Gov't sending TAROM aircraft to bring back Romanians abroad after Blue Air suspended flights

Blue Air's decision to suspend flights is unjustified, and I request the company to immediately resume all flights and honour its obligations to travelers, Minister of the Environment Tanczos Barna said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that he had a discussion with Minister of the Environment Barna Tanczos regarding the situation created following the suspension of Blue Air flights.

Romanians abroad who want to return to the country and invest in a business qualify for up to 200,000 lei in grants under the Start-Up Nation programme, this year in its third edition, according to a press release of the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT).

Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies Cornel Feruta met on Tuesday in Bucharest with the Polish government's Plenipotentiary for the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) Pawel Jablonski, with whom he discussed aspects related to Romania's future mandate in the perspective of the…

The area affected by the drought has reached 190,818 hectares, increasing by almost 30,000 hectares from one day to the next, according to data collected from 24 counties, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) informs on Tuesday.

A cooperation program in the field of higher education and academic research between the Ministry of Education in Romania and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Palestine for the period of 2022 - 2025 was signed by Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu and the Minister of Foreign…

The government is taking a blow at small entrepreneurs, company shareholders, Romanians making an income from freelance activities, employees with above-average incomes and all private owners, independent right-wing MP Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday.

Three new cases of monkeypox have been diagnosed in Romania, the Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday.