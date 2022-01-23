HealthMin Rafila: Covid daily caseload most likely at 25,000 - 28,000 next week

Stiri Recomandate

Brânza topită, aliment sau otravă? Ce conţine, în realitate, micul dejun preferat copii

Nutriţioniştii nu interzic brânzeturile şi lactatele, ba mai mult le recomandă în unele diete, pentru aportul de calciu adus şi pentru faptul că ne protejează până şi dantura. Aceştia atrag atenţia însă asupra tipurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sănătății: „E aproape imposibil să nu te infectezi cu Omicron”

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila, spune că este „aproape imposibil” ca o persoană să nu se infecteze cu varianta Omicron a virusului SARS-CoV-2, având în vedere gradul de transmisibilitate ridicat al acestei tulpini. „La gradul de transmisibilitate… [citeste mai departe]

„Microsomnul”, fenomenul care provoacă tragedii pe șosele. Psiholog: „Este fals să crezi că organismul tău mereu te va asculta”

Un accident grav din opt este provocat de un șofer care a adormit la volan. Specialiștii care au studiat fenomenul spun… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 24 ianuarie 2022. Zodia care se poate îndrăgosti, flirtează cu multă lume

Horoscop zilnic 24 ianuarie 2022. Marte, planeta acțiunii, intră astăzi în zodia Capricorn și o va tranzita până pe data de 6 martie. Dat fiind că Marte ajunge o dată la doi ani într-o zodie, este recomandat să profităm din plin… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzi usturătoare și peste 200 de metri cubi de lemn confiscat la două societăți din Vicovu de Sus

În perioada 19-21 ianuarie, în baza datelor şi informaţiilor deţinute în cadrul Planului Comun de Acţiune “Scutul Pădurii”, polițiști din cadrul I.P.J. Suceava – Serviciul de Ordine Publică –… [citeste mai departe]

Statele Unite au redirecţionat spre Ucraina elicoptere de fabricaţie rusească folosite pe vremuri de armata afgană

Administraţia Biden a decis să transfere Ucrainei cinci elicoptere ruseşti Mi-17 care au aparţinut forţelor aeriene afgane şi au fost retrase din Afganistan în timpul… [citeste mai departe]

Baba Vanga de Bistrița-Năsăud

Ovidiu Florean, fost senator PNL, acum un senator al nimănui, face predicții din postura șomerului ajuns parlamentar. Da, era șomer. Da, a ajuns parlamentar cu sintagma „voi deschide reactoarele 2 și 3 de la Cernavodă, iar România va deveni independentă energetic”. Nici nu conta ce spune, atât timp cât lumea era sătulă de PSD. Putea să… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Cel mai bun armăsar reproducător din România are urmaşi la herghelia Cislău

Înființată în anul 1884, Herghelia Cislău este a doua cea mai veche herghelie din România și este o herghelie demnă de un rege. Istoria Hergheliei Cislău este veche și fascinantă și, în mare parte, se datorează regelui Carol… [citeste mai departe]

Vești grozave pentru milioane de nemți! Olaf Scholz își respectă promisiunea electorală: măreşte salariul minim la 12 euro pe oră

Cancelarul german Olaf Scholz a declarat sâmbătă că social-democrații săi (SPD) merg mai departe cu promisiunea lor electorală… [citeste mai departe]


HealthMin Rafila: Covid daily caseload most likely at 25,000 - 28,000 next week

Publicat:
HealthMin Rafila: Covid daily caseload most likely at 25,000 - 28,000 next week

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said that Romania's daily Covid case count might rise next week to somewhere between 25,000 and 28,000, but pointed out that the infection rate is slowing down.

"Sharply rising infection waves usually also have a rapid decline. In my opinion, the daily caseload will peak somewhere around February 10 - 15. This will happen in about 2 or 3 weeks. One thing is important however, and it's good to understand it - the infection spread rate has dropped, the high was in the first week after the winter holidays. In the first week of January we had a transmission…

