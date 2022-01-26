Intel has $1.2 bln antitrust fine overturned by EU court

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- French President Emmanuel Macron told the European Parliament on Wednesday that European Union countries must work together on a new stability and security deal that they could then discuss with Russia, according to Reuters. Referring to “destabilisation efforts” in the continent, Macron, speaking…

- Poland will lower VAT on some food to zero from Feb. 1, the finance minister said on Wednesday, as part of a programme of tax cuts and cash handouts meant to soften the impact of spiralling inflation on consumers, according to Reuters. Poland had requested approval from the European Union to change…

- The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network, according to Reuters. European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania…

- The leaders of Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine lobbied the European Union at a summit on Wednesday to let them begin negotiations to join the bloc but for now, they are expected only to win reassurances of support against any possible Russian aggression, according to Reuters. The one-day ‘Eastern…

- The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take “unprecedented measures” against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, according to Reuters. Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament…

- The European Commission decided on Thursday to refer Romania to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to comply with EU rules to tackle industrial pollution and to adopt an air pollution control programme, according to a press release. The EU Commission explained that in the first case,…

- Eurozone inflation surged to more than twice the European Central Bank‘s target in October, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Wednesday, with more than half of the jump due to a spike in energy prices, according to Reuters. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing…

- The EU’s General Court ruled Wednesday that the European Commission was right in fining Google E2.42bln ($2.8 billion) for an antirust breach, according to Reuters. The bloc’s competition chief, Margrethe Vestager sanctioned the world’s most popular internet search engine in 2017 for favouring its own…