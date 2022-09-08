Government approves naturalization of two handball players and two hockey players

Government approves naturalization of two handball players and two hockey playersPublicat:
The Government of Romania approved, in its meeting on Wednesday, the decisions by which it grants Romanian citizenship to some foreign athletes who perform in national competitions in our country.
