Global CO2 emissions hit record in 2022 even as Europe's dipped Global CO2 emissions rose to a record last year as the combustion of fossil fuels continued to put the world on track for a dangerous level of global warming, according to Bloomberg. Energy-related emissions rose 0.9% to more than 36.8 billion metric tons in 2022, according to data from the International Energy Agency. The jump […]

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Germany and France’s economy chiefs said they made progress in talks in Washington to improve cooperation with the US on green subsidies and defuse tensions over accusations of unfair competition, Bloomberg reports. Germany’s Robert Habeck said after the meetings on Tuesday that the US and Europe will…

- Microsoft Corp. received a formal list of concerns from the European Commission about its proposed $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc., marking an escalation in the regulatory body’s probe of the deal, according to Bloomberg. The software giant received the statement of objections Tuesday,…

- The parties in Romania’s ruling coalition will swap the position of the prime minister as planned by June and may try to continue ruling together after general elections expected in late 2024, according to the future Premier, according to Bloomberg. Marcel Ciolacu, the Social Democratic leader who’s…

- Berlin’s airport said it has canceled all passenger flights Wednesday because of a strike organized by the Verdi union, severing the German capital from international air travel, according to Bloomberg. The dispute means that 300 takeoffs and landings won’t be possible, affecting about 35,000 passengers,…

- The Netherlands is leading calls for the European Union to target zero emissions from heavy-duty vehicles to bring the polluting sector in line with its climate neutrality goals, Bloomberg reports. The European Commission should set a goal of reducing emissions by 100% from new trucks, buses and coaches,…

- Europe’s energy crisis upended power trading last year, driving Sweden to become the region’s top exporter after extensive outages in France’s nuclear reactor fleet, according to Bloomberg. Sweden sent 33 terawatt-hours to other nations in 2022, making it the No. 1 exporter for the first time, according…

- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he will present a “green industry” bill soon as Europe seeks to stop businesses being lured across the Atlantic by billions of dollars of subsidies under the US’s climate law, according to Bloomberg. The new legislation in France would make changes to taxation…

- The International Monetary Fund, World Bank and others raised concerns about a worsening global outlook, while hopeful that China’s reopening will help support world growth, according to Bloomberg. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said indicators show further downgrades to global growth are…