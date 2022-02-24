Germany says to extend support of NATO air policing in Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Incident în Marea Neagră. Un vapor care se îndrepta spre România, lovit de bombe

Incident în Marea Neagră. Un vapor care se îndrepta spre România, lovit de bombe

Un vapor care a plecat din Odessa cu destinația România a fost lovit de o bombă, relatează presa turcă.  Vaporul turc naviga sub steagul Insulelor Marhall. La bord se aflau 8 turci, 11 filipinezi și 11 ucraineni. Vasul ‘Yasa Jupiter’… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Ucrainei avertizează: Rusia încearcă să preia controlul centralei nucleare de la Cernobîl

Preşedintele Ucrainei avertizează: Rusia încearcă să preia controlul centralei nucleare de la Cernobîl

Preşedintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, a scris într-o postare pe Twitter că forţele ruse încearcă să preia controlul asupra centralei nucleare de la Cernobîl, potrivit CNN. „Forţele… [citeste mai departe]

ISU Suceava: „Nu am primit încă solicitări pentru amplasarea taberei mobile pentru refugiaţi”

ISU Suceava: „Nu am primit încă solicitări pentru amplasarea taberei mobile pentru refugiaţi”

În ciuda numărului mare de ucraineni care aşteaptă să intre în România prin Vama Siret, Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă Suceava nu a primit încă solicitări pentru amplasarea taberei mobile… [citeste mai departe]

Valoarea amenzilor aplicate de Comisariatul Judetean Constanta al Garzii Nationale de Mediu in 2021 (RAPORT)

Valoarea amenzilor aplicate de Comisariatul Judetean Constanta al Garzii Nationale de Mediu in 2021 (RAPORT)

Raportul de activitate al Comisariatului Judetean Constanta al Garzii Nationale de Mediu in anul 2021 este urmatorul:Garda Nationala de Mediu este o institutie publica aflata in subordinea… [citeste mai departe]

De la 1 martie revin trotinetele în municipiul Arad

De la 1 martie revin trotinetele în municipiul Arad

De la 1 martie, revin trotinetele în municipiul Arad. Primăria Municipiului Arad a anunțat că vor fi puse la dispoziția arădenilor peste 600 de trotinete electrice aparținând celor doi operatori privați care au intrat pe piața locală în vara anului 2021. Primarul Călin Bibarț spune că în perioada… [citeste mai departe]

Drept la replică pentru articolul: „Facturile la utilități, telefonie și CATV, ale locatarilor Blocului 154 din cartierul Kogălniceanu, găsite aruncate în containerele de gunoi”

Drept la replică pentru articolul: „Facturile la utilități, telefonie și CATV, ale locatarilor Blocului 154 din cartierul Kogălniceanu, găsite aruncate în containerele de gunoi”

Compania Pink Post ne-a… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se întâmplă cu filmările lui Dan Negru la televiziunea din Chișinău. Ce a anunțat vedeta TV EXCLUSIV

Ce se întâmplă cu filmările lui Dan Negru la televiziunea din Chișinău. Ce a anunțat vedeta TV EXCLUSIV

Dan Negru (51 de ani) și-a manifestat îngrijorarea pentru actuala situație din Ucraina. Deși era așteptat, zilele acestea, în Republica Moldova, pentru a realiza edițiile speciale… [citeste mai departe]

China respinge ideea că atacul Rusiei este o „invazie” și își îndeamnă cetățenii din Ucraina să rămână în case

China respinge ideea că atacul Rusiei este o „invazie” și își îndeamnă cetățenii din Ucraina să rămână în case

China a refuzat să catalogheze mișcările militare ale Rusiei împotriva Ucrainei drept o "invazie" și a îndemnat toate părțile implicate în tensiuni… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă, militar cu experiență, anunță ajutorul României pentru Ucraina: Solidaritate și sprijin împotriva agresiunii militare ilegale

Nicolae Ciucă, militar cu experiență, anunță ajutorul României pentru Ucraina: Solidaritate și sprijin împotriva agresiunii militare ilegale

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a avut, joi, o convorbire cu omologul ucrainian, Denys Shmyhal. „Ne ajutăm venicii… [citeste mai departe]

Declarația comună a șefilor Coaliției de guvernare de la București despre războiul din Ucraina: Nu există forță militară care să poată învinge adevărul

Declarația comună a șefilor Coaliției de guvernare de la București despre războiul din Ucraina: Nu există forță militară care să poată învinge adevărul

Președinții partidelor din coaliția de guvernare au emis, joi, o declarație… [citeste mai departe]


Germany says to extend support of NATO air policing in Romania

Publicat:
Germany says to extend support of NATO air policing in Romania

Germany is ready to extend and expand its support of NATO‘s air policing mission in Romania and also to comply with further requests from the alliance, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  „I have given (an) order to expand and extend our engagement in the air policing in Romania,” she told […] The post Germany says to extend support of NATO air policing in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

  




