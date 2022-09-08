Government approves naturalization of two handball players and two hockey players

Stiri Recomandate

Sprijin pentru integrarea românilor pe piaţa muncii

Ministerul Investiţiilor şi Proiectelor Europene (MIPE) a lansat în consultare publică ghiduri pentru trei apeluri cu o alocare totală de 117 milioane de euro, pentru sprijinirea integrării pe piaţa muncii pentru categoriile vulnerabile. Apelurile au următoarele obiective: sprijinirea calificării… [citeste mai departe]

Turist la Cetatea Deva – eveniment cultural

,,Turist la Cetatea Deva” este un proiect cultural inițiat de Asociația Culturală Dél-Erdélyért cu sprijinul Primăriei Municipiului Deva. Proiectul cuprinde 3 evenimente care se desfășoară în perioada mai – septembrie 2022, în Cetatea Deva. Scopul proiectului este de a contribui la dezvoltarea sustenabilă a municipiului… [citeste mai departe]

Încă o îngrijitoare româncă în Austria a murit pe șosele. Riscurile transportului impus de firmele de intermediere românilor care fac „naveta” în Europa

„Ne-am gândit toate că oricare dintre noi putea să fie în acel accident”,… [citeste mai departe]

Modernizarea stadionului de rugby din Ronaț, râvnită de patru firme

În vreme ce municipalitatea nu reușește să găsească o firmă care să ridice stadionul „lego” din Calea Buziașului, iată că lucrurile stau diferit în ceea ce privește stadionul de rugby din Ronaț. [citeste mai departe]

Au furat datele cardurilor bancare ale unui bătrân și au cheltuit banii pe jocuri de noroc / VIDEO

Două persoane au folosit, fără drept, datele unor carduri bancare ale unui bătrân au cheltuit banii de jocuri de noroc. Prejudiciul cauzat posesorului cardurilor este de peste 50.000 de lei. Polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

Maşină lovită de tren la Rotbav. Un bărbat a ajuns în stare gravă la spital

Un bărbat a ajuns, asear[, în stare gravă la spital, în urma unui accident feroviar ce s-a petrecut în localitatea braşoveană Rotbav, a informat ISU Braşov. Conform sursei citate, un autoturism a fost lovit de un tren în zona gării din localitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Bugetul programului ‘Tomata’ a fost suplimentat cu aproape 40,3 milioane de lei

Fondurile pentru plata beneficiarilor programului „Tomata” au fost suplimentate cu aproape 40,3 milioane de lei, printr-un act normativ care modifică HG nr. 148/2022 pentru aprobarea Programului de susţinere a producţiei de legume în… [citeste mai departe]

Report on climate change, launched on Thursday in public debate at Cotroceni Presidential Palace

The report "Limiting climate change and its impact: an integrated approach for Romania" will be launched, on Thursday, in public debate, in an event that will be hosted at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, informs… [citeste mai departe]

Străzile sparte pentru apă rămân nerefăcute la Oravița

ORAVIȚA – Săpături și străzi nerefăcute, disconfort, contracte încheiate în favoarea constructorilor, gunoaie peste tot… Peisajul nu este deloc necunoscut, afectând în această perioadă pregnant orașul Oravița, unde s-a constatat că situația este, deocamdată, fără ieșire! Romeo Dunca,… [citeste mai departe]

Societatea SUPERCOM acuzată că nu răspunde la telefon iar relațiile cu clienții lasă de dorit!

Societatea care a câștigat contractul de colectare a deșeurilor pe județul Cluj este acuzată de clienți că a pus la dispoziția acestora un număr de telefon la care nu răspunde nimeni. Un reprezentat al… [citeste mai departe]


Government approves naturalization of two handball players and two hockey players

Government approves naturalization of two handball players and two hockey players

of Romania approved, in its meeting on Wednesday, the decisions by which it grants Romanian citizenship to some foreign athletes who perform in national competitions in our country.

