Glad that we finally have a candidate from Central Europe for NATO head (Hungary's Szijjarto)

- The Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade minister, Szijjarto Peter, said on Friday, in Sfantu Gheorghe, central Covasna County, that his country, which is going to take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2024, will give all the support to Romania to…

- Ministrul de Externe al Ungariei, Peter Szijjarto, a declarat vineri, la Sfantu Gheorghe, ca este imbucurator faptul ca Europa Centrala are, in sfarsit, un candidat pentru functia de secretar general al NATO.

- Ministrul de Externe al Ungariei, Peter Szijjarto, a afirmat vineri, 15 martie, la Sfantu Gheorghe, ca țara sa va sprijini eforturile Romaniei de a adera la zona Schengen și cu frontierele terestre, in timpul președinției Consiliului Uniunii Europene din a doua jumatate a anului 2024 pentru ca acest…

- Our unity is the key to our common success, and the future belongs to all of us, regardless of ethnicity or origin, Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday in a Hungary's National Day message. "It is an important day for the Hungarian community in Romania and for Hungarians everywhere,…

- President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Friday, March 15, Hungary's National Day, saying that the local Hungarian minority contributes to "consolidating a modern, performant and inclusive Romanian society." "Through the traditions and heritage of which it is proud and that it contributes to the…

- A campaign aimed at women over 45, which will include workshops, seminars, training courses and support networks, will run this year, through the 45+ la Feminin (45+ in the Feminine) initiative, according to a press release sent on Friday to AGERPRES. "In an ever-evolving society, where diversity…

- Premierul Ungariei, Viktor Orban, a declarat, intr-o convorbire la telefon cu secretarul general al NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, ca va face apel la Parlament sa ratifice „cu prima ocazie posibila” cererea Suediei de aderare la alianța militara, relateaza AFP, citata de Agerpres.„Tocmai am terminat o convorbire…