Iaht scufundat în Strâmtoarea Gibraltar de mai multe balene ucigaşePublicat:
Iahtul Grazie Mamma a fost atacata de un grup de orci, timp de 45 de minute, in timp ce naviga prin stramtoarea Gibraltar. Balenele au lovit ambarcatiunea in repetate randuri si au provocat daune majore si scurgeri. A pod of orcas off the southwest coast of Europe has targeted a yacht named Grazie Mamma II. […] The post Iaht scufundat in Stramtoarea Gibraltar de mai multe balene ucigase appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .


