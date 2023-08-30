Germany adds Georgia and Republic of Moldova to list of safe countries of origin

Stiri Recomandate

Reporteri prădați de hoți, sub amenințarea armei, chiar în timp ce relatau despre o serie de jafuri din Chicago

O echipă de ştiri de la o televiziune din Chicago care relata despre o serie de jafuri a ajuns la rândul ei să fie jefuită după ce a fost acostată, sub ameninţarea armei,… [citeste mai departe]

Clujeanul Alex Bologa s-a calificat la Jocurile Paralimpice de la Paris! Sportivul a câștigat Mondialele pentru nevăzători

Alex Bologa s-a calificat la jocurile paralimpice de la Paris în urma medaliei de aur obținute la judo la Jocurile Mondiale ale Nevăzătorilor din Regatul… [citeste mai departe]

Personalitati Constanta: Cornel Stavru, tenorul a carui voce a rasunat pe scenele din Romania si din strainatate

A provenit dintr o straveche familie de greci, pe linie materna. Mama lui, Eli Dulcaridis a fost in anii 30 presedinte al Comunitatii Elene din Constanta A cantat cu Ansamblul… [citeste mai departe]

Drogurile ajung în Cluj din Bistrița – percheziții, trei persoane reținute – VIDEO

Polițiștii Serviciului de Combatere a Criminalităţii Organizate Bistriţa-Năsăud, împreună cu procurorii D.I.I.C.O.T. – Biroul Teritorial Bistrița-Năsăud, au pus în aplicare pe 29 august opt mandate de percheziție domiciliară,… [citeste mai departe]

Semnele prin care poți să îți dai seama că adolescentul tău consumă droguri. La ce trebuie să fii atent

Unul dintre cele mai mari coșmaruri ale părinților este îngrijorarea că copilul lor adolescent ar putea să consume droguri. Cu toate acestea, consumul de droguri printre adolescenți… [citeste mai departe]

Colega de salon a Alexandrei, gravida care a murit la spitalul din Botoșani, rupe tăcerea: Când am ridicat capul, era vânătă!

Colega de salon a Alexandrei, gravidă care a murit la spitalul din Botoșani, rupe tăcerea: Când am ridicat capul, era vânătă!Uua dintre colegele… [citeste mai departe]

În ședința Consiliului Județean Dâmbovița, au fost aprobate primele ajutoare financiare care vor ajunge la familiile afectate de exploziile din comuna Crevedia

În ședința Consiliului Județean Dâmbovița, au fost aprobate primele ajutoare… [citeste mai departe]

Replica Vaticanului pentru Ucraina: `Papa Francisc nu susține imperialismul, ci valorile culturii ruse`

Serviciul de Presă a Sfântului Scaun a transmis marți, 29 august, un comunicat către jurnaliști referitor la cuvintele Papei Francisc, adresate unor tineri catolici ruși, reuniți la Sankt Petersburg.… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Iași: Ordin de prefect pentru verificarea instalaţiilor de depozitare şi comercializare a carburanţilor, inclusiv GPL

Continuă controalele la staţiile GPL şi la benzinăriile din toată ţara, iar cele neconforme vor fi închise. La Iași, au început de astăzi. Prefectul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Intervenție de urgență în Marea Neagră. O navă cu 8 persoane la bord riscă să se scufunde

O navă tip cargo se află în pericol de scufundare în rada exterioară a Portului Constanţa, iar două ambarcaţiuni aparţinând Agenţiei Române de Salvare a Vieţii Omeneşti pe Mare (ARSVOM) s-au deplasat… [citeste mai departe]


Germany adds Georgia and Republic of Moldova to list of safe countries of origin

Publicat:
Germany‘s coalition government on Wednesday listed Georgia and the Republic of Moldova as safe countries of origin in a bid to cut asylum applications from those nations, which are almost always rejected, according to Reuters. The cabinet passed a draft law by as part of a series of measures agreed at a two-day […] The post Germany adds Georgia and Republic of Moldova to list of safe countries of origin appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Eastern Europe hit by heat wave as storms lash west of region

12:20, 30.08.2023 - The heat that’s baked the Mediterranean this summer has shifted to eastern Europe, with temperatures exceeding 39C. Romania issued extreme heat warnings, with the mercury climbing to similar levels on Wednesday, while authorities in Republic of Moldova put out wildfire alerts, according to Bloomberg.…

Scorched Europe battles deadly fires, Turkey shuts shipping lane

16:50, 23.08.2023 - More searing temperatures fuelled wildfires and prompted health warnings across Europe on Wednesday, as a blaze in Turkey forced the closure of the Dardanelles shipping lane and winds fanned the flames in Greece where 20 people have already been killed, according to Reuters. France, which widened its…

EU funding for Russia and Belarus reallocated towards Ukraine and Republic of Moldova

10:15, 17.08.2023 - The EU transferred 135 million euros initially allocated for programs with Russia and Belarus towards strengthening the cooperation with Ukraine and Republic of Moldova, it said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon, according to Reuters. “The decision (…) is the result of the brutal war of Russia against…

UK considers response to US ban on tech investments in China

12:20, 10.08.2023 - Britain said on Thursday it was weighing how to respond to a decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to prohibit some tech investments in China, adding it was continuing to assess potential national security risks, according to Reuters. Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday that authorizes the U.S.…

Poland files EU complaint over illegal waste imports from Germany

14:35, 26.07.2023 - Warsaw is filing a complaint to the European Commission against Berlin for allegedly failing to remove waste illegally transported from Germany to Poland and stored there, Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Some 35 tonnes of waste was illegally moved to Poland by German…

Republic of Moldova’s interior minister resigns after Chisinau airport shootout

13:20, 14.07.2023 - The Republic of Moldova‘s Prime Minister Dorin Recean accepted the resignation of the interior minister and two other ministers on Friday, two weeks after a deadly shootout at the country’s main international airport, according to Reuters. Announcing the decision to reporters at a briefing, Recean thanked…

Republic of Moldova investigates security at main airport after fatal shootout

18:15, 03.07.2023 - The Republic of Moldova opened a criminal investigation into security at the country’s main international airport after a deadly shootout in which two people were killed, the prosecutor general’s office said on Monday, according to Reuters. A 43-year-old man is accused of grabbing a gun, shooting dead…

Germany to unveil first-ever National Security Strategy

08:25, 14.06.2023 - Chancellor Olaf Scholz‘s government is set to unveil Germany’s first National Security Strategy on Wednesday, which aims to provide an overview of the country’s foreign policy and ensure a cohesive cross-ministry approach to security, according to Reuters. Germany has had policy documents in the past…


