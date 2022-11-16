Gov't approves Romania signing agreement with Ukraine on environmental impact assessmnet convention

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday that the European Union's solidarity lanes through which goods are shipped from and to Ukraine continue to be used. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- The Romanian government announces that it is in contact with the allies and is analyzing the situation generated by the fall of missiles on the territory of Poland, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

- The decision regarding the opening of the border crossing point and the border customs office Vicovu de Sus (Romania) - Krasnoilsk (Ukraine) was approved on Wednesday by the Government, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- On Wednesday, the Government adopted a draft law regarding the accession of the National Penitentiary Administration (ANP), as a full member, to the International Corrections and Prisons Association (ICPA). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- The government approved, on Thursday, the Agreement with the Republic of Bulgaria regarding the opening of the Giurgiu Ruse international border crossing point at the Romanian-Bulgarian state border under the ferry regime. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- A campaign to support Ukrainian children was launched, on Thursday, in Romania, by a Ukrainian corporation that produces and distributes household goods and hygiene products. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu sent on Wednesday a firm message of solidarity with the Ukrainian people via Ukraine's ambassador in Bucharest Ihor Prokopchuk. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

- The Romanian government approved at a Wednesday sitting the conclusion of a collaboration protocol between Romania and Moldova's national anti-doping agencies Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…