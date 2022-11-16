Gov't approves Romania signing agreement with Ukraine on environmental impact assessmnet convention

Stiri Recomandate

Romania joaca joi cu Slovenia. Tudor Baluta, de la Farul Constanta, in lotul tricolorilor“

Romania joaca joi cu Slovenia. Tudor Baluta, de la Farul Constanta, in lotul tricolorilor“

Convocat si el initial pentru meciurile cu Slovenia si Moldova, golgeterul Farului, Denis Alibec, a declarat forfait, din motive medicale. Echipa nationala de fotbal a Romaniei sustine in aceasta saptamana doua jocuri… [citeste mai departe]

Twitter 2.0 - „revoluția” Elon Musk. Muncești mai mult sau pleci acasă!

Twitter 2.0 - „revoluția” Elon Musk. Muncești mai mult sau pleci acasă!

Noul CEO al Twitter şi director unic, Elon Musk, a trimis miercuri un e-mail la nivel de companie angajaţilor rămaşi la compania de social media, cerându-le să se angajeze să lucreze ”ore lungi, la intensitate mare”, sau să primească ”o indemnizaţie… [citeste mai departe]

Tribunalul a emis mai multe mandate de arestare: Ce spun procurorii despre furtul de motorina si kerosen din Baza Aeriana de la Mihail Kogalniceanu

Tribunalul a emis mai multe mandate de arestare: Ce spun procurorii despre furtul de motorina si kerosen din Baza Aeriana de la Mihail Kogalniceanu

La data de 15.11.2022, procurorii militari din cadrul Parchetului Militar de pe langa Tribunalul Militar Bucuresti… [citeste mai departe]

Un „nor monstruos” a apărut în timp ce o rachetă a lovit satul polonez de la granița cu Ucraina

Un „nor monstruos” a apărut în timp ce o rachetă a lovit satul polonez de la granița cu Ucraina

Un martor a descris miercuri (16 noiembrie) că a văzut un nor de fum „monstruos” și flăcări în jurul liniilor electrice, după ce o rachetă a lovit o fermă din apropiere de satul polonez Przewodow.… [citeste mai departe]

Accident MORTAL în fața unui supermarket: O femeie a fost ucisă de un camion

Accident MORTAL în fața unui supermarket: O femeie a fost ucisă de un camion

Un accident mortal a avut loc miercuri dimineața, în municipiul Deva. O femeie a fost ucisă de un camion, în fața magazinului Lidl. Din primele informații primite, se pare că autotrenul era manevrat cu spatele, iar șoferul nu a observat femeia,… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă: România îndeplinește toate criteriile pentru Schengen. Noul raport ne confirmă eforturile

Nicolae Ciucă: România îndeplinește toate criteriile pentru Schengen. Noul raport ne confirmă eforturile

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a salutat raportul pozitiv al Comisiei Europene privind aderarea României la Spaţiul Schengen de liberă circulație. Acesta confirmă eforturile făcute de România,… [citeste mai departe]

Medieval Robotics Day la Castelul Corvinilor

Medieval Robotics Day la Castelul Corvinilor

Castelul Corvinilor din Hunedoara va fi gazda celei de-a cincea ediții a Medieval Robotics Day. Evenimentul se v-a desfășura în data de 26 noiembrie începând cu orele 11.00. Organizatorii anunță că toți vizitatorii vor putea privi meciuri demonstrative de robotică ale câtorva echipe de FIRST Tech Challenge din… [citeste mai departe]

Peste două mii de băimăreni au întâmpinat Brâul Maicii Domnului

Peste două mii de băimăreni au întâmpinat Brâul Maicii Domnului

Brâul Maicii Domnului de la Mănăstirea Kato Xenia a ajuns în seara zilei de marţi la Catedrala Episcopală „Sfânta Treime” din Baia Mare, unde a fost întâmpinat de peste două mii de băimăreni. Brâul Maicii Domnului a fost adus de la Biserica „Sfinţii Arhangheli Mihail… [citeste mai departe]

Sinaxa monahală la Mănăstirea Moisei

Sinaxa monahală la Mănăstirea Moisei

       Sub preşedinţia Preasfinţitului Părinte Iustin, Episcopul Maramureşului şi Sătmarului, a avut loc marţi, 15 noiembrie 2022, sinaxa stareţilor, egumenilor şi duhovnicilor din Episcopia Maramureşului şi Sătmarului, desfăşurată la Mănăstirea Moisei. Ca de fiecare dată, întâlnirea anuală a stareţilor şi egumenilor a început… [citeste mai departe]

LISTA cu cererile de finanțare aprobate în zona Turzii, prin PNRR (C10)! Vin bani la Tureni și la Frata!

LISTA cu cererile de finanțare aprobate în zona Turzii, prin PNRR (C10)! Vin bani la Tureni și la Frata!

Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR) vine spre comunitățile locale cu un important suport financiar. Astfel, la nivel național, au fost aprobate 427 de proiecte de proiecte… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Gov't approves Romania signing agreement with Ukraine on environmental impact assessmnet convention

Publicat:
Gov't approves Romania signing agreement with Ukraine on environmental impact assessmnet convention

government has approved the signing of an agreement with the Ukrainian government for the implementation of the Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a .

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

ForMin Aurescu: Solidarity lanes for Ukrainian grain export continue to be used

16:25, 16.11.2022 - Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday that the European Union's solidarity lanes through which goods are shipped from and to Ukraine continue to be used. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Government: We stand with our Polish allies and friends, ready to act as situation evolves

09:06, 16.11.2022 - The Romanian government announces that it is in contact with the allies and is analyzing the situation generated by the fall of missiles on the territory of Poland, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

New border crossing point between Romania and Ukraine, at Vicovu de Sus - Krasnoilsk

15:16, 09.11.2022 - The decision regarding the opening of the border crossing point and the border customs office Vicovu de Sus (Romania) - Krasnoilsk (Ukraine) was approved on Wednesday by the Government, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Gov't approves ANP's accession to the International Corrections and Prisons Association

19:11, 19.10.2022 - On Wednesday, the Government adopted a draft law regarding the accession of the National Penitentiary Administration (ANP), as a full member, to the International Corrections and Prisons Association (ICPA). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Government approves agreement with Bulgaria on establishment of a border crossing point at Giurgiu-Ruse in ferry mode

22:30, 29.09.2022 - The government approved, on Thursday, the Agreement with the Republic of Bulgaria regarding the opening of the Giurgiu Ruse international border crossing point at the Romanian-Bulgarian state border under the ferry regime. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Ukrainian company launches in Romania campaign to support children affected by war in Ukraine

14:45, 29.09.2022 - A campaign to support Ukrainian children was launched, on Thursday, in Romania, by a Ukrainian corporation that produces and distributes household goods and hygiene products. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Aurescu sends firm message of solidarity with Ukraine via ambassador Prokopchuk

19:16, 24.08.2022 - Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu sent on Wednesday a firm message of solidarity with the Ukrainian people via Ukraine's ambassador in Bucharest Ihor Prokopchuk. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Romanian gov't approves protocol of collaboration with Moldova's National Anti-Doping Agency

18:35, 24.08.2022 - The Romanian government approved at a Wednesday sitting the conclusion of a collaboration protocol between Romania and Moldova's national anti-doping agencies Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 17 noiembrie 2022
Bucuresti 4°C | 17°C
Iasi 0°C | 8°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 12°C
Timisoara 3°C | 15°C
Constanta 6°C | 17°C
Brasov 3°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 10°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 noiembrie 2022
USD 4.7176
EUR 4.9209
CHF 5.0226
GBP 5.6277
CAD 3.5626
XAU 270.432
JPY 3.3881
CNY 0.6666
AED 1.2844
AUD 3.2015
MDL 0.2466
BGN 2.516

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec