Germany waters down plan to legalise cannabis after talks with Brussels The German government on Wednesday watered down plans to legalise cannabis, presenting legislation that would allow private cultivation and distribution through non-profit groups but not widespread sales of the drug in shops, according to Reuters. The legislation also foresees a pilot project for a small number of licensed shops in some regions to test the

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

