Iohannis, in video conference on COVID-19: State of emergency lasts 30 days, we must move very fast

Iohannis, in video conference on COVID-19: State of emergency lasts 30 days, we must move very fastPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday, in a video conference with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and the ministers responsible for managing the COVID-19 epidemic, that the state of emergency is for 30 days, and that the measures must be taken very fast.
"I issued the decree establishing the state of emergency in Romania for 30 days. This decree is rather sizeable and contains measures that I have discussed with you and the other ministers, plus some measures that were considered necessary in the discussions with the members of the country's Supreme Council for National Defence, that…
