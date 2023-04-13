Germany foreign minister embarks on post-Macron ‘damage control’ in China tripPublicat:
Germany‘s foreign minister begins a visit to China on Thursday aiming to reassert a common European Union policy toward Beijing days after remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron suggested disarray in the continent’s approach to the rising superpower, according to Reuters. Macron provoked a backlash in the United States and Europe when he called on the […] The post Germany foreign minister embarks on post-Macron ‘damage control’ in China trip appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
EU leaders back steps to compete with US, China
11:00, 24.03.2023 - European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to back a revamp of the single market, simplified regulations and other steps to ensure the bloc can compete with the United States and China as an industrial leader in green and digital technologies, according to Reuters. High energy prices and U.S. President…
Germany’s Habeck sees ‘no pressure from US’ to curb China economic ties
13:45, 09.03.2023 - German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said on Thursday that the United States isn’t pressuring his government to curtail economic links with China in sensitive areas and that Germany has its own reasons to reduce its reliance on Beijing, according to Politico. U.S. officials’ efforts to charm and cajole…
Georgian ruling party withdraws ‘foreign agents’ bill after two nights of protest
10:51, 09.03.2023 - Georgia‘s ruling party said on Thursday it was dropping a bill on “foreign agents” after two nights of violent protests against what opponents said was a Russian-inspired authoritarian shift that imperilled hopes of the country joining the European Union, according to Reuters. The Georgian Dream ruling…
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy thanks EU for help, set to press leaders for jets
14:00, 09.02.2023 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the European Union and its citizens on Thursday for the help Ukraine has been receiving to defend itself against the Russian invasion, before joining a summit of the bloc’s leaders to ask for more weapons, according to Reuters. Having won promises of Western…
Germany’s Habeck optimistic that EU and U.S. can reduce trade tension
09:45, 06.02.2023 - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed optimism before departing on a trip to the United States on Monday that a European Union trade dispute with Washington can be resolved soon, Reuters reports. Many EU leaders are worried the local content requirements of $369 billion of green subsidies…
German finance ministry firmly rejects new EU common debt
10:30, 27.01.2023 - Germany‘s finance ministry firmly rejected proposals on new European Union joint debt on Thursday, saying such a move, backed by France and European Council President Charles Michel, was not needed and would send a wrong signal to markets, according to Reuters. “In times of rising interest rates and…
Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine after Germany, U.S. agree to send tanks
10:50, 26.01.2023 - Ukraine declared an air raid alert over the whole country early on Thursday and senior officials said air defences units were shooting down incoming Russian missiles, while fighting also intensified in Bakhmut in the east, according to Reuters. The attacks come after the United States and Germany announced…
New German defence minister says he will strengthen army, help Ukraine
14:15, 19.01.2023 - Germany‘s new defence minister said on Thursday it was his task to strengthen the armed forces so that they could do their job at a time of conflict in Europe with Russia waging war against Ukraine, according to Reuters. Boris Pistorius was officially made minister on Thursday at a time when Germany…