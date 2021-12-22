Hungarian PM orders freeze for mortgage rates, banks feel the shock on stock exchange

Stiri Recomandate

Tinerii arhitecţi doresc să salveze Băile Neptun, una dintre clădirile emblematice din Herculane

Băile "Neptun", una dintre clădirile emblematice din Herculane, se află în primele 13 monumente din Europa, în pericol de degradare. Bijuteria arhitectonică a fost inclusă pe lista siturilor care trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

OMS: „Programele de oferire a dozei booster ar putea să prelungească pandemia, mai degrabă decât să o oprească”

OMS: „Programele de oferire a dozei booster ar putea să prelungească pandemia, mai degrabă decât să o oprească” OMS: „Programele de oferire a dozei booster ar… [citeste mai departe]

Secretarul de stat Raed Arafat îndeamnă din nou populația să se vacineze

Secretarul de stat Raed Arafat îndeamnă din nou populația să se vacineze     Raed Arafat.       Foto. gov.ro. Interesul pentru vaccinarea anti-COVID-19 scade tot mai mult în România. În… [citeste mai departe]

„Îl pedepsim pentru că a fost bolnav? E incorect!” Satul Păulești a rămas fără primar, după ce mandatul lui Ion Prunici a încetat, înainte de termen

Satul Păulești a rămas fără primar, după ce mandatul lui Ion Prunici a încetat,… [citeste mai departe]

Ce farmacii sunt deschise de Crăciun. De unde puteți cumpăra medicamente pe 24, 25 și 26 decembrie

Ce farmacii sunt deschise de Crăciun. Pentru că vine perioada sărbătorilor de iarnă, iar situația sanitară încă este una incertă, trebuie să ne luăm măsuri de precauție. Află chiar acum unde poți… [citeste mai departe]

Grindeanu, despre majorarea salarială din sectorul feroviar, de la 1 ianuarie: A fost comunicată pe surse, nu e convenită

Ministrul Transporturilor, Sorin Grindeanu a declarat, miercuri, la emisiunea Talk News de la Profit TV, despre majorările salariale anunţate în sectorul… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai spectaculoase rochii din 2021! Kate Middleton, o nouă lecție de stil

Anul 2021 se apropie de final, așadar este momentul să trecem în revistă cele mai frumoase apariții de pe covorul roșu. Vedetele de peste Ocean și nu numai petrec ore bune alături de stiliști pentru a alege cele mai inspirații ținute atunci când… [citeste mai departe]

Prim-ministrul Macedoniei de Nord, Zoran Zaev, şi-a depus demisia la parlament

Prim-ministrul Macedoniei de Nord, Zoran Zaev, şi-a depus miercuri oficial demisia la parlament, în urma înfrângerii partidului său la alegerile locale de la sfârşitul lunii octombrie, transmite Reuters. Demisia deschide acum calea pentru un… [citeste mai departe]

Criza energetică din Europa îşi face simţite efectele asupra giganţilor industriali. Revenirea economică, în pericol

Creşterea neîntreruptă a preţurilor la energie în Europa îi expune pe cei mai mari consumatori de gaze şi electricitate din regiune la pierderi semnificative,… [citeste mai departe]

DOLIU în literatura românească! S-a stins din viață un mare scriitor

Prietenii și oamenii care l-au iubit și l-au admirat și-au exprimat regretul pentru trecerea în neființă a marelui scriitor.Iulian Neacșu s-a născut la 13 decembrie 1941, în comuna Podgoria, din județul Buzău. A absolvit Liceul „Mihai Eminescu” din București… [citeste mai departe]


Hungarian PM orders freeze for mortgage rates, banks feel the shock on stock exchange

Publicat:
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is ordering a freeze on residential mortgage rates as he seeks to shore up support ahead of elections, Bloomberg has reported. The government will cap rates on mortgages at October levels for six months starting in January, Orban said in a video on his Facebook page Wednesday.  The premier has […] The post Hungarian PM orders freeze for mortgage rates, banks feel the shock on stock exchange appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


