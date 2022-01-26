Intel has $1.2 bln antitrust fine overturned by EU court

Stiri Recomandate

Ambasada SUA în Ucraina îi îndeamnă pe americani să părăsească țara din cauza „amenințării crescute” de acțiune militară a Rusiei

Ambasada SUA în Ucraina îi îndeamnă pe americani să părăsească țara din cauza „amenințării crescute” de acțiune militară a Rusiei

Ambasada SUA la Kiev îi îndeamnă pe cetățenii americani să părăsească Ucraina, din cauza situației de securitate… [citeste mai departe]

Covid Satu Mare: Peste 300 de noi infectari

Covid Satu Mare: Peste 300 de noi infectari

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 34.255 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), cu 14.570 mai mult decât în ziua anterioară. În judet au fost confirmate 306 de cazuri noi, în ultimele 24 de ore. 4.375 dintre cazurile noi din 24 de ore sunt […] [citeste mai departe]

104 ani de la naşterea lui Nicolae Ceauşescu. Surpriza din cataloagele primilor doi ani de şcoală

104 ani de la naşterea lui Nicolae Ceauşescu. Surpriza din cataloagele primilor doi ani de şcoală

Documente mai puţin cunoscute publicului larg au fost date publicităţii de Arhivele Naţionale ale României, pe 26 ianuarie 2022, când se împlinesc 104 ani de la naşterea lui Nicolae Ceauşescu. [citeste mai departe]

COMES, o nouă livrare spectaculoasă – echipament tehnologic de peste 100 de tone

COMES, o nouă livrare spectaculoasă – echipament tehnologic de peste 100 de tone

■ este vorba despre un Schimbător de căldură, tip Texas Tower, de 105 tone, 22 metri lungime şi 3 metri diametru ■ imagini spectaculoase ale produsului, din interiorul fabricii COMES ■ conducerea firmei transmite felicitări tuturor… [citeste mai departe]

PERICOL pe străzile din Nisporeni. Un șofer, prins BEAT CRIȚĂ la volan

PERICOL pe străzile din Nisporeni. Un șofer, prins BEAT CRIȚĂ la volan

Un bărbat de 57 de ani a fost prins beat criță la volan. Acesta se deplasa haotic pe o stradă din Nisporeni. Potrivit inspectorilor de patrulare, șoferul a fost somat să oprească, iar în urma discuțiilor, acesta a recunoscut că a consumat alcool. [citeste mai departe]

Țara care legalizează cultivarea canabisului în gospodării

Țara care legalizează cultivarea canabisului în gospodării

Canabisul va fi eliminat de pe lista drogurilor. De acum această plantă va putea fi cultivată inclusiv în gospodării.   Thailanda a devenit în 2018 prima ţară din Asia de Sud-Est care a legalizat marijuana în scopuri medicinale şi cercetare, informează  CNN . De acum locuitorii… [citeste mai departe]

Leguma-medicament care scade tensiunea și crește rezistența fizică

Leguma-medicament care scade tensiunea și crește rezistența fizică

Plină cu nutrienți esențiali, sfecla roșie este o sursă excelentă de fibre, acid folic (vitamina B9), mangan, potasiu, fier și vitamina C.Sfecla roșie și sucul de sfeclă roșie au fost asociate cu numeroase beneficii pentru sănătate, inclusiv îmbunătățirea fluxului… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu, s-a reinfectat cu SARS-COV-2: Am o formă ușoară

Ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu, s-a reinfectat cu SARS-COV-2: Am o formă ușoară

Ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu (PNL), a fost depistat pozitiv la testul de coronavirus. În noiembrie 2020, Popescu a mai fost infectat cu Covid-19 și a avut o formă ușoară a bolii care nu a necesitat spitalizare. „De dimineață… [citeste mai departe]

Statele Unite se așteaptă la un posibil uz de forță militară de către Moscova până la jumătatea lunii februarie

Statele Unite se așteaptă la un posibil uz de forță militară de către Moscova până la jumătatea lunii februarie

Statele Unite se aşteaptă ca Rusia să poată face ''uz de forţa militară'' împotriva Ucrainei într-un fel sau altul, ''poate'' până la jumătatea lunii februarie,… [citeste mai departe]

PSD nemulţumit de ordonanţa pe energie: ”Aplicarea retroactivă a compensării facturilor pe ianuarie este posibilă!”

PSD nemulţumit de ordonanţa pe energie: ”Aplicarea retroactivă a compensării facturilor pe ianuarie este posibilă!”

Social-democraţii spun că nu sunt mulţumiţi pe deplin cu forma ordonanţei de urgenţă pe care Guvernul a adoptat-o marţi în scopul limitării creşterii facturilor… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Intel has $1.2 bln antitrust fine overturned by EU court

Publicat:
Intel has $1.2 bln antitrust fine overturned by EU court

A prominent court on Wednesday overturned a E1.06 bln ($1.2 bln) antitrust fine that was levied against U.S. chipmaker Intel in 2009, according to CNBC. The fine was handed out by the , the executive arm of the EU, on the basis that Intel had unfairly tried to squeeze out its rivals. The […] The post Intel has $1.2 bln antitrust fine overturned by EU court appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Macron says EU must work on new security pact to put to Russia

14:46, 19.01.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron told the European Parliament on Wednesday that European Union countries must work together on a new stability and security deal that they could then discuss with Russia, according to Reuters.  Referring to “destabilisation efforts” in the continent, Macron, speaking…

Poland to cut VAT on food to zero from February

22:40, 22.12.2021 - Poland will lower VAT on some food to zero from Feb. 1, the finance minister said on Wednesday, as part of a programme of tax cuts and cash handouts meant to soften the impact of spiralling inflation on consumers, according to Reuters. Poland had requested approval from the European Union to change…

EU to allow joint gas buying, plots low-carbon gas shift

16:41, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network, according to Reuters.  European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania…

Ukraine, Republic of Moldova, Georgia press for EU membership

15:36, 15.12.2021 - The leaders of Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine lobbied the European Union at a summit on Wednesday to let them begin negotiations to join the bloc but for now, they are expected only to win reassurances of support against any possible Russian aggression, according to Reuters.  The one-day ‘Eastern…

Von der Leyen: EU is ready to take “unprecedented measures” against Russia

14:35, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take “unprecedented measures” against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, according to Reuters.  Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament…

Commission refers Romania to court for two cases: industrial pollution and air pollution control

14:50, 02.12.2021 - The European Commission decided on Thursday to refer Romania to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to comply with EU rules to tackle industrial pollution and to adopt an air pollution control programme, according to a press release. The EU Commission explained that in the first case,…

Eurozone October inflation confirmed at 4.1% y/y on energy spike

14:11, 17.11.2021 - Eurozone inflation surged to more than twice the European Central Bank‘s target in October, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Wednesday, with more than half of the jump due to a spike in energy prices, according to Reuters. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing…

Google loses EU court fight over $2.8bln antitrust fine

14:56, 10.11.2021 - The EU’s General Court ruled Wednesday that the European Commission was right in fining Google E2.42bln ($2.8 billion) for an antirust breach, according to Reuters. The bloc’s competition chief, Margrethe Vestager sanctioned the world’s most popular internet search engine in 2017 for favouring its own…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 27 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti -4°C | 6°C
Iasi -3°C | 3°C
Cluj-Napoca -6°C | -0°C
Timisoara -3°C | 4°C
Constanta -1°C | 4°C
Brasov -6°C | 2°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 1°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 23.01.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 525.055,20 6.209.719,36
II (5/6) 7 25.002,62 -
III (4/6) 546 320,54 -
IV (3/6) 8.640 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.818.956,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 26 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.384
EUR 4.9443
CHF 4.7621
GBP 5.9238
CAD 3.4884
XAU 260.318
JPY 3.8393
CNY 0.6934
AED 1.1936
AUD 3.1457
MDL 0.2439
BGN 2.528

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec