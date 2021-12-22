Hungarian PM orders freeze for mortgage rates, banks feel the shock on stock exchange Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is ordering a freeze on residential mortgage rates as he seeks to shore up support ahead of elections, Bloomberg has reported. The government will cap rates on mortgages at October levels for six months starting in January, Orban said in a video on his Facebook page Wednesday. The premier has […] The post Hungarian PM orders freeze for mortgage rates, banks feel the shock on stock exchange appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

