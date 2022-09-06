Gov't sending TAROM aircraft to bring back Romanians abroad after Blue Air suspended flights

Stiri Recomandate

Prima navă încărcată cu cereale din Ucraina a plecat din Portul Galați

Prima navă încărcată cu cereale din Ucraina a plecat din Portul Galați

Primăria Frata caută medic de familie pe perioadă nedeterminată

Primăria Frata caută medic de familie pe perioadă nedeterminată pentru locuitorii comunei. „În atenția medicilor de familie, Căutam medic de familie pentru locuitorii din comuna Frata, pe perioadă nedeterminată Vă punem la dispoziție cabinetul medical pentru desfășurarea… [citeste mai departe]

Cum încearcă Volodimir Zelenski să atragă în Ucraina investiții private de miliarde de dolari

Preşedintele ucrainean, Volodimir Zelenski, a sunat marţi, de la distanţă, clopotul de deschidere a Bursei de valori de la New York, în contextul în care ţara sa încearcă să atragă investiţii private de… [citeste mai departe]

Nu e banc! De câți politicieni este nevoie să se taie o panglică de inaugurare? Răspuns - 10

Nu mai puțin de zece politicieni centrali și locali au participat luni la tăierea panglicii unei noi grădinițe din comuna sălăjeană Crasna, potrivit presei locale. La inaugurarea grădiniței finanțată cu 2 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Israelul lovește din nou în Siria - Ultima țintă, aeroportul din Alep

Un atac pornit din Israel a vizat aeroportul din Alep, anunță presa de stat siriană, citată de Reuters. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu Politică… [citeste mai departe]

Explozie puternică lângă centrala de la Zaporojie - Enerhodar a rămas fără apă și electricitate

O explozie produsă în orașul Enerhodar, care găzduiește centrala nucleară din Zaporojie, a întrerupt alimentarea cu apă și electricitate, potrivit primarului, citat de Sky News. Fii la curent cu… [citeste mai departe]

Criză a medicilor de familie din Bacău! Deputatul Cristian Ichim acuză Primăria că îngreunează activitatea cabinetelor

Deputatul Cristian Ichim semnalează unele dintre principalele probleme cu care se confruntă medicii de familie în județ, dar și în municipiul Bacău. Medicii… [citeste mai departe]

Celulă de criză la nivelul Guvernului pentru a urgenta rezolvarea situaţiei românilor afectaţi de suspendarea zborurilor Blue Air / Număr unic pentru ca cei afectaţi să-şi semnaleze prezenţa în aeroporturi / Aeronave TAROM, pregătite – VIDEO

The… [citeste mai departe]

Precizări ale Ministerului Turismului după suspendarea zborurilor Blue Air

Ministerul Antreprenoriatului şi Turismului a transmis, marţi seară, precizări ca urmare a situaţiei generate de suspendarea tuturor zborurilor de către compania Blue Air. Instituţia a transmis date cu privire la drepturile călătorilor, anunță news.ro.… [citeste mai departe]

Ce a păţit un turist român în Spania. Avertisment serios, nu o să se mai întoarcă acolo niciodată: „Nu mi-a venit să cred"

Există sejururi fără reclamații? Nici măcar remarci minore de genul „orezul era rece” sau altele asemenea? Pare aproape imposibil,… [citeste mai departe]


Gov't sending TAROM aircraft to bring back Romanians abroad after Blue Air suspended flights

Gov't sending TAROM aircraft to bring back Romanians abroad after Blue Air suspended flights

Romanians stranded at airports abroad, following the suspension of flights by the airline, can request help at the consular sections of the Romanian embassies or by calling the telephone number 0040751084537, managed by the Ministry of , and will be brought to the country by Tarom aircraft , the Government spokesman, , announced on Tuesday.

