Joint Declaration condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine, signed by representatives on Holocaust from eight countries

- More than 25 events, scheduled over nine days dedicated to photography and visual education, proposed by special guests from Indonesia, the UK, USA, Greece, Iceland, Japan, Hungary, Italy, will be on the agenda of the 7th edition of Bucharest Photofest, inform the organizers, in a press release sent…

- Azerbaijan is doing everything in its power to supply gas to Romania, but there are at least 10 European countries that are now demanding gas from the Caspian state, said Parviz Shahbazov, the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, present on Thursday in Bucharest at the Romanian International Gas Conference,…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that the objective of the Court of Accounts is that of "a strong, independent institution, able to exercise an efficient control over all state entities", noting that the digitisation represents a real challenge for the Government and for the state institutions,…

- Carol Konig, organiser and founder of ProEtnica from the Ministry of Culture, and Aurel Vainer, the late president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania (FCER), both of whom died in the autumn of 2021, were commemorated on Thursday in the opening of the most important intercultural festival…

- The Ministry of Energy currently has 131 million RON to settle of energy price compensation, and the budget allocation for this is not 2.5 billion RON, but around 5 billions of RON, because there are amounts that also go to the Ministry of Labour, said Minister of Finance Adrian Caciu, on Thursday,…

- Liderul PNL Iasi, deputatul Alexandru Muraru, sustine ca istoria comunismului romanesc ar trebui introdusa ca disciplina obligatorie in liceu, el precizand ca acest lucru ar reprezenta ”cea mai adevarata si profunda condamnare a comunismului, a crimelor si abuzurilor sale”. Fii la curent cu…

- Under the conditions of the EU decision on the reduction of natural gas consumption, the necessary gas will be provided for household consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, social services and critical industries and the Government will be able to continue to develop the extraction and storage…

- The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, received the president of the Defence Committee of the French National Assembly, Thomas Gassilloud, on Thursday, on the agenda of talks being the perspectives of consolidating cooperation within NATO, EU and bilateral, with an emphasis on NATO Summit's…