joint Declaration condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine, signed by representatives on Holocaust from eight countries

The special coordinators for the Holocaust matters from Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, the Netherlands, Romania, , and the USA signed, on the occasion of the commemoration of the massacre, a joint Declaration condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine, announced on Thursday, the of the Government for the Promotion of , Combating Anti-Semitism and Xenophobia, .

Bucharest Photofest: Exhibitions, film screenings, workshops - from Saturday to October 9

16:41, 29.09.2022 - More than 25 events, scheduled over nine days dedicated to photography and visual education, proposed by special guests from Indonesia, the UK, USA, Greece, Iceland, Japan, Hungary, Italy, will be on the agenda of the 7th edition of Bucharest Photofest, inform the organizers, in a press release sent…

Azerbaijani EnergMin in Bucharest: Trying to supply gas to Romania, but we have requests from 10 European countries

14:36, 22.09.2022 - Azerbaijan is doing everything in its power to supply gas to Romania, but there are at least 10 European countries that are now demanding gas from the Caspian state, said Parviz Shahbazov, the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, present on Thursday in Bucharest at the Romanian International Gas Conference,…

PM Ciuca, at Court of Accounts' anniversary: We need real support in public money's efficient management

11:56, 08.09.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that the objective of the Court of Accounts is that of "a strong, independent institution, able to exercise an efficient control over all state entities", noting that the digitisation represents a real challenge for the Government and for the state institutions,…

Aurel Vainer, Carol Konig commemorated at ProEtnica Intercultural Festival in Sighisoara

20:15, 25.08.2022 - Carol Konig, organiser and founder of ProEtnica from the Ministry of Culture, and Aurel Vainer, the late president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania (FCER), both of whom died in the autumn of 2021, were commemorated on Thursday in the opening of the most important intercultural festival…

FinMin Caciu: Ministry of Energy currently has 131 million, not billion RON to settle

16:10, 18.08.2022 - The Ministry of Energy currently has 131 million RON to settle of energy price compensation, and the budget allocation for this is not 2.5 billion RON, but around 5 billions of RON, because there are amounts that also go to the Ministry of Labour, said Minister of Finance Adrian Caciu, on Thursday,…

Toți elevii din Romania sunt vizați: liberalii vor sa introduca o noua materie școlara

17:55, 06.08.2022 - Liderul PNL Iasi, deputatul Alexandru Muraru, sustine ca istoria comunismului romanesc ar trebui introdusa ca disciplina obligatorie in liceu, el precizand ca acest lucru ar reprezenta ”cea mai adevarata si profunda condamnare a comunismului, a crimelor si abuzurilor sale”. Fii la curent cu…

PM Ciuca: Government takes measure to ensure natural gas reserve for winter of 2022-2023

12:56, 27.07.2022 - Under the conditions of the EU decision on the reduction of natural gas consumption, the necessary gas will be provided for household consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, social services and critical industries and the Government will be able to continue to develop the extraction and storage…

DefMin Dincu, president of Defence Committee of French National Assembly, Gassilloud, about NATO cooperation

19:31, 21.07.2022 - The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, received the president of the Defence Committee of the French National Assembly, Thomas Gassilloud, on Thursday, on the agenda of talks being the perspectives of consolidating cooperation within NATO, EU and bilateral, with an emphasis on NATO Summit's…


