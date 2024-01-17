Israel-Hamas deal struck for aid to Gaza and hostages, mediator Qatar says A deal has been reached to deliver medicine and other humanitarian aid to residents of Gaza in exchange for medicine being provided to hostages held by Hamas since its October 7 attack on Israel, according to the government of Qatar, according to Bloomberg. The supplies are to be flown into Egypt on Wednesday by the […] The post Israel-Hamas deal struck for aid to Gaza and hostages, mediator Qatar says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is seeking to become the next European Council president, according to people familiar with his plans, vying for the post that will likely be vacated early due to Charles Michel’s unexpected announcement that he’ll run for a seat in parliament, according to Bloomberg.…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is seeking to become the next European Council president, according to people familiar with his plans, vying for the post that will likely be vacated early due to Charles Michel’s unexpected announcement that he’ll run for a seat in parliament, according to Bloomberg.…

- Oil steadied after posting the largest drop in two weeks on signs of a US stockpile build coupled with weak technical indicators, Bloomberg reports. West Texas Intermediate held above $74 a barrel after declining by 1.9% on Wednesday, with Brent crude near $80. The American Petroleum Institute reported…

- The first captives held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas are set to be released on Friday afternoon as part of a prisoner exchange, as a four-day cease-fire deal with Israel came into effect at 7 a.m. local time (6 a.m. CET), according to Politico. The BBC reported that what appeared to be Israeli…

- The UN Security Council approved a resolution Wednesday calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip,” marking the first time a resolution on the issue has passed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, according to Politico. The 15-member…

- Turkey’s parliament is set to hold a debate this week over Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeks to improve defense relations with US-led allies, according to Bloomberg. The foreign affairs committee will discuss the matter on Thursday according to…

- Euro-area economic confidence slowed for a sixth month as the region struggles under the weight of higher interest rates, still elevated inflation and geopolitical tensions, according to Bloomberg. A sentiment gauge published by the European Commission inched down to 93.3 in October, from a revised…

- US President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, the UK and Canada spoke on Sunday about strategies to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spreading to the wider Middle East, according to Bloomberg. The talks come as efforts continue to try to get Hamas to release more hostages held in Gaza.…