Germany adds Georgia and Republic of Moldova to list of safe countries of origin

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The heat that’s baked the Mediterranean this summer has shifted to eastern Europe, with temperatures exceeding 39C. Romania issued extreme heat warnings, with the mercury climbing to similar levels on Wednesday, while authorities in Republic of Moldova put out wildfire alerts, according to Bloomberg.…

- More searing temperatures fuelled wildfires and prompted health warnings across Europe on Wednesday, as a blaze in Turkey forced the closure of the Dardanelles shipping lane and winds fanned the flames in Greece where 20 people have already been killed, according to Reuters. France, which widened its…

- The EU transferred 135 million euros initially allocated for programs with Russia and Belarus towards strengthening the cooperation with Ukraine and Republic of Moldova, it said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon, according to Reuters. “The decision (…) is the result of the brutal war of Russia against…

- Britain said on Thursday it was weighing how to respond to a decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to prohibit some tech investments in China, adding it was continuing to assess potential national security risks, according to Reuters. Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday that authorizes the U.S.…

- Warsaw is filing a complaint to the European Commission against Berlin for allegedly failing to remove waste illegally transported from Germany to Poland and stored there, Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Some 35 tonnes of waste was illegally moved to Poland by German…

- The Republic of Moldova‘s Prime Minister Dorin Recean accepted the resignation of the interior minister and two other ministers on Friday, two weeks after a deadly shootout at the country’s main international airport, according to Reuters. Announcing the decision to reporters at a briefing, Recean thanked…

- The Republic of Moldova opened a criminal investigation into security at the country’s main international airport after a deadly shootout in which two people were killed, the prosecutor general’s office said on Monday, according to Reuters. A 43-year-old man is accused of grabbing a gun, shooting dead…

- Chancellor Olaf Scholz‘s government is set to unveil Germany’s first National Security Strategy on Wednesday, which aims to provide an overview of the country’s foreign policy and ensure a cohesive cross-ministry approach to security, according to Reuters. Germany has had policy documents in the past…