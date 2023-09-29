Stiri Recomandate

România primește 2,8 miliarde de euro din PNRR, a doua tranșă acceptată de Comisia Europeană

Comisia Europeană a plătit, vineri, a doua cerere de plată a României, de 2,76 miliarde euro, din cadrul Mecanismului de redresare şi rezilienţă, potrivit unui comunicat de presă al Executivului comunitar.… [citeste mai departe]

Suceveanul Cristian Hrehorciuc a urcat pe podiumul concursului „Cel mai bun pădurar” din România

Suceveanul Cristian Hrehorciuc a urcat pe podiumul concursului „Cel mai bun pădurar”. Regia Națională a Pădurilor a transmis că Ilie Nicolae, reprezentantul Direcției Silvice Prahova, a câștigat ediția… [citeste mai departe]

Locuri de muncă 29.09.2023

*** Penta Media Advertising angajează lăcătuş/montator sau sudor în confecţii metalice, execuţie şi montaj în teren şi ocazional muncă la înălţime. Salariu între 4.000 – 6.000 lei net în funcție de pregătire. Telefon 0753 769 500. *** SC WEST OIL SRL angajează lucrători-gestionari stație distribuție carburanți. Persoanele interesate sunt rugate… [citeste mai departe]

„El Loco” Bielsa a câștigat procesul cu Lille. Ce despăgubiri va încasa antrenorul argentinian

Justiția franceză a hotărât că formația Lille OSC va trebui să-i plătească fostului său antrenor, argentinianului Marcelo Bielsa, suma de două milioane de euro. Curtea de apel din Douai a anunţat… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect unic în Județul Galați - Pistă de biciclete între Municipiul Galați și Pădurea Gârboavele

Proiect unic în regiune, pentru un viitor mai verde, sănătos și sustenabil/ Pistă de biciclete între Municipiul Galați și Pădurea Gârboavele, anunță președintele CJ Galați, Costel Fotea. ”Este… [citeste mai departe]

O firmă din Livada se judecă cu compania de electricitate, după ce un incendiu a distrus o hală

Un incendiu izbucnit la o hală in localitatea Livada pe 5 august 2023 a distrus acoperișul acesteia, iar materiale lemnoase depozitate în interior au ars. Firma care deține hala respectivă consideră că… [citeste mai departe]

Boloș: Comisia Europeană a virat României banii aferenți celei de-a doua cereri de plată. Până acum, au intrat în țară aproximativ 10 miliarde de euro prin PNRR

România a primit vineri, în conturile sale, 2,7 miliarde de… [citeste mai departe]

Slava Ukraini, un documentar eveniment realizat în inima conflictului din Ucraina, la TVR Info

Filmul „Slava Ukraini”, realizat de renumitul filozof Bernard-Henri Lévy, o frescă realistă a ororilor războiului ce documentează distrugerile din a doua jumătate a anului 2022, cu ajutorul mărturiilor soldaţilor… [citeste mai departe]

Mașina prefectului de Olt, distrusă în trafic de un incendiu – VIDEO

Incidentul a avut loc vineri, pe raza unei localități din județul Olt. În urma incendiului, mașina oficialului – reprezentantul Guvernului în teritoriu – a fost foarte puternic avariată. Autoturismul a luat foc în timp ce se afla pe șosea. S-a întâmplat… [citeste mai departe]

Cum alegi o agenție de marketing digital potrivită pentru nevoile tale de business?

Lumea marketingului digital este caracterizată în prezent de o dinamică aparte, noutățile aduse de tehnologia AI și toate implicațiile sale, numeroasele modalități în care poate fi folosită, dar și problemele pe care le ridică, fac… [citeste mai departe]


Hungary’s Orbán casts doubt on European Union accession talks for Ukraine

Publicat:
Hungary’s Orbán casts doubt on European Union accession talks for Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cast doubt Friday on the prospect of the beginning negotiations any time soon for Ukraine to join the bloc, saying it was unrealistic to launch the accession process with a country that’s at war, according to AP News. Speaking to state radio, Orban noted that unanimity among the […] The post Hungary’s Orban casts doubt on accession talks for Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: