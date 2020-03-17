Iohannis, in video conference on COVID-19: State of emergency lasts 30 days, we must move very fast

Stiri Recomandate

Festivalul Enescu online. „Recviemul de Verdi" deschide programul de înregistrări pe site-ul festivalului

Festivalul Enescu online. „Recviemul de Verdi“ deschide programul de înregistrări pe site-ul festivalului

Site-ul Fesvalului Enescu va prezenta, de mâine, un adevărat festival online de muzică clasică, cu înregistrări din ediţiile anterioare ale celor două evenimente. În această criză… [citeste mai departe]

Romanians with employment contracts in France, Germany to contact firstly employer and local authorities

Romanians with employment contracts in France, Germany to contact firstly employer and local authorities

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) recommends to Romanian citizens working in France and Germany to contact the employer and the local authorities first, if they have problems with their labor… [citeste mai departe]

Un român, care știa că e infectat cu noul coronavirus, a părăsit izolarea din Spania și a venit cu avionul de la Madrid la București

Un român, care știa că e infectat cu noul coronavirus, a părăsit izolarea din Spania și a venit cu avionul de la Madrid la București

Un cetățean român a călătorit din Madrid până la Aeroportul Otopeni, fiind infectat cu coronavirus. Acesta a încălcat recomandarea… [citeste mai departe]

Personalităţi sălăjene în paginile „Gazetei Ilustrate" sau laudă Sălajului istoric

Personalităţi sălăjene în paginile „Gazetei Ilustrate” sau laudă Sălajului istoric

Primul număr din „Gazeta Ilustrată” a apărut la Cluj, în octombrie 1932. La Arhivele Naţionale Sălaj, în colecţia personală Graţian Mărcuş, sunt păstrate numerele revistei tipărite între octombrie 1932 şi octombrie… [citeste mai departe]

Un tanar din Turda se ofera sa ajute persoanele varstnice din Turda si Campia Turzii cu cumparaturile pe perioada epidemiei de coronavirus

Un tanar din Turda se ofera sa ajute persoanele varstnice din Turda si Campia Turzii cu cumparaturile pe perioada epidemiei de coronavirus

Alexandru Iavorschi este un tanar din Turda care vrea sa ajute in aceasta perioada oferind Livrări de cumpărături la domiciliu.… [citeste mai departe]

Euro trades at 4.8448 lei

Euro trades at 4.8448 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.8448 1 US dollar USD 4.38801 Swiss franc CHF 4.58851 British pound GBP 5.3123100 Japanese yen JPY 4.10581 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24561 Russian rouble RUB… [citeste mai departe]

Epidemia coronavirus aduce măsuri speciale la MAI. Examenele pentru permis se suspendă, eliberarea paşapoartelor se face cu restricţii

Epidemia coronavirus aduce măsuri speciale la MAI. Examenele pentru permis se suspendă, eliberarea paşapoartelor se face cu restricţii

ÎÎn contextul evoluţiei situaţiei epidemiologice determinată de răspândirea COVID-19, la nivelul Ministerului Afacerilor Interne… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasada SUA anunță evacuarea cetățenilor americani din Republica Moldova

Ambasada SUA anunță evacuarea cetățenilor americani din Republica Moldova

Departamentul de Stat al SUA a emis o dispoziție pe 15 martie privind evacuarea autorizată a personalului neesențial și a membrilor familiilor de pe lângă ambasadele și consulatele SUA din lume. Acest lucru va fi făcut dacă se va determina… [citeste mai departe]

Afacerile lui Mugur Mihăescu, în cădere liberă din cauza pandemiei de coronavirus. „Vânzările tuturor s-au prăbușit la mai puțin de jumătate"

Afacerile lui Mugur Mihăescu, în cădere liberă din cauza pandemiei de coronavirus. „Vânzările tuturor s-au prăbușit la mai puțin de jumătate”

În ultimii ani, de când a renunțat la televiziune, Mugur Mihăescu s-a concentrat pe afaceri.… [citeste mai departe]

O companie de turism îşi pune gratuit la dispoziţia autorităţilor şi a companiilor private toate autocarele sale pe întreaga durată a stării de urgenţă

O companie de turism îşi pune gratuit la dispoziţia autorităţilor şi a companiilor private toate autocarele sale pe întreaga durată a stării de urgenţă

Compania de turism Iri Travel a anunţat marţi că pune gratuit la dispoziţia… [citeste mai departe]


Iohannis, in video conference on COVID-19: State of emergency lasts 30 days, we must move very fast

Publicat:
Iohannis, in video conference on COVID-19: State of emergency lasts 30 days, we must move very fast

stated on Tuesday, in a video conference with and the ministers responsible for managing the COVID-19 epidemic, that the state of emergency is for 30 days, and that the measures must be taken very fast.

"I issued the decree establishing the state of emergency in Romania for 30 days. This decree is rather sizeable and contains measures that I have discussed with you and the other ministers, plus some measures that were considered necessary in the discussions with the members of the country's for , that…

