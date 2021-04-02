Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu, fined 1,500 RON after being caught without a mask in Parliament

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu, fined 1,500 RON after being caught without a mask in ParliamentPublicat:
The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, was fined by the Bucharest Police with the sum of 1,500 RON for not wearing a protective mask, according to the current legislation.
"The General Police of Bucharest Municipality informs you that, for not respecting the provisions of Law nr. 55/2020 regarding some measures for preventing and combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a member of Government was sanctioned, with the sum of 1,500 RON, for not wearing a protective mask," the Bucharest Police informs, agerpres.ro confirms.
Vlad Voiculescu was photographed on Monday without…
