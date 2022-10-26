Germany to legalize purchase of up to 30 grams of cannabis Germany will permit adults to purchase and possess up to 30 grams (a little over 1 ounce) of cannabis for recreational use, as the ruling coalition fulfills a promise to legalize weed, according to Bloomberg. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s cabinet approved a proposal on Wednesday that will allow controlled cultivation and distribution of cannabis, as Europe’s […] The post Germany to legalize purchase of up to 30 grams of cannabis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

- NATO on Monday began its long-planned annual nuclear exercises in northwestern Europe as tensions simmer over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use any means to defend Russian territory, according to AP News. Fourteen of NATO’s 30 member countries were due to take part in…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of the Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea, according to AP News. Speaking at a Moscow energy forum, Putin again charged that the U.S. was likely behind the explosions…

- Financial messaging system SWIFT has laid out its blueprint for a global central bank digital currency (CBDC) network following an 8-month experiment on different technologies and currencies, according to Reuters. The trial, which involved France and Germany‘s national central banks as well as global…

- The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules making it easier for individuals and companies to sue makers of drones, robots and other products equipped with artificial intelligence software for compensation for harm caused by them, according to Reuters. The AI Liability Directive aims to address…

- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said borrowing costs will be raised at the next “several meetings” to ensure inflation expectations remain anchored and price gains return to the target, Bloomberg reports. Addressing an event Wednesday in Frankfurt, Lagarde said bringing inflation back…

- The European Union’s executive branch will lay out a plan to digitalize its energy grid as it seeks to spur the rollout of renewables to reduce its dependence on Russian fuel, Bloomberg reports. The “Digitalizing the Energy System” action plan, to be unveiled by the European Commission next week, will…

- Hungary said it was prepared to meet European Union demands that it take action to curb fraud and corruption after the bloc threatened to freeze 7.5 billion euros of funds that have been earmarked for the country, according to Bloomberg. Justice Minister Judit Varga said in a Facebook post late Monday…

- Iran on Wednesday launched exercises to test its combat and reconnaissance drones, state media reported, amid U.S. concerns over the possible supply of Iranian-made unmanned aircraft to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The two-day war-games will involve 150 drones and will…