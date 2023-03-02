Global CO2 emissions hit record in 2022 even as Europe’s dipped

Stiri Recomandate

Intervenții VITAL în Baia Mare. Unde se întrerupe apa

Locuitorii de pe str. Rapsodiei nr.3, 4, str. Vasile Lucaciu nr.160 – 204 din Baia Mare rămân fără apă joi, 2 martie, în intervalul orar 09.00 – 14.00 din cauza unor lucrări de reparații. ”Întreruperea furnizării apei potabile în următoarele zone este consecința unor lucrări de modernizare… [citeste mai departe]

CN de canotaj pe ergometru

Sala Sporturilor „Victoria" din Arad va găzdui, în perioada 2-3 martie, Campionatele Naționale de canotaj pe ergometru, rezervate categoriilor de juniori, tineret, seniori și master, atât la feminin, cât și la masculin. Clubul Sportiv Mureșul Tg.Mureș va fi reprezentat de 23 de canotori, antrenați de Claudia Balint. Obiectivul lor este câștigarea… [citeste mai departe]

Victor Negrescu (PSD): Am primit asigurări că Spania acordă o atenţie sporită aderării României la Schengen

Eurodeputatul PSD, Victor Negrescu, a călătorit la Madrid într-o vizită de lucru pentru a discuta despre includerea aderării României în spațiul Schengen în timpul președinției… [citeste mai departe]

Mama Oanei Matache nu e de acord cu noul iubit al fiicei sale. Gina Matache e foc și pară: „Fac tot ce pot să-i deschid ochii”

Mama Oanei Matache este foc și pară după ce fiica ei s-a despărțit de tatăl copiilor și s-a cuplat cu Radu. Gina Matache nu este de acord… [citeste mai departe]

Un incendiu masiv de vegetație a lăsat 40 % din populația Argentinei fără curent electric

Un incendiu izbucnit pe o pășune din Argentina a dezactivat centrala nucleară Atucha I și, drept urmare, peste 20 de milioane de consumatori au rămas miercuri după-amiază fără energie electrică, relatează La Nacion… [citeste mai departe]

Ramzan Kadîrov ar fi fost otrăvit. Liderul cecen a chemat un nefrolog străin, deoarece „nu are încredere în medicii moscoviți”

Acesta ar avea probleme grave de sănătate, cel mai probabil o afecțiune la rinichi, a dezvăluit un jurnalist kazah. Potrivit acestuia,… [citeste mai departe]

Studenta dispărută din Sibiu, căutată cu elicopterul și dronele

O studentă care a dispărut la începutul lunii februarie este căutată, începând de joi, cu un elicopter al Inspectoratului General de Aviație și cu drone. Polițiștii sibieni, care o caută din 15 februarie, au găsit obiecte ale tinerei în Pădurea Dumbrava. [citeste mai departe]

FOTO - O capodoperă a pictorului Vasili Kandinski, vândută pentru aproape 42 de milioane de euro la licitaţie

O capodoperă a pictorului Vasili Kandinski, "Murnau Mit Kirche II", recent recuperată de moştenitorii foştilor săi proprietari, a fost vândută pentru aproape 42 de milioane de… [citeste mai departe]

Tubistul și compozitorul ROLAND SZENTPÁLI joacă un rol important pe scena muzicală internațională a instrumentelor de suflat

Tubistul și compozitorul ROLAND SZENTPÁLI (Ungaria) joacă un rol important pe scena muzicală internațională a instrumentelor de suflat. Numele… [citeste mai departe]

Grav accident de muncă în Argeș. Bărbat dus la spital în comă!

Un grav accident de muncă s-a produs în această dimineață pe un șantier din satul Catane, comuna Căteasca. Un bărbat a rămas blocat între o nacelă și o grindă metalică, după cum au comunicat cei de la ISU Argeș. Pompierii de la Detașamentele Bradu și Pitești au intervenit… [citeste mai departe]


Global CO2 emissions hit record in 2022 even as Europe’s dipped

Global CO2 emissions hit record in 2022 even as Europe’s dipped

Global CO2 emissions rose to a record last year as the combustion of fossil fuels continued to put the world on track for a dangerous level of global warming, according to Bloomberg. Energy-related emissions rose 0.9% to more than 36.8 billion metric tons in 2022, according to data from the . The jump […] The post Global CO2 emissions hit record in 2022 even as Europe’s dipped appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

