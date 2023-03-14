Germany makes last-minute demands over reform of EU fiscal rules

Stiri Recomandate

Informare Transbus despre stația „Depou CFR”

Stimați călători, începând cu data de 14 martie 2023, datorită lucrărilor de amenajare a carosabilului care se desfășoară pe b-dul Republicii în zona stației "DEPOU CFR", sensul de mers către […]

Ce venituri a avut Maia Sandu pe 2022? Președintele Republicii Moldova și-a depus declarația de avere

Președintele Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, a avut în anul 2022 un salariu de bază de peste 258.709 lei moldovenești (64.677 ron sau 12.935 euro) și o diurnă de 62.908 lei moldovenești (15.727…

Un memorandum de cooperare, semnat între Agenția Medicamentului și Dispozitivelor Medicale din R. Moldova și agenția similară din Polonia

Un memorandum de cooperare a fost semnat 14 martie, între Agenția Medicamentului și Dispozitivelor Medicale din Republica…

Camera Deputaţilor a adoptat un proiect prin care, pe drumuri publice care traversează localităţi rurale, autorităţile locale sunt obligate să întreţină şanţurile, rigolele, podeţele, plantaţiile, trotuarele, căile pietonale

Proiectul… [citeste mai departe]

Nuclearelectrica saluta adoptarea legii privind aprobarea semnarii Acordului de sprijin pentru dezvoltarea Proiectului Unitatilor 3 si 4 CNE Cernavoda

Nuclearelectrica saluta adoptarea Legii privind aprobarea semnarii Acordului de sprijin intre Statul… [citeste mai departe]

Aproximativ 10.000 de elevi din Timiș vor susține simulările naționale

Aproximativ 10.000 de elevi din Timiș vor susține simulările naționale. Simularea pentru evaluarea națională va avea loc în perioada 20-22 martie, iar cea pentru examenul de bacalaureat va fi organizată între 27 martie și 30 martie, potrivit calendarului…

O explicație a scumpirilor RCA. Cel mai mare asigurator, aproape de faliment. Are conturile goale

Confederația Operatorilor și Transportatorilor Autorizați din România (C.O.T.A.R.) transmite o scrisoare către președintele Camerei Deputaților, Marcel Ciolacu. Transportatorii cer măsuri rapid în privința…

Zaharova s-a dezlănțuit la adresa autorităților de la Chișinău: PAS distruge R. Moldova de dragul Occidentului

Conducerea Repubblicii Moldova distruge statul de dragul celor care îi plătesc bani, susține purtătorul de cuvânt al lui Serghei Lavrov, Maria Zaharova. Aceasta susține…

Alunecări de teren catastrofale în nordul Braziliei. Cel puţin opt oameni, inclusiv patru copii, au murit

Ploile torenţiale au provocat alunecări de teren catastrofale în nordul Braziliei. Cel puţin opt oameni, inclusiv patru copii, au murit în oraşul Manaus. Supravieţuitorii sunt căutaţi…

Misiunea SpaceX Crew-5 revine în siguranţă pe Terra după 5 luni petrecute în spaţiu

În vreme ce ne pregătim de misiunea SpaceX Starship , care ar trebui să ducă oameni pe Lună, aflăm că o altă misiune a fost încheiată cu succes. Misiunea SpaceX Crew-5 a revenit în siguranţă pe Terra. Sâmbătă seara, pe 11…


Germany makes last-minute demands over reform of EU fiscal rules

Germany makes last-minute demands over reform of EU fiscal rules

Germany has made last-minute demands over planned revisions to the 's fiscal rules governing public debt and deficits in a fresh setback that underlines how the bloc's biggest economy has become an unpredictable negotiating partner, according to Bloomberg. The country's finance ministry, led by , made surprise proposals on the eve of a […]

