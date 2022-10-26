Germany to legalize purchase of up to 30 grams of cannabis

Stiri Recomandate

Rușii au simulat un război nuclear. Putin a urmărit „atacul nuclear masiv” din birou. Șoigu i s-a adresat cu „tovarășe”

Rușii au simulat un război nuclear. Putin a urmărit „atacul nuclear masiv" din birou. Șoigu i s-a adresat cu „tovarășe"

Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin a asistat miercuri, prin videoconferinţă, la un antrenament al forţelor de descurajare strategică, adică… [citeste mai departe]

Adrian Chesnoiu a devenit INCULPAT! Fostul ministru este acuzat de corupție

Adrian Chesnoiu a devenit INCULPAT! Fostul ministru este acuzat de corupție

Procurorii îl acuză pe Chesnoiu de săvârșirea infracțiunilor de:instigare (sub forma participației improprii) la permiterea accesului unor persoane neautorizate la informații ce nu sunt destinate publicității, în scopul obținerii pentru altul de foloase… [citeste mai departe]

PM Ciuca stresses in talk with Stoltenberg need for NATO to carefully monitor Black Sea situation

PM Ciuca stresses in talk with Stoltenberg need for NATO to carefully monitor Black Sea situation

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated that in the discussions held on Wednesday with the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, he stressed the need for the Alliance to continue to carefully monitor the… [citeste mai departe]

Bistrițenii vor putea veni cu idei de amenajare/reamenajare a domeniului public. CJ BN promite să-i consulte la fiecare proiect

Bistrițenii vor putea veni cu idei de amenajare/reamenajare a domeniului public. CJ BN promite să-i consulte la fiecare proiect

Consiliul Județean Bistrița Năsăud vrea să înființeze o comisie specială. Aceasta va avea ca rol consultarea bistrițenilor în amenajarea/ reamenajarea… [citeste mai departe]

Eveniment special cu ocazia aniversării a două decenii de activitate a Centrul Cultural German Timișoara

Eveniment special cu ocazia aniversării a două decenii de activitate a Centrul Cultural German Timișoara

Centrul Cultural German Timișoara și Societatea Culturală Româno-Germană Timișoara aniversează în 28 octombrie, începând cu ora 18:30, două decenii de existență pe scena culturală timișoreană.… [citeste mai departe]

Regatul Unit: Premierul Rishi Sunak alcătuiește un guvern care să reunească forțele politice ale țării

Regatul Unit: Premierul Rishi Sunak alcătuiește un guvern care să reunească forțele politice ale țării

Rishi Sunak, fostul bancher și fostul ministru de Finanțe în guvernul lui Boris Johnson, a primit marți, 25 octombrie, din partea regelui Charles III misiunea de a forma un nou guvern… [citeste mai departe]

Direcția de Asistenţă Socială a Primăriei Râmnicului a intervenit pentru salvarea unei bătrâne de 76 de ani aflată într-o stare medico-socială deplorabilă

Direcția de Asistenţă Socială a Primăriei Râmnicului a intervenit pentru salvarea unei bătrâne de 76 de ani aflată într-o stare medico-socială deplorabilă

Printr-o sesizare scrisă transmisă Primăriei Municipiului Râmnicu Vâlcea… [citeste mai departe]

Sfântul Dimitrie cel Nou, ocrotitorul Bucureștiului, sărbătorit la 27 octombrie în Calendarul Ortodox

Sfântul Dimitrie cel Nou, ocrotitorul Bucureștiului, sărbătorit la 27 octombrie în Calendarul Ortodox

Sfântul Cuvios Dimitrie cel Nou, Ocrotitorul Bucureştilor, este pomenit de Biserica Ortodoxă Română în ziua de 27 octombrie, la o zi după ce este sărbătorit Sfântul Dumitru sau Sfântul Dimitrie,… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă, întâlnire cu șeful NATO: Am accentuat necesitatea ca NATO să monitorizeze atent în continuare situaţia din Marea Neagră

Ciucă, întâlnire cu șeful NATO: Am accentuat necesitatea ca NATO să monitorizeze atent în continuare situaţia din Marea Neagră

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a declarat, miercuri, în cadrul unei conferințe de presă alături de secretarul general NATO, Jens Stoltenberg,… [citeste mai departe]


Germany to legalize purchase of up to 30 grams of cannabis

Publicat:
Germany to legalize purchase of up to 30 grams of cannabis

Germany will permit adults to purchase and possess up to 30 grams (a little over 1 ounce) of cannabis for recreational use, as the ruling coalition fulfills a promise to legalize weed, according to Bloomberg's cabinet approved a proposal on Wednesday that will allow controlled cultivation and distribution of cannabis, as Europe's

