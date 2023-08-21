Hungary, Turkey to consult on Sweden’s NATO entry bid this fall

Stiri Recomandate

Afaceri Constanta: Modificari in firma Steel Standard

Afaceri Constanta: Modificari in firma Steel Standard

Societatea Steel Standard S.R.L. a adoptat o noua decizie in luna iulie 2023, pe care a publicat o in Monitorul Oficial al Romaniei in data de 17 august 2023. Astfel, Hirizescu Petre, in calitate de asociat unic a decis: "Art. 1. Se completeaza si se autorizeaza activitatea secundara cu urmatoarele…

Militar francez, mort în Irak

Militar francez, mort în Irak

Un militar francez a murit duminică în Irak, au anunțat autoritățile din Franța, potrivit Reuters.Un militar din Franța a murit în Irak, unde era detașat într-o misiune de antrenament, a anunțat guvernul francez, conform mediafax. „Nicolas Latourte și-a pierdut viața la datorie", a declarat președintele Emmanuel Macron într-o postare pe X,…

ACCIDENT rutier la Alba Iulia: O femeie, lovită de un autoturism pe trecerea de pietoni

ACCIDENT rutier la Alba Iulia: O femeie, lovită de un autoturism pe trecerea de pietoni

ACCIDENT rutier la Alba Iulia: O femeie, lovită de un autoturism pe trecerea de pietoni Un accident rutier a avut loc în după amiaza zilei…

Turcan, chemată în Parlament ca să dea explicații despre distrugerea instituțiilor de cultură

Turcan, chemată în Parlament ca să dea explicații despre distrugerea instituțiilor de cultură

Ministrul Culturii, Raluca Turcan, a fost chemată de USR la comisia de Cultură din Camera Deputaților pentru a da explicații despre modificările aduse sistemului cultural din România prin inițiativele recente…

DRDP Timișoara anunță lucrări în județul Arad, dar și pe autostrada Arad-Nădlac

DRDP Timișoara anunță lucrări în județul Arad, dar și pe autostrada Arad-Nădlac

DRDP Timișoara anunță lucrări în partea de vest a țării, afectând pe această cale și traficul de pe autostrada A1 Arad -Nădlac: Lucrări pe drumurile...

Românii continuă să plece în afara țării în masă

Românii continuă să plece în afara țării în masă

FADERE (Federația asociațiilor de români din Europa) cere Guvernului României găsirea de urgență a unor soluții de stopare a plecării românilor din țară. Conform Naţional de Statistică (INS) suntem în fața unui nou record. Numărul românilor care s-au mutat în străinătate este de peste 50.000…

A avut loc un cutremur în California într-o zonă unde localnicii se pregătesc de averse torențiale și inundații

A avut loc un cutremur în California într-o zonă unde localnicii se pregătesc de averse torențiale și inundații

Un cutremur de intensitate medie s-a produs în California, afectând comunitățile care se pregătesc de aversele torențiale și posibilele inundații aduse de furtuna tropicală…

Business as usual: banii conduc războiul ruso-ucrainean

Business as usual: banii conduc războiul ruso-ucrainean

„Pentru război sunt necesare trei lucruri: bani, bani și iar bani", a proclamat mareșalul Gian-Giacopo Trivulzio (1448 – 1518) ca răspuns la întrebarea lui Ludovic al XII-lea privind pregătirile necesare pentru cucerirea Ducatului de Milano. De atunci, aceste cuvinte au dobândit o recunoaștere…

Iohannis a eliberat din funcţia de judecător mai mulţi magistraţi şi i-a numit în funcţia de procuror

Iohannis a eliberat din funcţia de judecător mai mulţi magistraţi şi i-a numit în funcţia de procuror

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a semnat, luni, o serie de decrete privind eliberarea din funcţia de judecător a mai multor magistraţi şi numirea lor în funcţia de procuror. Administraţia…


Hungary, Turkey to consult on Sweden’s NATO entry bid this fall

Publicat:
Hungary, Turkey to consult on Sweden's NATO entry bid this fall

Hungary and Turkey will continue to coordinate their policy on Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, after the two nations' leaders met, according to Bloomberg. Since the national legislatures in Budapest and Ankara are both in recess, the question of when ratification may take place will be […]

Romanian inflation falls below 10% for first time since 2022

11:55, 11.08.2023 - Romania’s annual inflation slowed for a fifth straight month, pushing the rate below 10% for the first time since February last year, according to Bloomberg. Consumer prices rose 9.4% from a year earlier in July, compared with 10.25% in June, the statistics office said Friday. That’s below the 9.7%…

EU and Turkey discuss easing trade relations amid warmer ties

10:30, 02.08.2023 - The European Union and Turkey are discussing an update of their customs union as part of the country’s process of re-engagement to regain the trust of European partners and investors, according to Bloomberg. “There are difficult issues to be addressed in this regard,” Paolo Gentiloni, the EU commissioner…

US tightens entry rules for Hungarians, citing security concerns

13:45, 01.08.2023 - The US tightened entry rules for Hungarians under its visa-waiver program, citing security concerns about a fast-track naturalization plan Prime Minister Viktor Orban put in place for people living outside Hungary’s borders, according to Bloomberg. The US will limit the number of times Hungarians can…

Oil steadies after biggest monthly advance since early 2022

10:36, 01.08.2023 - Oil edged lower after capping the biggest monthly advance since early 2022 as indications that the rapid ascent may be due for a pause countered signs of a tighter global crude market, according to Bloomberg. West Texas Intermediate fell toward $81 a barrel after surging 16% last month. The gains in…

Turkey says it wants to kick-start shelved talks to join the EU

15:56, 27.07.2023 - Turkey wants to kick-start talks about joining the European Union, as the government seeks to attract more investment following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s revamp of his economic team after re-election in May, according to Bloomberg. “All we need is to allow us to continue on a journey that is…

Swedish PM ‘not worried’ about Turkey delaying NATO ratification

10:30, 18.07.2023 - Sweden is not worried about Turkey not having yet approved or given any information about when it would ratify Sweden’s NATO application, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told the press Monday, despite Ankara last week promising to give the go ahead, according to Euractiv.  Kristersson showed…

Erdogan links Sweden’s NATO membership to Turkey’s EU accession

15:50, 10.07.2023 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, in an unexpected move, said on Monday the European Union should open the way for Ankara’s accession to the bloc before Turkey’s parliament approves Sweden‘s bid to join the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters. Turkey’s bid to join the EU has been frozen for…

Stoltenberg says Swedish NATO deal can be reached after more talks

10:55, 05.06.2023 - An agreement on Sweden joining NATO could be reached in time for a summit of the alliance next month in Lithuania, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday after meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, according to Reuters. He also said officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland would…


