Hungary, Turkey to consult on Sweden’s NATO entry bid this fall Hungary and Turkey will continue to coordinate their policy on Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, after the two nations’ leaders met, according to Bloomberg. Since the national legislatures in Budapest and Ankara are both in recess, the question of when ratification may take place will be […] The post Hungary, Turkey to consult on Sweden’s NATO entry bid this fall appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania’s annual inflation slowed for a fifth straight month, pushing the rate below 10% for the first time since February last year, according to Bloomberg. Consumer prices rose 9.4% from a year earlier in July, compared with 10.25% in June, the statistics office said Friday. That’s below the 9.7%…

- The European Union and Turkey are discussing an update of their customs union as part of the country’s process of re-engagement to regain the trust of European partners and investors, according to Bloomberg. “There are difficult issues to be addressed in this regard,” Paolo Gentiloni, the EU commissioner…

- The US tightened entry rules for Hungarians under its visa-waiver program, citing security concerns about a fast-track naturalization plan Prime Minister Viktor Orban put in place for people living outside Hungary’s borders, according to Bloomberg. The US will limit the number of times Hungarians can…

- Oil edged lower after capping the biggest monthly advance since early 2022 as indications that the rapid ascent may be due for a pause countered signs of a tighter global crude market, according to Bloomberg. West Texas Intermediate fell toward $81 a barrel after surging 16% last month. The gains in…

- Turkey wants to kick-start talks about joining the European Union, as the government seeks to attract more investment following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s revamp of his economic team after re-election in May, according to Bloomberg. “All we need is to allow us to continue on a journey that is…

- Sweden is not worried about Turkey not having yet approved or given any information about when it would ratify Sweden’s NATO application, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told the press Monday, despite Ankara last week promising to give the go ahead, according to Euractiv. Kristersson showed…

- Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, in an unexpected move, said on Monday the European Union should open the way for Ankara’s accession to the bloc before Turkey’s parliament approves Sweden‘s bid to join the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters. Turkey’s bid to join the EU has been frozen for…

- An agreement on Sweden joining NATO could be reached in time for a summit of the alliance next month in Lithuania, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday after meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, according to Reuters. He also said officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland would…