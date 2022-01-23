HealthMin Rafila: Covid daily caseload most likely at 25,000 - 28,000 next week Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said that Romania's daily Covid case count might rise next week to somewhere between 25,000 and 28,000, but pointed out that the infection rate is slowing down. "Sharply rising infection waves usually also have a rapid decline. In my opinion, the daily caseload will peak somewhere around February 10 - 15. This will happen in about 2 or 3 weeks. One thing is important however, and it's good to understand it - the infection spread rate has dropped, the high was in the first week after the winter holidays. In the first week of January we had a transmission… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- As many as 19,649 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, and 49 deaths, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. This is a record number of infections since the…

- As many as 9,884 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours, 99 more than the previous day, with more than 63,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday, Agerpres reports. Of the new cases, 1,047 are in reinfected patients,…

- As many as 4,104 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with more than 30,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday, Agerpres reports. Out of the new cases, 239 are in patients who are reinfected, tested…

- A number of 5,922 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, with more than 64,000 tests processed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday, Agerpres reports. Of the new cases, 528 are in reinfected patients, who tested positive more than…

- A number of 4,893 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 64,000 tests carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, Agerpres reports. Of the 4,893 new cases, 276 were recorded among re-infected patients, who tested…

- A total of 1,756 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were reported in the past 24 hours, following 29,740 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday, agerpres reports. Of the 1,756 new cases, 189 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first…

- As many as 2,136 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 19,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Monday, agerpres reports. As of…

- Romania’s opposition Social Democrats haven’t decided whether to back a government proposed by Prime Minister-Designate Nicolae Ciuca after a first round of talks revealed outstanding differences between the two parties, according to Bloomberg. “The Social Democrats, who control the most seats in parliament,…