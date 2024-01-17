Israel-Hamas deal struck for aid to Gaza and hostages, mediator Qatar says

Stiri Recomandate

Noapte de studiu, alături de LSTGM

Cea de-a doua sesiune de examene bate la ușă pentru studenții Universității de Medicină, Farmacie, Științe și Tehnologie „George Emil Palade" din Târgu Mureș, prilej pentru tradiționala noapte de studiu, organizată de Liga Studenților Târgu Mureș la una dintre consacratele puncte de întâlnire a studenților, cafeneaua 112. Evenimentul… [citeste mai departe]

Autocar izbit în plin de un tramvai, în București

Un aotocar a fost lovit de un tramvai, în zona Gării Filaret, în urmă cu câteva minute.Accidentul s-a produs pe C I Istrate către Mărășești. Circulația tramvaielor 34 este restricționată. Din primele informații nu sunt victime în urma coelziunii. Șoferii au fost tesatați cu aparatul alcooltest,… [citeste mai departe]

Expozitia Din lada de zestre a satului romanesc, realizata cu piese din colectia privata a Eugeniei Catargiu, va avea loc la Muzeul de Arta Populara Constanta

Consiliul Judetean Constanta, prin Muzeul de Arta Populara Constanta, organizeaza la… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Ce spune Serebrian despre cercetarea penală a lui Ignatiev în Ucraina

Viceprim-ministrul pentru Reintegrare, Oleg Serebrian, susține că Guvernul nu a primit o înștiințare din partea Ucrainei cu privire la cercetarea penală așa-zisul ministru de Externe de la Tiraspol, Vitalii Ignatiev în Ucraina. Serebrian a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

ISU Bihor:Proiectile explozive functionale descoperite in incinta Aeroportului Oradea

Nr. 11 Oradea, 17.01.2024 BULETIN INFORMATIV Proiectile explozive functionale descoperite in incinta Aeroportului Oradea 12 proiectile functionale, provenite din cel de al Doilea Razboi Mondial, au fost descoperite marti, 16 ianuarie… [citeste mai departe]

Clubul de Presă îi cere lui Marcel Ciolacu să dispună revocarea măsurii abuzive! PSD, lovitură împotriva libertății de expresie

Printr-o decizie fără precedent în istoria recentă, PSD a decis ca, în plin an electoral, în care vom avea patru runde de alegeri,… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbatul care a omorât vara trecută doi bătrâni, în apartamentul lor din Timișoara, condamnat la peste 28 de ani de închisoare

Bărbatul care a înjunghiat mortal, în vara trecută, doi soți, de 75, respectiv 78 de ani, în încercarea de a-i tâlhări, a fost condamnat… [citeste mai departe]

Patroana unui renumit local din Cluj, pusă la încercare de un client român. A chemat Poliția acuzând-o de un presupus dispreț etnic

Márkos Tünde, patroana unui cunoscut local de pe strada Universității, a relatat o întâmplare greu de înțeles pentru „Clujul multicultural”… [citeste mai departe]


Israel-Hamas deal struck for aid to Gaza and hostages, mediator Qatar says

A deal has been reached to deliver medicine and other humanitarian aid to residents of Gaza in exchange for medicine being provided to hostages held by Hamas since its October 7 attack on Israel, according to the government of Qatar, according to Bloomberg.  The supplies are to be flown into Egypt on Wednesday by the […] The post Israel-Hamas deal struck for aid to Gaza and hostages, mediator Qatar says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Bloomberg: Romania vies for an EU top job after process thrown into chaos

11:16, 11.01.2024 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is seeking to become the next European Council president, according to people familiar with his plans, vying for the post that will likely be vacated early due to Charles Michel’s unexpected announcement that he’ll run for a seat in parliament, according to Bloomberg.…

Romania vies for an EU top job after process thrown into chaos

10:55, 11.01.2024 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is seeking to become the next European Council president, according to people familiar with his plans, vying for the post that will likely be vacated early due to Charles Michel’s unexpected announcement that he’ll run for a seat in parliament, according to Bloomberg.…

Oil edges lower on signs of further build in crude sockpiles

06:20, 28.12.2023 - Oil steadied after posting the largest drop in two weeks on signs of a US stockpile build coupled with weak technical indicators, Bloomberg reports. West Texas Intermediate held above $74 a barrel after declining by 1.9% on Wednesday, with Brent crude near $80. The American Petroleum Institute reported…

Israel-Hamas cease-fire begins, amid plans for release of hostages

11:20, 24.11.2023 - The first captives held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas are set to be released on Friday afternoon as part of a prisoner exchange, as a four-day cease-fire deal with Israel came into effect at 7 a.m. local time (6 a.m. CET), according to Politico.  The BBC reported that what appeared to be Israeli…

UN Security Council adopts resolution for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza

10:46, 16.11.2023 - The UN Security Council approved a resolution Wednesday calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip,” marking the first time a resolution on the issue has passed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, according to Politico. The 15-member…

Turkish approval for Sweden’s NATO bid draws closer

11:36, 14.11.2023 - Turkey’s parliament is set to hold a debate this week over Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeks to improve defense relations with US-led allies, according to Bloomberg. The foreign affairs committee will discuss the matter on Thursday according to…

Euro-area economic confidence drops again on industry, retail

13:16, 30.10.2023 - Euro-area economic confidence slowed for a sixth month as the region struggles under the weight of higher interest rates, still elevated inflation and geopolitical tensions, according to Bloomberg. A sentiment gauge published by the European Commission inched down to 93.3 in October, from a revised…

US, allies hold talks on concerns Israel-Hamas war will spread

12:20, 23.10.2023 - US President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, the UK and Canada spoke on Sunday about strategies to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spreading to the wider Middle East, according to Bloomberg. The talks come as efforts continue to try to get Hamas to release more hostages held in Gaza.…


