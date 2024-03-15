Glad that we finally have a candidate from Central Europe for NATO head (Hungary's Szijjarto)Publicat:
Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday in Sfantu Gheorghe, central Covasna County that it is gratifying that Central Europe finally has a candidate for NATO Secretary General.
He reaffirmed at a press conference that the government in Budapest will not support Dutch Mark Rutte for this position.
I believe that today the result of the election of NATO Secretary General has the same chance as in Lotto 6/49. I can tell you two things about Hungary's position. We, of course, will not support Mark Rutte's candidacy. We will not support him! How…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
We are trying to give Romania all support to join Schengen area, Hungarian ForMin says
18:56, 15.03.2024 - The Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade minister, Szijjarto Peter, said on Friday, in Sfantu Gheorghe, central Covasna County, that his country, which is going to take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2024, will give all the support to Romania to…
Ungaria saluta intrarea lui Iohannis in cursa pentru șefia NATO. Szijjiarto: Nu o sa sprijinim candidatura lui Rutte
17:56, 15.03.2024 - Ministrul de Externe al Ungariei, Peter Szijjarto, a declarat vineri, la Sfantu Gheorghe, ca este imbucurator faptul ca Europa Centrala are, in sfarsit, un candidat pentru functia de secretar general al NATO.
Ungaria va sprijini Romania pentru aderarea completa la Schengen. Ministrul Szijjarto: Este și interesul nostru
17:55, 15.03.2024 - Ministrul de Externe al Ungariei, Peter Szijjarto, a afirmat vineri, 15 martie, la Sfantu Gheorghe, ca țara sa va sprijini eforturile Romaniei de a adera la zona Schengen și cu frontierele terestre, in timpul președinției Consiliului Uniunii Europene din a doua jumatate a anului 2024 pentru ca acest…
PM Ciolacu on Hungary's National Day: Our unity is the key to our common success
13:45, 15.03.2024 - Our unity is the key to our common success, and the future belongs to all of us, regardless of ethnicity or origin, Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday in a Hungary's National Day message. "It is an important day for the Hungarian community in Romania and for Hungarians everywhere,…
Iohannis: Hungarian minority contributes to strengthening a modern, performant and inclusive Romanian society
11:45, 15.03.2024 - President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Friday, March 15, Hungary's National Day, saying that the local Hungarian minority contributes to "consolidating a modern, performant and inclusive Romanian society." "Through the traditions and heritage of which it is proud and that it contributes to the…
Campaign of seminars, training courses and support networks under project 45+ la Feminin
10:56, 08.03.2024 - A campaign aimed at women over 45, which will include workshops, seminars, training courses and support networks, will run this year, through the 45+ la Feminin (45+ in the Feminine) initiative, according to a press release sent on Friday to AGERPRES. "In an ever-evolving society, where diversity…
Viktor Orban și-a exprimat sprijinul pentru aderarea Suediei la NATO intr-o discuție cu Jens Stoltenberg
18:35, 24.01.2024 - Premierul Ungariei, Viktor Orban, a declarat, intr-o convorbire la telefon cu secretarul general al NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, ca va face apel la Parlament sa ratifice „cu prima ocazie posibila” cererea Suediei de aderare la alianța militara, relateaza AFP, citata de Agerpres.„Tocmai am terminat o convorbire…