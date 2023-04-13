Germany foreign minister embarks on post-Macron ‘damage control’ in China trip

Stiri Recomandate

Președintele PNL Dâmbovița a cerut mai multă implicare pentru protejarea intereselor fermierilor afectați de războiul din Ucraina

Președintele PNL Dâmbovița a cerut mai multă implicare pentru protejarea intereselor fermierilor afectați de războiul din Ucraina

Pentru sprijinirea fermierilor afectați de războiul din Ucraina, România a primit despăgubiri în valoare de 10,5  milioane de euro,…

FOTO VIDEO: Incendiu de proporții la Câmpeni. Au ars o brutărie, un magazin și două garaje. Mobilizare de forțe a pompierilor

FOTO VIDEO: Incendiu de proporții la Câmpeni. Au ars o brutărie, un magazin și două garaje. Mobilizare de forțe a pompierilor

Incendiu de…

Preţurile petrolului au crescut miercuri cu 2%, după datele privind încetinirea inflaţiei în SUA

Preţurile petrolului au crescut miercuri cu 2%, după datele privind încetinirea inflaţiei în SUA

Cotaţia ţiţeiului Brent a câştigat 1,79 dolari, sau 2,1%, până la 87,40 dolari pe baril, în timp ce preţul U.S. West Texas Intermediate a crescut cu 1,92 dolari, sau cu 2,3%, la 83,43 dolari. Preţurile…

RADU OPRUȚ, JUCĂTORUL MECIULUI CHINDIA – HERMANNSTADT 1-2

RADU OPRUȚ, JUCĂTORUL MECIULUI CHINDIA – HERMANNSTADT 1-2

Deţinătorii drepturilor tv şi Liga Profesionistă de Fotbal desemnează la finalul fiecărui meci cel mai bun jucător. Iată care au fost fotbaliştii evidenţiaţi în partidele etapei a 3-a din play-off şi play-out: FC Voluntari – UTA Arad 1 – 1, Danylo Kucher (UTA) Universitatea Cluj…

Unde a fost găsită bătrânica dispărută de câteva zile de la un azil din Cluj-Napoca. A parcurs 500 de km

Unde a fost găsită bătrânica dispărută de câteva zile de la un azil din Cluj-Napoca. A parcurs 500 de km

O femeie de 79 de ani care a plecat voluntară, de câteva zile, de la un centru pentru persoane vârstnice din Cluj-Napoca a fost căutată de polițiști inclusiv cu anunțuri în mass-media.

Polonia îşi propune să înfiinţeze un centru de service pentru tancurile Abrams din Europa și să producă miezuri de muniţie cu uraniu sărăcit

Polonia îşi propune să înfiinţeze un centru de service pentru tancurile Abrams din Europa și să producă miezuri de muniţie cu uraniu sărăcit

Polonia îşi propune să devină centrul de service în Europa pentru tancurile Abrams fabricate în Statele…

Programul ING Bank de Paște. Când se închid băncile

Programul ING Bank de Paște. Când se închid băncile

Programul ING Bank de Paște. Când se închid băncile. Băncile din România vor funcționa după un program special de Paște. Astfel, cei care au credite bancare, ori care vor să rezolve diferite situații privind contul lor, sau au de realizat niște tranzacții, trebuie să știe că timpul este limitat.…

LIVETEXT Război în Ucraina, ziua 414 | Kievul ia în calcul să amâne contraofensiva de primăvară

LIVETEXT Război în Ucraina, ziua 414 | Kievul ia în calcul să amâne contraofensiva de primăvară

Autoritățile ucrainene iau în calcul să-şi amâne până către vară contraofensiva pentru eliberarea teritoriilor sale ocupate de Rusia, pentru a fi sigure că această operaţiune este sută la sută pregătită,…

Poliţişti din cadrul Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalităţii Economice au efectuat controale pentru combaterea ilegalităţilor în perioada premergătoare Sărbătorilor Pascale

Poliţişti din cadrul Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalităţii Economice au efectuat controale pentru combaterea ilegalităţilor în perioada premergătoare Sărbătorilor Pascale

Sancţiuni aplicate de poliţişti…

VIDEO| INCENDIU puternic la o BRUTĂRIE din Câmpeni: Focul a cuprins și un magazin și 2 garaje. Au intervenit pompierii cu mai multe autospeciale

VIDEO| INCENDIU puternic la o BRUTĂRIE din Câmpeni: Focul a cuprins și un magazin și 2 garaje. Au intervenit pompierii cu mai multe autospeciale

VIDEO| INCENDIU puternic la o BRUTĂRIE din Câmpeni: Focul a cuprins și un magazin și 2 garaje. Au intervenit…


Germany foreign minister embarks on post-Macron 'damage control' in China trip

Publicat:
Germany foreign minister embarks on post-Macron ‘damage control’ in China trip

Germany's foreign minister begins a visit to China on Thursday aiming to reassert a common policy toward Beijing days after remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron suggested disarray in the continent's approach to the rising superpower, according to Reuters. Macron provoked a backlash in the and Europe when he called on the […]

