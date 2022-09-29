Joint Declaration condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine, signed by representatives on Holocaust from eight countries

Joint Declaration condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine, signed by representatives on Holocaust from eight countriesPublicat:
The special coordinators for the Holocaust matters from Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, the Netherlands, Romania, Great Britain, and the USA signed, on the occasion of the commemoration of the Babyn Yar massacre, a joint Declaration condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine, announced on Thursday, the Special Representative of the Government for the Promotion of Remembrance Policies, Combating Anti-Semitism and Xenophobia, Alexandru Muraru.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Bucharest Photofest: Exhibitions, film screenings, workshops - from Saturday to October 9
16:41, 29.09.2022 - More than 25 events, scheduled over nine days dedicated to photography and visual education, proposed by special guests from Indonesia, the UK, USA, Greece, Iceland, Japan, Hungary, Italy, will be on the agenda of the 7th edition of Bucharest Photofest, inform the organizers, in a press release sent…
Azerbaijani EnergMin in Bucharest: Trying to supply gas to Romania, but we have requests from 10 European countries
14:36, 22.09.2022 - Azerbaijan is doing everything in its power to supply gas to Romania, but there are at least 10 European countries that are now demanding gas from the Caspian state, said Parviz Shahbazov, the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, present on Thursday in Bucharest at the Romanian International Gas Conference,…
PM Ciuca, at Court of Accounts' anniversary: We need real support in public money's efficient management
11:56, 08.09.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that the objective of the Court of Accounts is that of "a strong, independent institution, able to exercise an efficient control over all state entities", noting that the digitisation represents a real challenge for the Government and for the state institutions,…
Aurel Vainer, Carol Konig commemorated at ProEtnica Intercultural Festival in Sighisoara
20:15, 25.08.2022 - Carol Konig, organiser and founder of ProEtnica from the Ministry of Culture, and Aurel Vainer, the late president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania (FCER), both of whom died in the autumn of 2021, were commemorated on Thursday in the opening of the most important intercultural festival…
FinMin Caciu: Ministry of Energy currently has 131 million, not billion RON to settle
16:10, 18.08.2022 - The Ministry of Energy currently has 131 million RON to settle of energy price compensation, and the budget allocation for this is not 2.5 billion RON, but around 5 billions of RON, because there are amounts that also go to the Ministry of Labour, said Minister of Finance Adrian Caciu, on Thursday,…
Toți elevii din Romania sunt vizați: liberalii vor sa introduca o noua materie școlara
17:55, 06.08.2022 - Liderul PNL Iasi, deputatul Alexandru Muraru, sustine ca istoria comunismului romanesc ar trebui introdusa ca disciplina obligatorie in liceu, el precizand ca acest lucru ar reprezenta ”cea mai adevarata si profunda condamnare a comunismului, a crimelor si abuzurilor sale”. Fii la curent cu…
PM Ciuca: Government takes measure to ensure natural gas reserve for winter of 2022-2023
12:56, 27.07.2022 - Under the conditions of the EU decision on the reduction of natural gas consumption, the necessary gas will be provided for household consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, social services and critical industries and the Government will be able to continue to develop the extraction and storage…
DefMin Dincu, president of Defence Committee of French National Assembly, Gassilloud, about NATO cooperation
19:31, 21.07.2022 - The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, received the president of the Defence Committee of the French National Assembly, Thomas Gassilloud, on Thursday, on the agenda of talks being the perspectives of consolidating cooperation within NATO, EU and bilateral, with an emphasis on NATO Summit's…