Hungary blocks EU financial aid package for Ukraine

Ion Mînzînă, ultima inspecție pe teren la DJ 503

Ion Mînzînă, ultima inspecție pe teren la DJ 503

Ion Mînzînă, președintele Consiliului Județean și al PSD Argeș, a făcut astăzi ultima inspecție pe teren la DJ 503, cel mai important proiect de infrastructură rutieră derulat de Consiliul Judetean Argeș pe #fondurieuropene în acest mandat și cel…

FOTO: Profesorii de Poveste care au scris istorie la Liceul cu Program Sportiv, celebrați de colegi și elevi

FOTO: Profesorii de Poveste care au scris istorie la Liceul cu Program Sportiv, celebrați de colegi și elevi

Liceul cu Program Sportiv Bistrița a organizat un eveniment de suflet dedicat tuturor profesorilor pensionați de-a lungul anilor de la acest liceu. Gala a avut loc la Hotel Metropolis… [citeste mai departe]

Răsturnare de situație la Bruxelles: Europa i-a plătit `tainul` lui Viktor Orban

Răsturnare de situație la Bruxelles: Europa i-a plătit `tainul` lui Viktor Orban

Reforma judiciară a Ungariei a remediat deficiențele independenței justiției, ceea ce înseamnă că o parte din finanțarea asigurată prin Politica de Coeziune poate fi deblocată, iar Ungaria poate pretinde fonduri de până la 10,2 miliarde… [citeste mai departe]

De ce trebuie să pui folie de aluminiu în spatele caloriferelor - Metoda te poate scăpa de multe bătăi de cap

De ce trebuie să pui folie de aluminiu în spatele caloriferelor - Metoda te poate scăpa de multe bătăi de cap

De ce să puneți folie de aluminiu în spatele caloriferelor?Odată cu creșterea prețurilor la energie și a costului ridicat al vieții, căutăm în mod constant sfaturi și trucuri… [citeste mai departe]

Înainte de Revelion, vino la Teatrul Național din Timișoara!

Înainte de Revelion, vino la Teatrul Național din Timișoara!

Timișoara 2024 înseamnă un nou început. La mijlocul lunii februarie, Teatrul Național „Mihai Eminescu” din Timișoara deschidea Anul Capitalei Europene a Culturii – Timișoara 2023 cu spectacolul Povestea acelor oameni care într-o seară s-au adunat în jurul [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai bune fotografii ale Salonului Internațional „Bucovina Mileniul III”, expuse timp ...

Cele mai bune fotografii ale Salonului Internațional „Bucovina Mileniul III", expuse timp ...

La Muzeul de Istorie Suceava s-a vernisaj vineri, 15 decembrie 2023, expoziția Salonului Internațional de Artă Fotografică „Bucovina Mileniul III", ediția a XIX-a, iar lucrările expuse pot fi admirate până… [citeste mai departe]

Autostrada A 3 – Se deschide circulația pe secțiunea Chețani-Câmpia Turzii, cu 8 luni mai devreme

Autostrada A 3 – Se deschide circulația pe secțiunea Chețani-Câmpia Turzii, cu 8 luni mai devreme

Săptămâna viitoare, va fi deschisă circulația pe cei 15,7 km ai secțiunii Chețani-CâmpiaTurzii, cu 8 luni mai devreme decăt prevede termenul contractual, anunță Cristian Pistol, directorul general… [citeste mai departe]

Angajat al Domeniului Schiabil Transalpina, în stare gravă, după ce a căzut de la 5 metri înălțime - Intervine elicopterul SMURD

Angajat al Domeniului Schiabil Transalpina, în stare gravă, după ce a căzut de la 5 metri înălțime - Intervine elicopterul SMURD

Un bărbat, angajat al Domeniului Schiabil Transalpina, a căzut, vineri, de la 5 metri înalțime, de p o clădire aflată la baza pârtiei,… [citeste mai departe]

Locul în care benzina a ajuns să fie mai ieftină decât apa. Motivul pentru care costă atât de puţin

Locul în care benzina a ajuns să fie mai ieftină decât apa. Motivul pentru care costă atât de puţin

În timp ce autoritățile europene și occidentale se confruntă cu tensiuni privind prețurile combustibililor, există un loc în lume în care benzina a ajuns să fie mai ieftină chiar și decât… [citeste mai departe]

Avocatul Filisan si Constanta Restart, pregatiti pentru un nou proiect: University Park - un nou parc de doua ori mai mare si mult mai frumos. Cum va arata? (GALERIE FOTO)

Avocatul Filisan si Constanta Restart, pregatiti pentru un nou proiect: University Park - un nou parc de doua ori mai mare si mult mai frumos. Cum va arata? (GALERIE FOTO)

Partener le va fi si de aceasta Universitatea Ovidius din… [citeste mai departe]


Hungary blocks EU financial aid package for Ukraine

Publicat:
Hungary blocks EU financial aid package for Ukraine

leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine even as it continues to fight Russia's invasion, but they could not agree on a 50 billion euro package of EU financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary, according to Reuters. At a summit in Brussels, other leaders bypassed objections from

