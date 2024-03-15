Glad that we finally have a candidate from Central Europe for NATO head (Hungary's Szijjarto)

Stiri Recomandate

LIDL retrage de la vânzare lotul unui produs posibil contaminat cu salmonela

LIDL retrage de la vânzare lotul unui produs posibil contaminat cu salmonela

Lanțul de supermarketuri LIDL anunță retragerea de la vânzare a unui lot de produse din pui. Acestea ar fi posibil contaminate cu salmonela. Cei care au cumpărat deja un produs care face parte din acest lot, îl pot returna.   Este vorba despre ”Producătorul… [citeste mai departe]

Șofer aruncat din mașină în urma unui accident, găsit abia după câteva ore

Șofer aruncat din mașină în urma unui accident, găsit abia după câteva ore

Un șofer de 20 de ani, aruncat din mașină în urma unui accident, a fost găsit abia după câteva ore, când era prea târziu să mai poată fi ajutat. Poliția Județeană Alba efectuează o anchetă internă, ca să lămurească de ce agenții care au ajuns… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, la ONU: În România, combaterea traficului de droguri este o prioritate națională

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, la ONU: În România, combaterea traficului de droguri este o prioritate națională

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Cătălin Predoiu, a evidenţiat, vineri, la evenimentul ONU "The Way Forward: The Road to 2029", importanţa abordării globale unitare în lupta împotriva… [citeste mai departe]

Dezastru la simularea BAC 2024! Elevii români, depășiți cu mult de cei minoritari

Dezastru la simularea BAC 2024! Elevii români, depășiți cu mult de cei minoritari

Ministerul Educaţiei a centralizat rezultatele la simularea probelor scrise din cadrul examenului naţional de Bacalaureat 2024, susţinută în perioada 4 – 7 martie 2024. A fost dezastru la simularea Bacalaureatului, care a avut loc… [citeste mai departe]

Codul Penal s-ar putea modifica! Legea România fără clanuri interlope şi narcotraficanţi ajunge în Parlament / Pedepse majorate pentru mai multe infracțiuni

Codul Penal s-ar putea modifica! Legea România fără clanuri interlope şi narcotraficanţi ajunge în Parlament / Pedepse majorate pentru mai multe infracțiuni

Mai mulţi parlamentari PNL au depus la Parlament un proiect de lege care prevede… [citeste mai departe]

REȚETE ROMÂNEȘTI Supă uşurică de măcriş

REȚETE ROMÂNEȘTI Supă uşurică de măcriş

Frunzele macrisului contin fier, vitamine, si foarte mult acid oxalic, ceea ce ii confera un gust acru, astringent. Frunzele se prepara in acelasi mod ca si spanacul sau stevia, gustul caracteristic facandu-l potrivit pentru supe, borsuri, piureuri sau pentru a asorta in special preparatele de miel. The post… [citeste mai departe]

Încă un primar și un viceprimar PSD s-au săturat de Iulian Chiriac și au trecut la PNL Brăila – cei din comuna Romanu

Încă un primar și un viceprimar PSD s-au săturat de Iulian Chiriac și au trecut la PNL Brăila – cei din comuna Romanu

După ce ieri președintele PSD Brăila, Iulian Chiriac, spunea într-o conferință de presă că nu are ce să-și reproșeze în privința comportamentului său… [citeste mai departe]

Nuclearelectrica SA si Dyomedica CND SRL, parti intr-un dosar de pe rolul Tribunalului Constanta

Nuclearelectrica SA si Dyomedica CND SRL, parti intr-un dosar de pe rolul Tribunalului Constanta

Pe rolul Tribunalului Constanta se afla dosarul 3524 118 2023 ce are ca obiect "litigiu privind achizitiile publiceldquo;. Dosarul a fost inregistrat la data de 12 ianuarie 2024 la Sectia de contencios administrativ… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep revine în echipa României de Billie Jean King Cup

Simona Halep revine în echipa României de Billie Jean King Cup

​Simona Halep vrea să participe la Jocurile Olimpice 2024, iar fosta lideră mondială a fost convocată de Horia Tecău în echipa României pentru duelul cu Ucraina din barajul pentru turneul final al Billie Jean King Cup. [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Răzvan Burleanu anunță modificări în Superliga României

VIDEO. Răzvan Burleanu anunță modificări în Superliga României

Răzvan Burleanu, Președintele Federației Române de Fotbal (FRF), a anunțat vineri, la încheierea ședinței Comitetului Executiv al FRF, că finalul campionatului intern a fost programat cu o săptămână mai devreme, pentru data de 19 mai. “Din fericire, anul acesta avem… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Glad that we finally have a candidate from Central Europe for NATO head (Hungary's Szijjarto)

Publicat:
Glad that we finally have a candidate from Central Europe for NATO head (Hungary's Szijjarto)

and minister said on Friday in , central that it is gratifying that finally has a candidate for NATO .

He reaffirmed at a press conference that the government in Budapest will not support for this position.

I believe that today the result of the election of NATO has the same chance as in Lotto 6/49. I can tell you two things about Hungary's position. We, of course, will not support Mark Rutte's candidacy. We will not support him! How…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

We are trying to give Romania all support to join Schengen area, Hungarian ForMin says

18:56, 15.03.2024 - The Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade minister, Szijjarto Peter, said on Friday, in Sfantu Gheorghe, central Covasna County, that his country, which is going to take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2024, will give all the support to Romania to…

Ungaria saluta intrarea lui Iohannis in cursa pentru șefia NATO. Szijjiarto: Nu o sa sprijinim candidatura lui Rutte

17:56, 15.03.2024 - Ministrul de Externe al Ungariei, Peter Szijjarto, a declarat vineri, la Sfantu Gheorghe, ca este imbucurator faptul ca Europa Centrala are, in sfarsit, un candidat pentru functia de secretar general al NATO.

Ungaria va sprijini Romania pentru aderarea completa la Schengen. Ministrul Szijjarto: Este și interesul nostru

17:55, 15.03.2024 - Ministrul de Externe al Ungariei, Peter Szijjarto, a afirmat vineri, 15 martie, la Sfantu Gheorghe, ca țara sa va sprijini eforturile Romaniei de a adera la zona Schengen și cu frontierele terestre, in timpul președinției Consiliului Uniunii Europene din a doua jumatate a anului 2024 pentru ca acest…

PM Ciolacu on Hungary's National Day: Our unity is the key to our common success

13:45, 15.03.2024 - Our unity is the key to our common success, and the future belongs to all of us, regardless of ethnicity or origin, Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday in a Hungary's National Day message. "It is an important day for the Hungarian community in Romania and for Hungarians everywhere,…

Iohannis: Hungarian minority contributes to strengthening a modern, performant and inclusive Romanian society

11:45, 15.03.2024 - President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Friday, March 15, Hungary's National Day, saying that the local Hungarian minority contributes to "consolidating a modern, performant and inclusive Romanian society." "Through the traditions and heritage of which it is proud and that it contributes to the…

Campaign of seminars, training courses and support networks under project 45+ la Feminin

10:56, 08.03.2024 - A campaign aimed at women over 45, which will include workshops, seminars, training courses and support networks, will run this year, through the 45+ la Feminin (45+ in the Feminine) initiative, according to a press release sent on Friday to AGERPRES. "In an ever-evolving society, where diversity…

Viktor Orban și-a exprimat sprijinul pentru aderarea Suediei la NATO intr-o discuție cu Jens Stoltenberg

18:35, 24.01.2024 - Premierul Ungariei, Viktor Orban, a declarat, intr-o convorbire la telefon cu secretarul general al NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, ca va face apel la Parlament sa ratifice „cu prima ocazie posibila” cererea Suediei de aderare la alianța militara, relateaza AFP, citata de Agerpres.„Tocmai am terminat o convorbire…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: