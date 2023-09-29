Hungary’s Orbán casts doubt on European Union accession talks for UkrainePublicat:
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cast doubt Friday on the prospect of the European Union beginning negotiations any time soon for Ukraine to join the bloc, saying it was unrealistic to launch the accession process with a country that’s at war, according to AP News. Speaking to state radio, Orban noted that unanimity among the […] The post Hungary’s Orban casts doubt on European Union accession talks for Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
