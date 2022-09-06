Gov't sending TAROM aircraft to bring back Romanians abroad after Blue Air suspended flights

Gov't sending TAROM aircraft to bring back Romanians abroad after Blue Air suspended flightsPublicat:
Romanians stranded at airports abroad, following the suspension of flights by the Blue Air airline, can request help at the consular sections of the Romanian embassies or by calling the telephone number 0040751084537, managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and will be brought to the country by Tarom aircraft , the Government spokesman, Dan Carbunaru, announced on Tuesday.
