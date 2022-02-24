Germany says to extend support of NATO air policing in Romania Germany is ready to extend and expand its support of NATO‘s air policing mission in Romania and also to comply with further requests from the alliance, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday, according to Reuters. „I have given (an) order to expand and extend our engagement in the air policing in Romania,” she told […] The post Germany says to extend support of NATO air policing in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

