Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu, fined 1,500 RON after being caught without a mask in Parliament

Katia Nanu: De data asta, „împreuna” nu mai este un slogan electoral

Lupta cu virusul pare sa devina lupta cu oamenii. Intai au fost „raniti” batranii, apoi repatriatii, acum medicii sau cadrele sanitare care au „dezertat”… E o lupta si intre prieteni, membri ai unor familii, nu se mai vad, nu se mai inteleg asupra pericolului,… [citeste mai departe]

Franța în lockdown, Roland Garros în pericol de anulare: „E cea mai gravă măsură!”

Roland Garros ar putea fi anulat din cauza restricțiilor împotriva coronavirusului existente în Franța. Gilles Moretton, președintele Federației Franceze de Tenis, anunță că a luat în calcul mai multe planuri de urgență.… [citeste mai departe]

Asigurarea ordinii şi liniştii publice în perioada Paştelui Catolic

Asigurarea ordinii şi liniştii publice în perioada Paştelui Catolic Purtătorul de cuvânt al Ministerului de Interne, Monica Dajbog. Foto: Agerpres Peste 10.000 de poliţişti şi efective suplimentare de jandarmi vor acţiona în toată ţara, pentru asigurarea… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Economiei anunţă că au început plăţile pentru programul Start-Up Nation, în ultima săptămână fiind plătite 82,1 milioane lei: Am decis să plătim datoriile celorlalte guvernări, care doar au mimat deschiderea către mediul de afaceri

”Am… [citeste mai departe]

CSM Oradea - Arged Stal, în semifinalele FIBA Europe Cup la baschet masculin de la Tel Aviv

Echipa de baschet masculin CSM Oradea se va duela cu polonezii de la Arged BMSLAM Stal, în semifinalele FIBA Europe Cup, la Turneul F4 de la Tel Aviv, între 23-25 aprilie. FIBA Europe a anunţat, vineri, gazda Turneului… [citeste mai departe]

Identificat şi reţinut de poliţişti pentru săvârşirea infracţiunii de tâlhărie

În urma cercetărilor efectuate de poliţiştii din cadrul Biroului de Investigaţii Criminale Oneşti, a fost identificat şi reţinut un bărbat din comuna Buciumi, care la data de 12 martie a.c., prin violenţă, a deposedat un bărbat… [citeste mai departe]

Naționala nu e pentru cei bogați!

Cu ce rămânem după cele 3 meciuri din preliminariile Mondialului din Qatar 2022? Palpabil, cu 3 puncte și cu senzația că turneul final ar fi o minune cu România prezentă și ea la Doha.  Mai rămânem și cu senzația că până și Mirel Rădoi s-a convins că filosofia pe care el o cere la națională nu prea poate fi pusă în aplicare, din… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Doi tineri din Seul, surprinşi de camerele CCTV în timp ce vandalizau un graffiti în valoare de 500.000 de dolari

Doi tineri din Coreea de Sud, acuzaţi de vandalizarea unei creaţii a artistului american de graffiti JonOne, au spus că au împroşcat vopsea peste desen întrucât… [citeste mai departe]

Efectivele MAI vor fi suplimentate în aceste zile, în contextul sărbătorilor pascale catolice

Efectivele Ministerului Afacerilor Interne vor fi suplimentate în aceste zile, în contextul sărbătorilor pascale catolice, a anunțat purtătorul de cuvânt al ministerului, Monica Dajbog. Ea a precizat că polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Constanța anonimizează numele persoanelor care primesc autorizații de construcție invocând regulamentul GDPR/ Cum procedează alte mari orașe din România

Primăria Constanța nu va mai face publice numele persoanelor… [citeste mai departe]


Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu, fined 1,500 RON after being caught without a mask in Parliament

Publicat:
of Health, , was fined by the with the sum of 1,500 RON for not wearing a protective mask, according to the current legislation.

" of informs you that, for not respecting the provisions of Law nr. 55/2020 regarding some measures for preventing and combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a member of Government was sanctioned, with the sum of 1,500 RON, for not wearing a protective mask," the informs, agerpres.ro confirms.

was photographed on Monday without

